I Am New To Golf And These Are The 7 Products I Want This Cyber Monday

New to golf? Yep, me too. So, in a bid to make playing a round a little more enjoyable, I’ve been on the hunt for all the buys that every new golfer needs in their arsenal, items that will make being out on the course easier and buys that will help to hone your golf game.

Now that the Black Friday golf deals are well underway, there are plenty of discounts to choose from, but what’s really worth the money? As a new golfer, what buys are actually a worthwhile investment?

From handy pieces of kit that’ll make gameplay far easier to must-have essentials, I’ve rounded up a selection of all the best Black Friday deals for newbie golfers, like me.

7 Products I'm Buying This Black Friday As A New Golfer

If you're new to golf and looking for little ways to up your game, so to speak, and give yourself the best chance of improving, there are some products that really are worth investing in. I think these finds, all of which are on sale for Black Friday, will fit the bill.

Mobile Launch Monitor

As a golfing newbie, the chances are that you have no idea how fast or far your golf balls travel, what the speed of your swing is, or what your carry distance is, which is where a mobile launch monitor can come in seriously handy.

Golf Balls

Golf balls are, obviously, an essential for playing golf but, as a new golfer, there's no point wasting money on overly priced balls that, let's face it, you're probably going to lose. Instead, opt for a more economical ball choice.

Wilson Staff Zip Balls | 25% off at Amazon

Was $34.99 Now $26.08 Save an awesome 25% on 24 golf balls from Wilson. If you want, or need, to stock up for the winter then this is the ideal time to do it.

Package Sets

Having your own set of golf clubs might seem like an unnecessary splurge when you first start out but, if you're serious about honing your skills, it pays to regularly play with the same set of clubs, rather than borrowing them from your Pro Shop. To save some money, we recommend purchasing a package set.

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (9-Piece) | 15% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $254.99 Featuring six clubs, golf bag and two head covers, this Strata Package Set allows for a high amount of customization, with plenty of extra slots available to fill the gaps.

Golf Shoes

Admittedly, golf shoes might seem like an unnecessary expense but, unless you want to fall over on the golf course, they're worthwhile investing in.

Practice Net

For getting your eye in and being able to practice your golf swing wherever you like, a portable golf net can be a great tool to have. You can put it up in your garden to practice with, allowing you to hone your shots without having to head to a golf course.

SKLZ Home Golf Driving Range Kit | 17% off at Amazon

Was $119.99 Now $99.99 An easy to assemble golf net that can help you improve your ball striking, all you need to do is tee up one of the 12 limited-flight impact golf balls on the durable launch mat and practice swinging through each shot with your driver or your irons.

Putting Mat

Another really great tool that is worth investing in, if you're serious about enhancing your golf skills, is a putting mat. Having a putting mat that you can roll out and practice on at home is a great way to keep the momentum up, even when you're unable to get to the golf course to practice.

A Hat With A Peak

If there's one thing every golfer needs, it's a hat with a peak. The first time I went out to play a round of golf, the sun was low in the sky and it made every shot I took a struggle. The golfer I was playing with had a hat, which shaded their line of sight from the sun and made the game far easier for them to enjoy. So now I never head out for a round without a hat.