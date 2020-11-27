Here are some of the best Cyber Monday golf deals from the popular retailer.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Cyber Monday Golf Deals

With Cyber Monday nearly here Academy Sports + Outdoors has unveiled some excellent price reductions on a variety of golf products at the moment from premium golf balls to training aids like chipping nets and putting mats.

At Golf Monthly we test hundreds of products and produce thoughtful, in-depth analysis and reviews to make sure you know which products are the best. We think this puts us in a unique position too because we feel this also allows us to see what is good value and what isn’t.

Bearing both of these factors in mind, we have taken a look at some of the best Cyber Monday deals on the Academy Sports + Outdoors website and passed them onto you.

Check out some of our favourite deals below and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage. Also if you are interested in golf balls then check out our post on the best Cyber Monday golf balls deals, or if you are in the market for some new golf clubs then take a look at our best Cyber Monday golf club deals post.

Cyber Monday Golf Deals US: Quick Links

Academy Sports + Outdoors Cyber Monday Golf Deals

Golf Ball Deals

$47.99 Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99

Every golfer needs golf balls so why not get the model all the pros use? Right now you can get a dozen Titleist Pro V1's for less than 40 bucks which is an excellent deal given how good the performance of this ball is.

$47.99 Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99

Alternatively if you want more spin than the Pro V1 then we also recommend this deal on the Pro V1x!

$47.99 Titleist AVX Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99

The premium AVX is also in the sale and it offers up ultimate performance with the softest of feels. Also how cool is that box?

$47.99 Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99

Callaway's Chrome Soft golf ball is one of the best models on the market and these are also finished with the revolutionary Triple Track technology which will unquestionably help your alignment, especially on the greens.

$47.99 Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99

Finally if you want high levels of greenside control, but also a slightly firmer feeling ball that promises more distance, then the Chrome Soft X is the one for you with a dozen for less than $40.

Golf Training Aid Deals

$39.99 Tour Motion Tru Track 9ft Putting Mat $39.99 $29.99

Practice makes perfect with the Tour Motion Tru Trak 9 ft Putting Mat, which offers 4 marked putting distances and an incline at the end. The gravity-fed ball return minimizes interruptions so you can hone your stroke.

$29.99 Tour Motion 8ft Dual Grain Putting Mat $29.99 $22.49

Practice your putting anywhere with this cool Dual Grain Mat also from Tour Motion. The dual-grain surface allows fast or slow ball movement depending on which end you start with so you will be prepared for any type of green.

$89.99 Tour Motion Multi-Sport Dome Hitting Practice Net $89.99 $67.49

Practice your swing easily with this practice net. The polyester, steel, fiberglass and oxford fabric create a sturdy and durable net, and the protective sides help block wide shots. Its multi-sport capability is also a huge added bonus too.

$59.99 Tour Motion 6ft x 7ft Freestanding Net $59.99 $44.99

Hone your baseball, golf, soccer, lacrosse or football skills with the Tour Motion 6 ft x 7 ft Freestanding Net. This multisport net features nylon netting and includes a storage bag for easy portability.

Golf Accessories Deals

$129.99 Bushnell Phantom Golf GPS $129.99 $79.99

Get an astounding $50 off this Phantom Golf GPS from Bushnell now. It comes with 36,000 courses already loaded, each with up to 4 hazards noted. While you play, you can stick the magnetic mount onto any metal surface, like your golf cart, or use the clip holder to attach it to your bag or belt so it is hugely convenient.

$399.99 Bushnell Golf Hybrid Laser Rangefinder and GPS $399.99 $299.99

Increase your accuracy on the links using the Bushnell Golf Hybrid Laser Rangefinder and GPS. The fully integrated display features both laser and GPS yardages. It also comes with a carrying case to protect the device while you are on the move.

$229.99 Nikon Coolshot 20i Golf Laser Rangefinder $229.99 $199.99

A premium rangefinder, the ID technology takes into account the slope of the green when displaying the distance, while the First Target Priority function takes several different measurements to determine the most accurate target. Put simply it will give you the right yardage every time.

$199.99 Nikon Coolshot 20 Golf Laser Rangefinder $199.99 $179.99

This other Nikon model does not have the Slope function of the model above so it comes at a slightly cheaper price, but that doesn't mean it isn't a premium model, because it definitely is. We particularly liked the Nikon glass with multi-coating technology because it offers clear views of the course

$449.99 Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized Laser Rangefinder $449.99 $399.99

A model that always comes in at the ultra-premium end of the spectrum, we love the Nikon Pro Stabilized because it's built with advanced technology to measure exact distances, even to small flagsticks, and has a built-in stabilizer to reduce hand vibrations. It's also fully waterproof and fog proof, so you're not at the mercy of Mother Nature.

