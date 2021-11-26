Don't Know What To Buy This Black Friday?

There are plenty of top deals to tempt golfers this Black Friday...

Black Friday has arrived and this year the best Black Friday golf deals feature giant savings across the board in both the US and UK. We've seen some fantastic offers so far for golfers looking to purchase certain items, but what about those who don't know what to buy?

Well, we're here to help you with some genuinely good deals that will save you money down the line or keep your supply of golf balls or batteries up whilst costing well below their usual price tags.

So whether you might want to stock up with some of the best Black Friday golf ball deals, pick up some essentials like laser rangefinder batteries or get some Christmas shopping done, you're in the right place...

Don't Know What To Buy In The US?

Voice Caddie G3 Hybrid GPS Watch | 51% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Voice Caddie G3 Hybrid GPS Watch | 51% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $199.99 Now $98.39

Do you want to add GPS distances to your game? The G3 watch from Voice Caddie has some seriously impressive features like automatic slope and hole recognition with Front/Center/Back Distance guide with green shape. What's more, it also works for running, cycling and calories burned so ticks a lot of boxes below $100.

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | $40 off at Amazon

Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | $40 off at Amazon

Was $219.99 Now $179.99

As well as being one of the best golf GPS watches on the market, the V3 is also one of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices you can buy. It tracks your game to take your stats to the next level, all whilst giving accurate yardages on the course - something you may be interested in trying!

Vice Golf Ball Variety Pack | $7.50 off at Amazon

Vice Golf Ball Variety Pack | $7.50 off at Amazon

Was $29.99 Now $22.49

This variety pack comes with five different models in the Vice Golf ball range, meaning you have two of each to try out for yourself. It's pretty cheap at just $22.49 and is a cool buy this Black Friday, plus you may find a golf ball that's perfect for your game. It would also make a brilliant Christmas gift too.

Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | $ 8 off at Rock Bottom Golf + multi-buy deal

Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | $ 8 off at Rock Bottom Golf + multi-buy deal

Were £42.95 Now $34.95 or three boxes for under $75

Featuring a 4-piece construction with a urethane cover, the RB Tour also features a drag reducing C-dimple, allowing for low driver spin with tee shots. Save $8 on one dozen or get them for as low as $24.98 per box if you buy three - the real deal here!

GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder | $50.01 off at Amazon

GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder | $50.01 off at Amazon

Was $179.99 Now $129.98

Do you want precise yardages to the pin? Pick up one of the best golf laser rangefinders on the market with a very nice $50 saving! It features slope technology, vibration and a 6x zoom to help you get the right yardage every time. The Laser Lite is one of the best buys of Black Friday so rest assured this is a very good price.

Amazon Basics CR2 Batteries 4-pack | $1.09 off

Amazon Basics CR2 Batteries 4-pack | $1.09 off

Were $8.81 Now $7.72

Don't forget to stock up on CR2 batteries this Black Friday if you're a laser rangefinder owner or if you've just bought one. These are the ones that you'll need and Amazon's Basics model are by far the best value.

TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Putter | $100 off at Rock Bottom Golf

TaylorMade Spider Tour Black Putter | $100 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $299.99 Now $199.99 

Is it time to upgrade your putter? Try the flat stick made famous by Dustin Johnson - this is his favourite. Pick it up in either 34 or 35 inches and save a tidy $100. It's a high MOI mallet design with easy alignment and could transform your putting.

Adidas Lightweight UV Sweatshirt | $28 off at adidas

Adidas Lightweight UV Sweatshirt | $28 off at adidas

Was $65 Now $36

For less than $40 this sweatshirt from adidas offers good value for money for yourself or as a great Christmas gift. Check out our full adidas Lightweight 1/4 zip sweatshirt review if you're interested.

Don't Know What To Buy In The UK?

TaylorMade SIM Max Driver | £180 off at Scottsdale Golf 

TaylorMade SIM Max Driver | £180 off at Scottsdale Golf 

Was £449 Now £269

Perhaps your driver needs an upgrade? Save a huge £180 on the SIM Max, easily one of the best drivers of 2020 and one that is still being played out on Tour by some of the world's best. A real steal to get this under £270 considering it launched at £450 and is still a great product.

TaylorMade Spider Putters | Up to £60 off at Scottsdale Golf

TaylorMade Spider Putters | Up to £60 off at Scottsdale Golf

Want a new flat stick? The popular 2021 Spider putters are on sale with Scottsdale Golf in plenty of different models. They're some of the best putters on the market right now and a steal at these prices. You have lots of options to choose from so pick one up if you fancy a change.

Shot Scope Pro L1 Rangefinder | 32% off at Amazon

Shot Scope Pro L1 Rangefinder | 32% off at Amazon

Was £199 Now £135.99

Want a great laser deal? This is one of the very best we've seen with the L1 down to its lowest ever price. In our Shot Scope Pro L1 laser rangefinder review we found that it offers more than enough features as well modern styling to justify the price tag and was easy to use overall.

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | £70.99 off at Amazon

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | £70.99 off at Amazon

Was £179.99 Now £109

Could the best Black Friday golf deal of 2021 tempt you? Save over £70 in the Black November sale on this great piece of wearable tech, which is at its lowest ever price! If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 GPS watch ticks the box.

TaylorMade TP5 Personalised Golf Balls | £73.99 off (4 for 3) at Scottsdale Golf

TaylorMade TP5 Personalised Golf Balls | £73.99 off (4 for 3) at Scottsdale Golf

Were £199.96 Now £125.97

Pick up four boxes of TaylorMade TP5s (with your choice of personalisation) for less than £31.50 a box. This deal on one of the best golf balls on the market is perfect for an amazing Christmas present or for you to stock up for 2022.

Nike Air Max 90 G Shoes | £24.01 off at Scottsdale Golf

Nike Air Max 90 G Shoes | £24.01 off at Scottsdale Golf

Were £119 Now £94.99

The legendary Nike Air Max (golf version), can be yours for under £95 right now with Scottsdale Golf. They're just as useful off the course as they are on it as let's be frank, they don't look like a golf shoe so if you need a new pair of trainers then you can kill two birds with one stone here.

MGP Nutrition | 30% site-wide at MGP Nutrition

MGP Nutrition | 30% site-wide at MGP Nutrition

We're huge fans of MGP Nutrition, from their flavoured hydration drinks to their tasty snack bars. They're fantastic nutritious snacks and drinks to help you keep your energy levels up during a round. Save a massive 30% on ALL products this Black Friday - top deal.

Duracell CR2 Batteries 2-pack | £4.27 off

Duracell CR2 Batteries 2-pack | £4.27 off

Were £9.99 Now £5.72

An essential for your golf bag if you're a laser rangefinder ever runs out of battery. Is your laser running low? Even if it isn't yet these are still essentials as you never know when it'll be out of juice. 

Best Black Friday golf deals - we have you covered

