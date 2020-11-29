10 Cyber Monday Deals To Help You Get Ready For Golf's Return
With golf restarting in England and Ireland soon, here are some of our favourite deals to make sure you are prepared for it.
By Sam Tremlett
With golf restarting in England and Ireland soon, here are some of our favourite deals to make sure you are prepared for it.
10 Cyber Monday Deals To Help You Get Ready For Golf's Return
With golf restarting again soon in England and Ireland, and many retailers still offering incredible Cyber Monday golf deals, now is the time to check your equipment setup and fill any gaps you may have.
We have all been waiting a while to get back onto the course and making sure you are as prepared as possible for that first tee shot is important. Have your golf shoes seen better days? Do you have good winter golf clothes to deal with the probable rain and wind? None of us have played in a while so will you need more golf balls?
If you see yourself needing an upgrade in some way, here are 10 Cyber Monday deals that we think will help you be ready for when golf restarts again.
Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK: Quick Links
- Amazon: GPS, Bags and Balls
- American Golf: 40% off Puma Clothing and Shoes, plus much more
- Scottsdale Golf: Titleist wedges, Garmin and Callaway drivers
- Jam Golf: 5% off site wide
- Sports Direct: £20 voucher for every £100 you spend
- Decathlon: FootJoy shoes and Odyssey putters
- Golf Gear Direct: Titleist balls offers
- Ebay: Every base covered
- Adidas: Up to 50% off
10 Cyber Monday Deals To Help You Get Ready For Golf's Return
Under Armour Storm Waterproof Jacket
£130 £99.99 at Scottsdale Golf
Due to the rather unique climate and weather in England and Ireland, chances are you will encounter rain or wind during your first round back on the links. Therefore being prepared for that is a must which means getting a garment that allows you to still enjoy the day rather than leave you cold, wet, and more miserable than you should be on the course.
This is where this Under Armour Storm jacket comes in. A stylish offering available in a couple of colours, it is one of the best performing waterproofs out there because of its Storm technology, which repels water nicely, the Hydropel zippers and the windproof construction.
ProQuip StormForce PX6 Pro Waterproof Trousers
Additionally a good pair of waterproof trousers might come in handy! This pair from ProQuip is currently half price but it is also only available in a few select sizes.
Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoes
I imagine your golf shoes may be unmoved and uncleaned since you last played in them right? Mud and grass is probably caked on them and that means they will need a clean ahead of next week.
Why not just buy these Puma shoes instead? They look great, provide excellent grip and stability which is especially important during this time of year, and at just £100, are an absolute bargain too.
Honma Future XX Golf Balls
We all need more golf balls and many of us want to use premium models if we can although traditionally they can be quite expensive. Well guess again with these Honma Future XX balls which have a six-piece design that come in at just under £30!
Under Armour Storm Daytona 1/2 Zip Windtop
For something to wear now to counter the frosty temperatures out on the course, this Under Armour warm fleece windtop looks just the ticket… especially with a third off the ticket at American Golf.
Stretch shoulder panels and double-knit insulation panels make it ideal for winter golf, but as with much of today’s golf apparel, it’s fashionable enough to wear away from the course too.
Callaway Full Zip Thermore Jacket
£99 £79.99 at Golf Gear Direct
If you want to spend a little more though we also recommend this Callaway Jacket. It will keep you warm when needed despite its incredibly light construction and its versatility for both on and off the course use mean it has good value for money.
Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch
£399.99 £299.99 at American Golf
Let's face it 2020 has been pretty rubbish so far and if you haven't spoiled yourself in some way yet, and you don't have a good golf GPS device in your setup, then why not get this Garmin Approach S60 which currently has £100 off?
It is incredibly easy to use and the styling of it means you can use it anywhere so we think that is a huge bonus!
Callaway Hybrid Laser Rangefinder
£329.99 £249 at Golf Gear Direct
Alternatively if you are the type of player who would rather use a laser rangefinder then this option from Callaway should be perfect for you. It is a rare beast in the world of golf technology because not only is it a rangefinder but it also gives GPS yardages too as you can see above.
Seriously, if you don't have a rangefinder, stop making things difficult for yourself by guessing (or asking playing partners for yardages). With £80 off this is a great time to get your own.
adidas Sport AeroReady Polo Shirt
£59.99 £38.50 at Scottsdale Golf
Refresh your first golfing outfit back on the course with this AeroReady polo from adidas. If it is good enough for 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson then it is good enough for you too! I wouldn't recommend trying to hit the ball as hard as DJ does on your first tee shot though.
Benross Stand Bag
£139.99 £79.99 at American Golf
Chances are you will already have a golf bag ready to go for when golf courses reopen. However if it is an older model, or the bag has seen better days, then now is the time to upgrade with this cheap Benross stand bag.
It is lightweight yet sturdy and has 7 large pockets for all of your golfing paraphernalia.
Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK: Quick Links
- Amazon: GPS, Bags and Balls
- American Golf: 40% off Puma Clothing and Shoes, plus much more
- Scottsdale Golf: Titleist wedges, Garmin and Callaway drivers
- Jam Golf: 5% off site wide
- Sports Direct: £20 voucher for every £100 you spend
- Decathlon: FootJoy shoes and Odyssey putters
- Golf Gear Direct: Titleist balls offers
- Ebay: Every base covered
- Adidas: Up to 50% off
So there are my 10 picks for deals that will best prepare you for when golf restarts in England and Ireland.
If you enjoyed this guide then make sure you also follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Oscar Jacobsen Tarren Tour Zip Neck Sweater Review
Alex Narey tests out Oscar Jacobsen’s Tarren Tour Zip Neck Sweater to see how it holds up in the cold and wet weather
By Alex Narey •
-
Best Black Friday Rangefinder Deals
Are you looking for a rangefinder? Check out some of the best offers we have seen here.
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday Rangefinder Deals
Are you looking for a rangefinder? Check out some of the best offers we have seen here.
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday Callaway Deals
Best Black Friday Callaway Deals
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday Golf Watch Deals
Are you looking for a wearable golf yardage device? Then these offers on golf watches will be right up your street.
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday Golf Bag Deals
Are you in the market for a brand new golf bag? You've come to the right place as we've found some superb deals
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Black Friday Golf Ball Deals
Looking to replenish your stock of golf balls? Black Friday is a great time to take advantage of the best golf ball deals...
By Matt Cradock •
-
Black Friday Golf Deals 2021
Looking for a killer golf deal? You're in the right place...
By Elliott Heath •
-
Best Black Friday TaylorMade Deals
Check out these cracking TaylorMade Black Friday deals
By Matt Cradock •
-
Black Friday Golf Deals 2021
Looking for a brilliant golf bargain this Black Friday? You're in the right place...
By Elliott Heath •