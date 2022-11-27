Phil Mickelson's Coffee Brand Has Up To 50% Off This Cyber Monday

These days, it’s not unusual to see Mickelson swigging from a flask as he plays. What is he drinking you ask? Well it is coffee from his brand 'For Wellness' and he does this because it has changed his life. In Lefty’s words, “I was looking to make my morning routine healthier, without compromising my love of coffee. Together with The Good Stuff, coffee has changed my life (opens in new tab), and helps me perform at my best, every day.”

'The Good Stuff' is a performance coffee supplement that you can put in your coffee, in a smoothie, or on your cereal. Or, you can add a scoop to the For Wellness coffee (opens in new tab), which is specially roasted to maintain high levels of naturally occurring antioxidants.

As well as producing its own coffee and The Good Stuff powder, the brand also makes its own energy bites as well as gift boxes and merchandise, all of which is is part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. (Below are the details of the deals on offer).

The five benefits of 'The Good Stuff', according to co-founder Dave Phillips and the For Wellness team, are as follows: increase metabolism, reduce inflammation, boost hydration, improve focus, and promote healthy skin and joints. It also helps with maintaining your energy throughout your round so if you are struggling in all of these ways, then why not try Phil Mickelson's coffee brand? After all he did win a Major when he was 50.

(opens in new tab) For Wellness Sale - Up to 50% off (opens in new tab) Get Lefty's famous coffee, merch and holiday gift boxes with varying discounts on Cyber Monday right now.

