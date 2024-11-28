Black Friday Golf Deals Live: All The Best Deals I've Hand-Picked As A Golf Gear Expert

Hello golfers, welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of Black Friday! If you are a golfer then this is actually a great time to fill all the spots in your equipment setup because there are a lot of Black Friday golf deals live right now, with huge discounts on some of the latest models. As a lifetime golfer myself, and someone who has covered golf shopping events for a number of years, I know a good deal when I see it, and I know when a deal seems too good to be true. As such I only ever write about products that I personally have tested, or a member of the Golf Monthly testing team has reviewed as well, that way I know I can be honest and insightful about the performance.
I have scoured the deals everywhere of late and have included some of my top picks in the US and UK below, the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift rangefinder going from roughly $400 to $300 is definitely worth mentioning for example. If you want the full list of our top picks, then check out our best Black Friday golf deals hub, or keep scrolling down on this page to read our live report to get the fastest updates on new deals spotted by myself or the rest of the gear team.
Black Friday Golf Sales: Quick Links
- Amazon: Big savings on wide range of golf equipment
- PGA Tour Superstore: As much as 51% off on all golf equipment
- Scottsdale Golf: Over 700 products with big savings
- Callaway: Great offers available on clubs, golf balls
- TaylorMade: Discounts on Qi10, Stealth 2 and more
Top US deals
Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver | 27% off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $399
The Cobra Darkspeed Max is one of the best drivers for slicers we have ever tested, with it next to impossible to head right with it. Wrapped up in a very eye-catching aesthetic, this is a seriously impressive offering from Cobra!
Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver Review
Cobra Aerojet Max Driver | Up to 55% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $549.99 Now $249.98
Attention slicers. If you need to take the right side of the course out of play, this driver has the technology to help. It strikes the balance between being aspirational and user friendly while providing a nice, premium look and feel.
Read our full Cobra Aerojet Max Driver Review
Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Golf Rangefinder | 18% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $399.99 Now $329.99
The successor to the V5 and again this is a product we were very impressed with in testing. A simple to use, highly-accurate laser rangefinder with bright and clear optics, seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. Based on the user experience, this premium model is hard to beat.
Read our full review of the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder
FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes | Up to 47% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $189.95 Now $99.95
Bryson DeChambeau's shoe of choice has come right down in price, so now is the time to strike and pick up a pair of five star golf shoes.
Read our full FootJoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes Review
Top UK deals
Cobra Aerojet Max Driver | 54% off at Clubhouse Golf
Was £429 Now £199
Striking the balance between being aspirational and user friendly, the Aerojet Max is one of the best drivers for slicers on the market. It's now also a massive 54% off!
Read our full Cobra Aerojet Max Driver Review
Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball | Up to 18% off at Amazon
Was £50 Now £40.79
Although not the largest discount in the world, the Titleist Pro V1 is rarely on offer, such is the quality of its performance. It's now below £41, but be quick to snap up this deal.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review
TecTecTec KLYR Laser Rangefinder | £100 off at American Golf
Was £249.99 Now £149.99
Compact, stylish, and functional, the TecTecTec KLYR laser rangefinder is a revelation and, with £100 off, it's extremely good value for money at an extremely competitive price point.
Nike Air Pegasus '89 Golf Shoe | 36% off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £110 Now £69.99
There are a plethora of choices when it comes to modern casual golf shoes, and the Air Pegasus ‘89 G has shot to the top of our list of favorites.
Read our full Nike Air Pegasus '89 Golf Shoe Review
LIVE: Latest updates
The golf ball I use in winter is now reduced this Black Friday. Right now, you can grab two boxes for $70, which shows a big saving, especially as one box is usually $42.99! Featuring a relatively low, 70-compression core, as well as a urethane cover that you see on the best premium golf balls, it provides great value for money with winter rearing its head! Check out the full deal here.
Looking for golf clubs but on a budget? Well, we've found a few eye-catching deals for you! Our staff writer, Conor Keenan, has set himself the challenge of creating a golf bag that features equipment that ticks the box for both value and performance.
You can check out the full piece here and, below, we have included a few of the deals for you to check out!
Titleist T300 2021 Irons | $200 off at Carl's GolfLand
Was $999.99 Now $799.99
The T300 irons from Titleist provide fantastic distance coupled with excellent levels of forgiveness that help make approach shots easier. They also suit a wide range of players, although are more suited to the mid-to-high handicappers as opposed to the more advanced single-figure players.
Read our full Titleist T300 2021 Iron Review
Bridgestone Golf Tour B RXS Golf Ball | 43% off at Amazon
Was $49.99 Now $28.33
A dozen premium golf balls for less than $30? Sign me up. The Tour B golf ball from Bridgestone is the choice of golf ball of Tiger Woods, which almost certainly means it's good enough for you and I. High launch and flight combines with a soft feel around the greens for excellent all-round performance.
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B RXS Golf Ball Review
Some incredible value to be had with this deal! Right now, you can save $240 on the Voice Caddie SL3 Rangefinder which, like the Tour 360 24, is a five star rated product.
Combining laser and GPS functionality, the main stand-outs of this laser included its very fast and accurate nature, the fact it can measure all sorts of course features and, amazingly, will even help you read greens! Check out our full review of the Voice Caddie SL3 Rangefinder, as well as the best Black Friday rangefinder deals here.
You may think that, with golf gear being reduced this Black Friday, it'll be of poor quality. However, you couldn't be more wrong! Looking through Carl's Golfland, I've found this deal on the adidas Tour360 24 Shoe, which we rated five stars in our testing!
Arguably the best spiked golf shoe money can buy, it has a soft, premium leather upper, exceptional grip in all conditions, as well as exceptional heel and arch support. Overall, it's a near perfect shoe and, right now, $50 off for under $150.
Adidas Tour 360 24 Golf Shoes | $50 off at Carl's Golfland
Was $199.99 Now $149.99
This deal is a $50 saving and features adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
As the year draws to a close, we have seen a number of clubs released earlier in 2024 drop in price. For example, the Cobra Darkspeed Max driver, which is one of the best drivers for slicers, has been reduced by 27% and is now under $400.
Wrapped up in a very eye-catching aesthetic, this is a seriously impressive offering from Cobra, with the ball speed numbers up there with the best golf drivers on the market.
For those who don't know, Black Friday is an annual event and is the term for the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States. It usually marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the States and, from a shopping perspective, many stores offer big sales at heavily discounted prices which results in the day being the busiest shopping day of the year.
In the US, some of the best golf retailers include PGA Tour Superstore, Rock Bottom Golf, Walmart and, of course, Amazon. In the UK, the best golf retailers include Scottsdale Golf, American Golf, Sports Direct, Click Golf and Amazon.
At Golf Monthly, we have created a Black Friday golf deals hub for you to check out, where we have collected hundreds of deals. Also, along with this live blog, our team is working hard to bring you a number of spotlight deals, such as this golf ball re-stock piece, which has 15 different golf ball models reduced!
Good morning, afternoon and evening wherever you are in the world! Welcome to our coverage of Black Friday where, right now, we have spotted hundreds of offers on premium equipment from the likes of Titleist, TaylorMade and adidas!
Although the event doesn't get officially underway until tomorrow, multiple brands like Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore and American Golf have reduced the price of their products and, right now, there are some great deals to be snapped up.
So, why not sit back, relax and let us take you through the next few days of action, where we can't wait to share with you the deals available!