Black Friday Golf Deals Live: All The Best Deals I've Hand-Picked As A Golf Gear Expert

Hello golfers, welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of Black Friday! If you are a golfer then this is actually a great time to fill all the spots in your equipment setup because there are a lot of Black Friday golf deals live right now, with huge discounts on some of the latest models. As a lifetime golfer myself, and someone who has covered golf shopping events for a number of years, I know a good deal when I see it, and I know when a deal seems too good to be true. As such I only ever write about products that I personally have tested, or a member of the Golf Monthly testing team has reviewed as well, that way I know I can be honest and insightful about the performance.

I have scoured the deals everywhere of late and have included some of my top picks in the US and UK below, the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift rangefinder going from roughly $400 to $300 is definitely worth mentioning for example. If you want the full list of our top picks, then check out our best Black Friday golf deals hub, or keep scrolling down on this page to read our live report to get the fastest updates on new deals spotted by myself or the rest of the gear team.

Top US deals

Cobra Aerojet Max Driver | Up to 55% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $249.98

Attention slicers. If you need to take the right side of the course out of play, this driver has the technology to help. It strikes the balance between being aspirational and user friendly while providing a nice, premium look and feel.

Read our full Cobra Aerojet Max Driver Review

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Golf Rangefinder | 18% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $399.99 Now $329.99

The successor to the V5 and again this is a product we were very impressed with in testing. A simple to use, highly-accurate laser rangefinder with bright and clear optics, seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. Based on the user experience, this premium model is hard to beat.

Read our full review of the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder