TaylorMade Qi10 Max Fairway Wood Review
Sam De’Ath explores the performance on offer from the TaylorMade Qi10 Max fairway wood
A strong contender for most forgiving fairway wood of the year. The TaylorMade Qi10 Max fairway looks superb and boasts a confidence-inspiring head that produces outstanding performance from various lies. Perfect for those who struggle with launch and strike with their fairway woods, especially off the deck.
-
+
Confidence inspiring head shape
-
+
Launches effortlessly
-
+
Performs notably well on low-face struck shots
-
-
The bonded hosel saves weight but reduces customization
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
If you’re looking for one of the easiest-to-hit fairway woods in 2024, then you’ve certainly arrived at the right place. Boasting a large 200cc footprint, the TaylorMade Qi10 Max fairway wood will have you brimming with confidence when stood over the ball, quickly gain a reputation for being one of the most forgiving fairway wood models released in 2024.
The Qi10 Max fairway wood is one of three new fairway wood models released from TaylorMade this year, the others being the standard Qi10 fairway wood, which promotes a blend of forgiveness and power, and the Qi10 Tour fairway wood - a more compact fairway wood, perfect for more confident ball strikers.
The TaylorMade Qi10 Max fairway wood has been created slightly larger than the other models in the family in order to create maximum forgiveness. The larger head has allowed TaylorMade to move mass to the perimeter of the club, in turn, creating the highest MOI fairway wood the brand has ever released. The new infinity carbon crown runs all the way to the face of this fairway which allowed for even greater weight saving and redistribution to truly maximize forgiveness.
In order to put this cleverly designed fairway wood to the test and see if it could be considered one of the best fairway woods on the market, I took it to My Golf Matters, Berkshire and tested it on a Trackman 4 launch monitor to gain some data, as well as then taking it onto the course and testing it in varying conditions with a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.
TaylorMade has excelled in creating a fairway wood that is exceptionally easy to launch and optimize carry distance. While testing I spun this fairway wood a little too much, averaging 4066rpm which is around 1000rpm more than I would typically like to see when hitting a three-wood. That said, this fairway really isn’t built for golfers like myself who have good speed and launch the ball fairly high already.
The stated loft of this fairway wood is actually 16°, one degree higher than most traditional fairway woods. Because of the high-launching nature of this club, I struggled personally when hitting it from a tee as I lost distance and control of the ball, particularly when hitting into the wind. But for those with a slow swing speed or who typically have a downwards attack angle with their fairway woods, the Qi10 Max is certainly worth considering if you’re looking to add to your arsenal during the 2024 season.
As you can imagine, due to the high launch characteristics and forgiveness with this fairway wood, hitting from the rough and settled down lies on the fairway was made light work of by the Qi10 Max fairway wood. It produced a high, towering ball flight, much like it does when struck sweetly from the middle.
The feel itself was firmer and a more vibrant sound than TaylorMade fairway woods of the recent past, however for those who like a louder powerful sound at impact, this will certainly please you. I'm someone who prefers a more muted sound through impact and the change in acoustics from a TaylorMade fairway wood surprised me.
The TaylorMade Qi10 Max fairway wood will certainly rival those of the best fairway woods for high handicappers and best fairways for mid-handicappers thanks to how easy it is to get on with. There are few fairways that look premium and sleek as well produce the forgiving performance the Qi10 Max did.
The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway will come to retail at $349/£309 and will be available in 3,5 and 7-wood loft options. These fairway woods will be available to purchase at retail from February 2nd 2024.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
