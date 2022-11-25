One Of Golf's Most Premium Brands Is 25% Off This Black Friday

Some of the best Black Friday golf deals don't often feature some of golf's most premium brands. This year, however, has seen some of the game's most desirable brands have added some significant reductions with G/FORE being one of the best we've seen so far. With Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab) running a deal that has seen selected G/FORE shoes and apparel drop by 25%, now is one of the best chances to see what all the fuss is about.

G/FORE is one of the most premium golf shoe and golf apparel brands on the market right now. It's a brand that best epitomizes some of the newest fashion trends we've been seeing in golf with excellent shoe designs and bold colorways throughout the apparel range. Whether you’re looking for something sporty or more traditional, its eye-catching and edgy designs are vying for your attention. It is this combination of stand-out aesthetics and impressive, a golf-specific performance that has enabled G/FORE models to be considered among the best golf shoes on the market in 2022.

In the US:

In the UK:

G/FORE Shoes Deals

(opens in new tab) G/FORE G/Drive Golf Shoes | Save 25% at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £199 Now £149.25 The G/Drive (opens in new tab) is a spikeless design that features a cable lacing system. As you can see from the images, this consists of two dials sitting to the tongue's side. I was impressed by how well they helped pull the top of the shoe down onto my feet for a snug but very comfortable fit. The spikeless Sawtooth outsole is one of the best on the market, offering good grip in various conditions. This shoe is very rarely on offer and there are three colorways available.

(opens in new tab) G/FORE Long Wing Gallivanter Golf Shoe | Save 25% at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £179 Now £143.20 In contrast to the sporty G/Drive, the G/FORE Long Wing Gallivanter (opens in new tab) is a classically styled, brogue golf shoe with gorgeous attention to detail in a unique heather grey colorway. They are an extremely comfortable pair of shoes. As you’d expect from one the best golf shoes, the traction levels are also very impressive, the premium leather feels as good as it looks and the textured pebble grain finish is eye-catching and easier to clean than I thought they'd be

(opens in new tab) G/FORE MG4+ Camo Sole Golf Shoe | Save 25% at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £169 Now £135.20 The MG4+ (opens in new tab) is another spikeless offering from G/FORE. This model on sale comes with a particularly eye-catching camouflage sole that contracts really nicely with the premium white upper. The upper is fully waterproof, making the MG4+ a proper all-rounder in terms of performance and easily one of the best waterproof golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market.

G/FORE Apparel Sale

(opens in new tab) G/FORE Pray For Birdie Hoodie | Save 25% at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £155 Now £116.25 Golf hoodies are all the rage right now and are easily one of the best-looking mid-layers you can wear. This hoodie from G/FORE is one of the more striking hoodies aesthetically and features a big 'Pray For Birdies' print down the left arm.

(opens in new tab) G/FORE Stripe Polo Shirt | Save 25% at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £95 Now £71.25 This slim-fit polo is made with super stretchy performance fabric and features a bright colorway. It's available in three colors this Black Friday and represents one of the most premium polo shirts on the market right now.

(opens in new tab) G/FORE Photo Floral Polo Shirt | Save 25% At Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £99 Now £74.25 We love this floral design on this G/FORE polo shirt. It's slim fitting, made with performance fabric, and is ideal for golf in warmer climates.

Deals are flying in already this Black Friday. If you're looking for some of the other best golf deals this holiday season, check out our guides to the best Black Friday golf club deals, best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals, and more...