With golf restarting in England and Ireland soon, here are some of our favourite deals to make sure you are prepared for it.

10 Cyber Monday Deals To Help You Get Ready For Golf's Return

With golf restarting again soon in England and Ireland, and many retailers still offering incredible Cyber Monday golf deals, now is the time to check your equipment setup and fill any gaps you may have.

We have all been waiting a while to get back onto the course and making sure you are as prepared as possible for that first tee shot is important. Have your golf shoes seen better days? Do you have good winter golf clothes to deal with the probable rain and wind? None of us have played in a while so will you need more golf balls?

If you see yourself needing an upgrade in some way, here are 10 Cyber Monday deals that we think will help you be ready for when golf restarts again.

Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK: Quick Links

Under Armour Storm Waterproof Jacket

£130 £99.99 at Scottsdale Golf

Due to the rather unique climate and weather in England and Ireland, chances are you will encounter rain or wind during your first round back on the links. Therefore being prepared for that is a must which means getting a garment that allows you to still enjoy the day rather than leave you cold, wet, and more miserable than you should be on the course.

This is where this Under Armour Storm jacket comes in. A stylish offering available in a couple of colours, it is one of the best performing waterproofs out there because of its Storm technology, which repels water nicely, the Hydropel zippers and the windproof construction.

ProQuip StormForce PX6 Pro Waterproof Trousers

£159 £79 at Golf Gear Direct

Additionally a good pair of waterproof trousers might come in handy! This pair from ProQuip is currently half price but it is also only available in a few select sizes.

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoes

£130 £99.99 at American Golf

I imagine your golf shoes may be unmoved and uncleaned since you last played in them right? Mud and grass is probably caked on them and that means they will need a clean ahead of next week.

Why not just buy these Puma shoes instead? They look great, provide excellent grip and stability which is especially important during this time of year, and at just £100, are an absolute bargain too.

Honma Future XX Golf Balls

£53 £29.99 at American Golf

We all need more golf balls and many of us want to use premium models if we can although traditionally they can be quite expensive. Well guess again with these Honma Future XX balls which have a six-piece design that come in at just under £30!

Under Armour Storm Daytona 1/2 Zip Windtop

£75 £49.99 at American Golf

For something to wear now to counter the frosty temperatures out on the course, this Under Armour warm fleece windtop looks just the ticket… especially with a third off the ticket at American Golf.

Stretch shoulder panels and double-knit insulation panels make it ideal for winter golf, but as with much of today’s golf apparel, it’s fashionable enough to wear away from the course too.

Callaway Full Zip Thermore Jacket

£99 £79.99 at Golf Gear Direct

If you want to spend a little more though we also recommend this Callaway Jacket. It will keep you warm when needed despite its incredibly light construction and its versatility for both on and off the course use mean it has good value for money.

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch

£399.99 £299.99 at American Golf

Let's face it 2020 has been pretty rubbish so far and if you haven't spoiled yourself in some way yet, and you don't have a good golf GPS device in your setup, then why not get this Garmin Approach S60 which currently has £100 off?

It is incredibly easy to use and the styling of it means you can use it anywhere so we think that is a huge bonus!

Callaway Hybrid Laser Rangefinder

£329.99 £249 at Golf Gear Direct

Alternatively if you are the type of player who would rather use a laser rangefinder then this option from Callaway should be perfect for you. It is a rare beast in the world of golf technology because not only is it a rangefinder but it also gives GPS yardages too as you can see above.

Seriously, if you don't have a rangefinder, stop making things difficult for yourself by guessing (or asking playing partners for yardages). With £80 off this is a great time to get your own.

adidas Sport AeroReady Polo Shirt

£59.99 £38.50 at Scottsdale Golf

Refresh your first golfing outfit back on the course with this AeroReady polo from adidas. If it is good enough for 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson then it is good enough for you too! I wouldn't recommend trying to hit the ball as hard as DJ does on your first tee shot though.

Benross Stand Bag

£139.99 £79.99 at American Golf

Chances are you will already have a golf bag ready to go for when golf courses reopen. However if it is an older model, or the bag has seen better days, then now is the time to upgrade with this cheap Benross stand bag.

It is lightweight yet sturdy and has 7 large pockets for all of your golfing paraphernalia.

So there are my 10 picks for deals that will best prepare you for when golf restarts in England and Ireland.

