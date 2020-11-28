Best Cyber Monday Golf Clubs: Full Golf Sets, Drivers, Putters and More
By Sam Tremlett
There are some excellent deals to be had on golf clubs this Cyber Monday
Best Cyber Monday Golf Clubs: Sets, Drivers, Putters and More
Black Friday might be over but that doesn't mean the deals have ended, as our Cyber Monday Golf Deals now takes centre stage.
If you're looking to pick up some golf clubs, now is the time as there are some wonderful savings on everything from drivers to full sets, irons, wedges, putters and more.
JUMP STRAIGHT TO THE DEALS YOU WANT…
Cyber Monday Golf Clubs Deals US
Black Friday Club Deals - US
The Mavrik is one of the best drivers of 2020 and has $100 off with Amazon. It can be picked up in various lofts and shaft options, and the entire range looks to be in the sale too with the Max and Sub Zero drivers and fairway woods. It is a limited time deal so act fast!
A great saving on the 2020 Mavrik Max driver from Callaway, available in a few different loft and shaft options.
One of the best fairway woods on the market right now, the Mavrik fairway wood is available in different lofts and shafts - a really good deal below $250.
Save $50 on this Strata Packaged Set which includes Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6-9 Iron, PW, Putter, Stand Bag and 2 Head covers. It is the perfect set for someone looking to get into the game.
Save yourself $150 on the hugely-popular M6 driver from TaylorMade, which was released in 2019 prior to the 2020 SIM and SIM Max. There's various loft and shaft offerings available. You don't get movable weight customisation but you do get high-launching characteristics and forgiveness.
Perfect for a higher handicapper, beginner or improving golfer, this King F8 set from Cobra features a 5 hybrid and irons from 6-GW with regular flex graphite shafts. The hybrid features Baffler Rail technology and the irons are forgiving and long-hitting.
Designed for mid-to-low handicappers, the C300 Forged irons are one of Wilson Staff's many brilliant irons over the past few years. These come in 5-PW and are fitted with stiff KBS shafts.
Cleveland makes great wedges and this RTX-4 in the Tour Raw finish is available for under $100. You can pick it up in 52, 56 or 60 degrees of loft, down from its usual $140 price.
The Odyssey White Hot range is legendary among golfers, with its soft feel and great looks. The Marxman Blade putter offers up superb alignment and this can be picked up for a bargain price below $70. The putter is 34 inches long.
For less than $130, this TaylorMade ARC Red putter in 35 inches of length can be yours. It's a forgiving mallet design with very impressive alignment to help you start the ball on your correct line.
Another forgiving mallet putter with easy alignment is the Cleveland Golf TFI Cero. It comes in a satin silver finish and is available in either 33, 34 or 35 inch shaft length depending on your preference.
Coming with a 460cc Ti driver, a 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-SW irons, a putter and a stand bag, this set from Callaway has you covered. The set includes headcovers for the driver, 3 wood and putter, and the stand bag comes with a rain hood.
The new TSi drivers have been released so the previous generation TS2 is up for sale and available for less than $350. It comes in regular, stiff and senior flex shaft offerings and multiple lofts too.
Premium club maker XXIO, owned by Srixon, sponsor Champions Tour player and golf legend Ernie Els. The X driver, usually $649.99, can be picked up for under $400 and is available in different loft and shaft options. A real bargain.
The previous-generation Z 785 driver from Srixon was one of its best ever when released and it was in the bag of Shane Lowry for his Open Championship win at Royal Portrush in 2019. It currently has $200 off at Worldwide Golf Shops and is available in either 9.5 or 10.5 degrees of loft.
Save yourself $90 on the Ping G400 5 wood, launched in 2017. Ping makes great fairway woods and the G400, at the time, was the company's hottest, highest launching fairway wood ever.
Coming in 5-PW + AW with stiff shafts, the Rogue X irons are a great option for a higher handicapper looking to increase distance with irons. They offer great forgiveness too.
Save $70 on the Mizuno S-18 wedge, which is available in white satin a number of different lofts in this white satin finish. Nothing feels like a Mizuno is the tagline, you can put it to test.
The EXO Indianapolis is a double bend mallet putter with maximum forgiveness from multi-material construction, Odyssey's White Hot feel and immediate roll from Microhinge technology. It comes in either 34 inches of length and is fitted with a SuperStroke grip.
Coming in 35", this Ping Vault Arna Platinum putter will be best loved by someone who likes an ever-so-slightly longer putter, as most standard models come in 34" of length. It is a huge $130 below its usual RRP. The Vault range features variable depth TR grooves to assist with off-centre performance.
Golf Club Sets
Save $50 on this Strata Packaged Set which includes Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6-9 Iron, PW, Putter, Stand Bag and 2 Head covers. It is the perfect set for someone looking to get into the game.
This Women's Strata set is also perfect for those looking to start playing the game. It includes: Driver, 5 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 to 9 Iron, PW & SW, Putter, Stand Bag, and 3 Headcovers
New to golf? this full set is the perfect choice - includes a driver, fairway wood, hybrids, irons and putter.
As above this is an excellent choice for anyone new to golf. Has all the clubs you need to get started.
Coming with a 460cc Ti driver, a 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-SW irons, a putter and a stand bag, this set from Callaway has you covered. The set includes headcovers for the driver, 3 wood and putter, and the stand bag comes with a rain hood.
The perfect beginner's golf set for less than $180! It comes with a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-PW, putter, bag, and 3 head covers.
A superb deal to help get your junior golfer in your life into the game for less than $60. This Nitro set comes with a driver, a hybrid, two irons, a putter, carry bag and headcovers. It is recommended for 9-12 year olds.
Cyber Monday Golf Clubs UK
Save just under £28 on this Launch Pad driver which will definitely help golfers with a weak ball flight, and the offset will help get the ball started on a straighter line. We found the Wilson Staff Launch Pad driver easy to hit, and it produced a ball flight which was noticeably higher than most other drivers on the market.
This Wilson Staff Launch Pad HL driver has a lightweight design and ultra forgiving club face which has been designed to help players slice the ball less and get the ball in the air easier. So if you need help in those facets of the game then we recommend this model that has nearly £50 off at the moment.
The fairway wood is one of the hardest clubs to fill in the bag but take the stress out of that selection with this Launch Pad model from Wilson Staff. It will particularly help those players who struggle with a slice.
The Wilson Staff Model Utility has been designed to deliver a combination of distance, reliability and forgiveness. It’s a versatile club and we found it to deliver a reliable, penetrating ball flight so it could definitely help you if you struggle to fill that section of the bag. Right now you can get one for around £48 off.
Constructed with soft-forged 8620 steel and machine-engraved scorelines, this Wilson wedge has been designed to create Tour-calibre spin and control. Indeed it has found its way into several Tour players bags and you can get one too for only £82.99!
Available in 9.5, 10.5 or 12.5 degrees of loft, this Titleist TS1 comes with a regular flex Mitubishi Fubuki shaft. It's targeted at golfers looking for a high launch.
Save an immense £130 on the Callaway Epic Flash driver, which is still one of the premium models out there right now. When we tested it we found it to be very fast and long across the face and is definitely aimed at a wide range of players.
You can get the same £130 on the Sub Zero version which is the lower spinning, more tour-focused model.
Titleist made a big step up with the TS range when they came out, especially around ball speed. We found it be one of the fastest on the market and consequently it gave us some of our longest carries, exceeding what we experienced with 917. Sounds great right? Well it gets better because now it is available with £100 off.
You can also get the very popular Epic Flash fairway wood from Callaway for £199 too which is a bargain considering the incredible technology on offer here - including the Flash Face technology designed by a super-computer.
Premium Japanese brand Vega is known for its beautiful forged irons and these Mizar blades are stunning.
The Cobra Speed XL irons were originally released in 2019, and are a perfect example of the kind of quality you can get in a set of irons at a great price.
Titleist arguably makes the best wedges on the market and this is a real steal on Cyber Monday - especially if your wedges are a little tired.
The D300 is a real distance machine, thanks to the aerodynamic design which allows you to increase clubhead speed for maximum distance performance. Right now you can get one with £40 off which is incredible given the value this club offers even at full price.
With a saving of over £250, if you are in the market for a new driver then Honma's TW747 460 driver pictured here is definitely a model to consider. As big as a driver head can be within the rules, this 460cc head has plenty of forgiveness on offer and you can also adjust the loft, lie and face angle with ease with Honma's unique adjustability system.
You can also get more than £350 off on the 455 model by Honma. It has a more compact profile than the 460 and yet you can still use the adjustability system to tailor it to your golf game.
The SIM may be TaylorMade's new model, but the M6 is still a top-quality club that will perform at a high-level for you - we actually rated it as our favourite fairway wood of 2019. Right now you can get it for less than £180 with a saving of £90 which is incredible value.
It may be a slightly older model of TaylorMade fairway wood, but it still performs at a high level, why do you think Brooks Koepka still carries his M2 fairway wood? Get £80 off this M2 wood now.
Need help with your short game in terms of strike? Well the Sure Out 2 wedge from Callaway has been specifically designed to help consistency of strike with an enhanced sole design and heel relief.
A brand new Mack Daddy CB wedge for less than £100? That sounds good to us. The CB wedge has been specifically designed to make it easier to deliver good good contact consistently when chipping and pitching, so if you struggle in the short game, then this could help.
The Odyssey 2-ball is an iconic shape and it has been improved here with the introduction of the Triple Track technology and Stroke Lab shaft. At the moment you can get one for £50 off and when purchasing you also get a FREE sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls too!
You can also get a FREE sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls when purchasing this Stroke Lab Black Ten putter, which also has a saving of £50.
Launched in 2018, the M3 driver features TaylorMade's Twist Face technology and a Y-track on the sole allows you to alter ball flight. It was in the bags of the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, and non-contracted player Brooks Koepka won the 2018 US Open and PGA Championship with it.
One of the very best drivers from the past few years, the Ping G400 is down below £270. A great deal if your driver needs updating.
This Yonex EZONE GT Type X driver comes in regular, stiff and senior flex options and is £250 below the RRP with Jam Golf. It features a graphite crown and the CG is placed back and deep in the head to offer a high launch.
Mizuno has really stepped up its game in the metalwood market in recent times and the ST190, the previous generation to the ST200, are very high performers. Save yourself almost £94 on the ST190 fairway woods, available in 3 and 5 wood lofts.
Save around £450 on these Apex Smoke irons, coming with lightweight True Temper Elevate Smoke 95 shafts in 4-PW. They're a beautiful looking club in a unique smoke finish and they're brilliant performers too. If you're a good ball striker looking for some more distance, this combination of head and shaft will work well.
If you're a higher handicapper needing an upgrade in the iron department, these F9 Speedback irons will be a welcome addition. They come with Fujikura Atmos 6 graphite shafts in 6-SW.
Grab a bargain with the Wilson Staff FG Tour PMP (Precision Milled Performance) wedge, available in 56 degrees of loft. It comes in the very cool raw finish and is down from the usual RRP of £89.99.
Golf Club Sets
Entry level golfers have everything they need with this set to go out and enjoy the golf course for the first time. At the moment you can save £50 with American Golf on the set too which consists of a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6-SW irons, mallet putter, stand bag and headcovers.
With enlarged clubheads, these clubs make it easier to frame the ball and feel more confident at address. They're also wider, so beginners will get more help when they don't find the centre of the clubface, which isn't easy to find on a consistent basis when you're just starting out. During testing, given the cheap price, we could not believe the overall quality of this set.
Callaway's XJ Junior package sets are specifically designed for youngsters and they are some of the best on the market. This Level 2 set comes with 6 clubs that cover every shot youngsters would need to play and the double strap bag is included too which is a very welcome addition. This value for money gets even greater when you consider JamGolf has slashed the RRP by over £112.
Another awesome deal from JamGolf, you can save more than £250 on this 11-piece set from Cobra.
Yonexi s another brand that makes excellent package sets and this GT Ladies set continues that trend. With Golf Gear Direct you can save £240 at the moment which only sweetens the deal.
This would be a great first set for the up-and-coming golfer aged around 3-5 years old. It comes with a fairway wood, 7 iron, wedge and putter as well as a bag. It's available in both right and left handed.
A very reasonable starter set is this M1i from Ben Sayers, which comes with four clubs and a stand bag. There are two age options available in either blue or orange.
In this outstanding complete set, you get a Ping G400 SFT driver and fairway wood, a G400 Crossover Utility iron, a set of G400 irons from five-iron down to pitching wedge, a Glide 2.0 wedge and finally a Ping Traverse cart bag. As far as premium sets go, this is right up there and you can save over £170 at the moment.
Sam Tremlett is one of our Digital Writers and has been part of the team since February 2018 and writes for Golf Monthly and Rugby World brands.
