Best Black Friday PGA TOUR Superstore Deals 2023

It's no secret that golf equipment is on the slightly pricier side, with the best golf GPS' and best golf clubs setting back users hundreds and hundreds of dollars. Therefore, if a deal comes up, it is important to snap it up as quickly as possible.

This is where the upcoming Black Friday sales come in, with golf gear, like the best golf balls, seeing significant reductions, some as much as 40%! Obviously, there are a number of retailers who provide golf equipment, with one of the best being the PGA TOUR Superstore.

One of the most recognized and largest in the USA, they provide everything a golf fanatic needs, and we have trawled through their site to find the best deals currently available. Along with the best Black Friday Amazon golf deals, PGA TOUR Superstore also have a range of products on offer, with some incredible discounts of up to $200.

Currently, a number of items are available at discount rates ahead of the official sales event, Black Friday, which takes place on the 24th November later this year!

Club deals

Callaway Mavrik Irons | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $799.99 Now $599.98 Appealing to a wide range of players, these Mavrik irons are now 25% off prior to Black Friday, with a lot of clubs available for under $600.

Wilson Staff Model Wedge | 31% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was £130 Now £89 Save 29% on this Wilson Staff Model Wedge, which has been designed with direct input from Wilson's Tour players.

Callaway Jaws MD5 Full Toe Chrome Wedge | 24% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $169.99 Now $129.98 Callaway's Jaws line of wedges are some of the most iconic on the market and, here, you can grab one of the models with 24% off.

Ball deals

Wilson Duo Optix Yellow Golf Balls | 35% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $22.99 Now $14.97 For just over a dollar a ball, you can grab the Duo Optix, which feature in yellow and a magnitude of other colors.

Bag deals

BagBoy Chiller Cart Bag | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $239.99 Now $199.99 In testing, we felt that the Chiller Cart Bag is simply one of the best options on the market, with ample storage, quality craftsmanship and a unique, convenient cooler bag making it a real stand out. Read our full BagBoy Chiller Cart Bag Review

Wilson NFL Stand Bag | 32% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $219.99 Now $149.99 Love the NFL and golf? Well this is the bag for you as you can get a Wilson stand bag finished in your teams colors. If the Bills aren't for you then there are also multiple NFL teams colors available.

Shoe deals

FootJoy Pro SL Sport | 41% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $169.99 Now $99.98 An exciting new take on the famous Pro SL silhouette. The new upper provides a much lighter and breathable golf shoe while also enhancing the overall looks. Topped off with a proven outsole and plenty of cushioning. Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Sport Golf Shoe Review

Puma Ignite Articulate Shoes | 33% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $179.99 Now $119.99 While the improvements on last year's model are minimal, the Articulate provides excellent traction, all-round support and a sharp look to see you through all conditions out on course.

Tech deals

Bushnell iON Edge Watch | 33% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $149.99 Now $99.99 The iON Edge from Bushnell might not blow you away in terms of how it looks, but it does offer simple functionality along with accurate distances. It ticks every box a golfer looks for, like offering hazard information and automatic hole advance - you can even cycle through pin positions on the green for greater accuracy. Read our full Bushnell iON Edge Watch Review

More Black Friday deals

Where to find the best deals

In the US, some of the best golf retailers other than PGA Tour Superstore include Rock Bottom Golf, Walmart and, of course, Amazon. In the UK, the best golf retailers aside from American Golf include Scottsdale Golf, Sports Direct and Amazon.

Amazon can be tricky to navigate (check out our best Amazon Black Friday golf deals) but they're a fantastic retailer for golf watches, lasers and balls in particular. Other retailed to keen an eye on though include Nike, adidas , Puma and Under Armour.