Jordan Golf Shoes 39% Off, The Coolest Deal This Cyber Monday
Nike are offering up to 39% off on some of their excellent Nike Jordan golf shoes during Cyber Monday.
We think we may have just found the coolest deal this Cyber Monday and it's on two Nike Jordan golf shoes! Save a whopping 39% on the fantastic Jordan ADG 3 golf shoes (opens in new tab) and a further 25% on the also excellent Jordan ADG 4 golf shoes (opens in new tab). While there are a ton of excellent Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab) on offer, these are by far two of the best live Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) around.
Jordan ADG 3 Golf Shoes | 39% off at Nike (opens in new tab)
Was $140 Now $84.97
Taking inspiration from the iconic Jordan 4 sneaker, this is one of the most stylish golf shoes on the market and boasts a ton of features that make it brilliant for the golf course. From a cushioned heel and grippy sole, you'll feel comfortable wearing these shoes on the course and on the street.
Jordan ADG 4 | 25% off at Nike with discount code: CYBER (opens in new tab)
Was $185 Now $138
Requested by Michael Jordan himself, these golf shoes blend a traditional golf silhouette with some inspiration from Jordan sytles. Boasting an integrated traction system in its sole that helps players feel secure on the course, this golf shoe delivers excellent grip on the course and enhanced comfort too!
Michael Jordan was easily one of the coolest guys to play basketball and Nike have recently started bringing his unique styles to the golf course with their fantastic range of Jordan Golf Shoes (opens in new tab). The 5-time MVP is said to be an avid golf fan and was recently spotted at the 2021 Ryder Cup cheering on Team USA. And it seems they're now branching out even further to the golf market, producing a range of excellent options for golfers, emblazoned with the iconic Jumpman logo.
But let's quickly talk about the Jordan ADG 3, which is easily one of the most stylish golf shoes we've seen this year. It boasts a full leather upper which will keep your feet warm and dry on the course and also has a very neat splash guard on its tongue that will prevent water from getting into the shoe. It looks and feels like a basketball sneaker when you wear it, delivering excellent comfort in each step. And the grip on offer is exceptional too, with its toothy rubber sole making it one of the best spikeless golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market.
That grip is matched in the ADG 4, which boasts a traditional golf silhouette in comparison, but blends some fantastic detailing, including the iconic Jumpman logo, setting it apart from many of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market in terms of style. What we really loved about this shoe was that it is made from high-quality, premium materials. The full-grain leather upper is particularly impressive and the elephant print on the heel adds another dimension to the shoe. There is plenty of comfort and support on offer here too, thanks to the shoe's spongey outsole. And while these are two fantastic offers you should not miss out on, if Jordan's aren't your thing, then we have a ton of other Cyber Monday golf deals going live today!
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and has recently obtained his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan. He also currently writes for the the MailOnline's sports desk, working on all things from football to rugby union.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
-