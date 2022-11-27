Should You Buy A Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder This Cyber Monday?
There's a great discount on it now, but should you be looking to buy the Blue Tees rangefinder?
Blue Tees Golf Series 3 Max Rangefinder | $70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)
Was $269.99 Now $199.99
This is a great saving on one of the best rangefinders we've tested (opens in new tab) this year. Dick's Sporting Goods are currently offering $70 off the pink version which delivers exceptional clarity, speed, and accuracy. It is by far one of the best value rangefinders on the market and if you don't like the pink option, you can also get the navy colorway for a handy $40 off too!
Should You Buy A Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder This Cyber Monday?
The Cyber Monday golf deals are rolling in, and now is one of the best (and last) chances before the holiday season to pick up some gifts or treat yourself to some new golf equipment as the year comes to a close. There were some great Black Friday golf deals too, with the Blue Tees Series 3 Max rangefinder being one of the Golf Monthly team's favorites.
In his review summary, Technical Editor Joel Tadman said the Blue Tees Series 3 Max rangefinder was, "A premium looking and performing laser rangefinder without the punchy price. The user experience was near faultless with the display showing accurate distances quickly with minimum fuss. A new brand that is a serious contender in the category." It was a glowing four-and-a-half-star review that earned the Series 3 Max a place in our Editor's Choice list for 2022. But, should you buy the Blue Tees laser rangefinder this Cyber Monday?
Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder: Features And Benefits
One of its best features is the crystal clear display – it’s beautifully clear. What’s more, with auto ambient display, there never comes a time when it’s difficult to get a reading. So, whether you’re out in twilight conditions, or playing on an overcast morning, the display is always easy to read. This is helped by the 88 percent light transmission, which is almost unheard of in the golf rangefinder space. Meanwhile, the lock and vibration features assure the user that they have the correct target, which means less guesswork and time spent on reshooting for distances.
All the best golf rangefinders have slope switch now – functionality that provides pinpoint yardage that accounts for changes in elevation – and this is something you’re able to switch on and off easily with the S3 Max using the button on the side. Another feature that really stood out to us in testing was the speed at which the distance was displayed - there really is no delay in getting the number you need. A special mention must be made for the built-in magnetic strip, which holds the laser to anything metal and creates a point of difference versus Blue Tees' other rangefinder models. If you use a buggy a lot, this is particularly useful and will help to keep it safe and secure, removing that constant worry that it could drop out.
A final thing worth noting - and a very nice touch from Blue Tees - is that the Series 3 Max comes with a 60-day money-back satisfaction guarantee and a 2-year manufacturer warranty too, so your investment comes with some significant peace of mind.
So, Should You Buy It?
Even at full price, we think this is a great value rangefinder that packs plenty of features into a premium-looking and feeling device. With up to $70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods this Cyber Monday, why not see for yourself why we loved this product so much. If you still don't like the look of this particular model, check out some of the other excellent deals on rangefinder this Cyber Monday.
