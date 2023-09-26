Best Black Friday PGA TOUR Superstore Deals 2023
Take a look at the best PGA TOUR Superstore deals available in the upcoming Black Friday
It's no secret that golf equipment is on the slightly pricier side, with the best golf GPS' and best golf clubs setting back users hundreds and hundreds of dollars. Therefore, if a deal comes up, it is important to snap it up as quickly as possible.
This is where the upcoming Black Friday sales come in, with golf gear, like the best golf balls, seeing significant reductions, some as much as 40%! Obviously, there are a number of retailers who provide golf equipment, with one of the best being the PGA TOUR Superstore.
One of the most recognized and largest in the USA, they provide everything a golf fanatic needs, and we have trawled through their site to find the best deals currently available. Along with the best Black Friday Amazon golf deals, PGA TOUR Superstore also have a range of products on offer, with some incredible discounts of up to $200.
Currently, a number of items are available at discount rates ahead of the official sales event, Black Friday, which takes place on the 24th November later this year!
- Amazon: Savings on clubs, shoes, ball and more
- PGA Tour Superstore: As much as 50% off on all golf equipment
- Carls Golfland: Clearances on clubs as well as 2-day free shipping on select deals
- Scottsdale Golf: Up to 60% off clothing and footwear
- adidas: Up to 40% on apparel, footwear and accessories
- Walmart: Big savings to be had on launch monitors, balls and other golf gear
- Rock Bottom Golf: 15% off everything
- The Golf Warehouse: Black Friday deals on all categories
- Nike: Up to 29% off Nike Golf clothing and shoes
- Best Buy: Tech savings including launch monitors and GPS watches
Club deals
Wilson Magnolia Package Set | 23% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $649.99 Now $499.98
A near-perfect introduction to the game for the beginner and keen improver looking to start playing with modern equipment. The Magnolia has everything you need from tee-to-green plus a complementing trolley bag in a stylish blue. This is one of the best women's golf sets out there.
Read our full Wilson Magnolia Ladies Set Review
Wilson Prostaff SGI Golf Package Set | 7% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $429.99 Now $399.98
An impressive set that will definitely suit the golfer beginning his/her journey, with the modest price tag giving you an awful lot for your money.
Read our full Wilson Prostaff SGI Package Set Review
Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver | 27% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $549.99 Now $399.98
One of the best Callaway drivers on the market, the Rogue ST Max delivers stability and consistency in a very good value package.
Read our full Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver Review
Ping G425 Max Driver | 27% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $549.99 Now $399.98
One of the best Ping drivers money can buy is now 27% off, with the G425 Max now under $400. That's incredible value, given the performance on offer.
Read our full Ping G425 Max Driver Review
Cleveland Launcher XL Driver | 38% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $399.99 Now $249.98
One of the most forgiving drivers on the market, the Cleveland Launcher XL driver has a very generous head size, as well as a modern, premium finish.
Read our full Cleveland Launcher XL Driver Review
Callaway Mavrik Irons | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $799.99 Now $599.98
Appealing to a wide range of players, these Mavrik irons are now 25% off prior to Black Friday, with a lot of clubs available for under $600.
Wilson D9 Irons | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $749.99 Now $599.98
If you want one of the most forgiving irons on the market that won't break the bank then look no further than the D9 irons, which range from 5-iron to gap wedge. That's seven clubs for under $600!
Read our full Wilson D9 Iron Review
Wilson Staff Model Wedge | 31% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was £130 Now £89
Save 29% on this Wilson Staff Model Wedge, which has been designed with direct input from Wilson's Tour players.
Callaway Jaws MD5 Full Toe Chrome Wedge | 24% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $169.99 Now $129.98
Callaway's Jaws line of wedges are some of the most iconic on the market and, here, you can grab one of the models with 24% off.
Cleveland RTX Zipcore Tour Satin Wedge | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $149.99 Now $119.98
Cleveland make some of the best golf wedges money can buy, with their RTX range one of the most recognizable. Not only are they high-spinning and soft-feeling, but also forgiving.
Read our full Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge Review
Ball deals
Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track Golf Balls | 10% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $49.99 Now $44.99
For under $45, you will struggle to find these Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls any cheaper. Featuring Triple Track technology, they provide a solid all-round performance.
Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball Review
Wilson Duo Optix Yellow Golf Balls | 35% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $22.99 Now $14.97
For just over a dollar a ball, you can grab the Duo Optix, which feature in yellow and a magnitude of other colors.
Bridgestone Tour B RX Golf Balls | 10% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $49.99 Now $44.99
One of the best premium golf balls on the market, the Tour B RX from Bridgestone provided us with impressive distance in the long game, as well as exceptional durability.
Read our full Bridgestone Tour B RX Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade Soft Response Golf Ball | 2 for $50 at PGA TOUR Superstore
Perfect for the upcoming winter golf season, you can grab two dozen of these Soft Responses for $50. That's around $2 per golf ball.
Read our full TaylorMade Soft Response Golf Ball Review
Bag deals
BagBoy Chiller Cart Bag | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $239.99 Now $199.99
In testing, we felt that the Chiller Cart Bag is simply one of the best options on the market, with ample storage, quality craftsmanship and a unique, convenient cooler bag making it a real stand out.
Read our full BagBoy Chiller Cart Bag Review
Wilson NFL Stand Bag | 32% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $219.99 Now $149.99
Love the NFL and golf? Well this is the bag for you as you can get a Wilson stand bag finished in your teams colors. If the Bills aren't for you then there are also multiple NFL teams colors available.
Shoe deals
adidas Tour 360 22 Golf Shoes | 38% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $209.99 Now $129.97
At the moment you can get an unbelievable 38% off on the Tour 360 22 golf shoes. There are a couple of colors with this deal, as well as various size options.
Read our full adidas Tour360 22 golf shoe review
FootJoy Pro SL Sport | 41% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $169.99 Now $99.98
An exciting new take on the famous Pro SL silhouette. The new upper provides a much lighter and breathable golf shoe while also enhancing the overall looks. Topped off with a proven outsole and plenty of cushioning.
Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Sport Golf Shoe Review
Puma Ignite Articulate Shoes | 33% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $179.99 Now $119.99
While the improvements on last year's model are minimal, the Articulate provides excellent traction, all-round support and a sharp look to see you through all conditions out on course.
Tech deals
Bushnell iON Edge Watch | 33% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $149.99 Now $99.99
The iON Edge from Bushnell might not blow you away in terms of how it looks, but it does offer simple functionality along with accurate distances. It ticks every box a golfer looks for, like offering hazard information and automatic hole advance - you can even cycle through pin positions on the green for greater accuracy.
Read our full Bushnell iON Edge Watch Review
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $499.99 Now $299.99
Wanting to improve and learn more about your game? Well, this launch monitor is now $200 off with its portability and accuracy keeping up with the more expensive, premium models.
Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review
Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $399.99 Now $319.98
We gave the Tour V5 Shift five stars out of five when we tested it, with exceptional clarity in the display and ease of use simply superb!
Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder Review
Where to find the best deals
In the US, some of the best golf retailers other than PGA Tour Superstore include Rock Bottom Golf, Walmart and, of course, Amazon. In the UK, the best golf retailers aside from American Golf include Scottsdale Golf, Sports Direct and Amazon.
Amazon can be tricky to navigate (check out our best Amazon Black Friday golf deals) but they're a fantastic retailer for golf watches, lasers and balls in particular. Other retailed to keen an eye on though include Nike, adidas , Puma and Under Armour.
