Shot Scope Pro L2 Rangefinder Review
Does the Shot Scope L2 Rangefinder offer premium performance at a lower price point? Sam De’Ath tests it on the course
The Shot Scope L2 provides consistently reliable yardages on the course. The combination of zoom and target-lock vibration made finding the flag easy, while the slope-adjustment feature worked perfectly, compensating on shots that played up or down hill.
Considerably cheaper than most in the market
Slope adjustment
Target-lock vibration
Lacks a premium look and feel
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
While rangefinders and distance measuring devices are somewhat of a main-stay in golfers' bags these days, buying one for the first time or replacing an existing model can be tricky due to the sheer amount of options available. Well-known brands such as Bushnell and Garmin have been producing some of the best golf rangefinders and GPS devices for decades, building trusted reputations in that time. However, in recent years, brands like Shot Scope have moved into this congested space, offering comparable performance at a slightly lower price. Well known social media influencer, Paige Spiranac, is an ambassador for Shot Scope and is often seen using the product on her various platforms.
I took the latest rangefinder from Shot Scope, the Pro L2, out on the course and compared it to my current device, the Bushnell Pro XE, to see how it stacked up.The first thing to mention when testing these two rangefinders head to head, is that my Bushnell Pro XE has now been replaced by the Bushnell Pro X3, however both are premium rangefinders that cost significantly more than the Shot Scope Pro L2, which retails at a modest £149.
My first thoughts when picking up the Pro L2 was that it was incredibly light. It probably doesn’t look quite as premium as my Bushnell and this, perhaps naively, made me skeptical as to how well it would perform. But I’m glad to say I was wrong.
The Pro L2 exceeded all expectations. It locked onto targets extremely quickly, which was something the previous Pro L1 rangefinder struggled with, and provided both the actual and adjusted yardage when the slope feature is flicked on via a toggle on the side. You will know it is on due to a green indictor to the right of the switch and when ‘zapping’ a target, the adjusted yardage will appear underneath with a slope symbol to the side.
I know through speaking to friends that using a rangefinder can be hard with shaky hands, however due to the six-times zoom and target-lock vibration, you will have no issues in getting your distances correct and quickly with the Pro L2 in spite of its lightweight design. The device can register a target up to 700 yards away and for those who ride in carts, the Pro L2 has a built-in magnet on the side that clamps to the cart frame for easy access.
After 18 holes and various side-by-side comparisons, there was very little separating the two rangefinders. The Shot Scope Pro L2 was within two yards of the Bushnell on every shot when used in regular mode. It was hard to compare the two when used with slope, as the Bushnell also calculates temperature and barometric pressure to provide a total number, but it certainly felt as though the adjusted numbers were accurate enough considering the considerable price difference - making it one of the best rangefinders with slope for the price.
The Shot Scope Pro L2 is more than capable of helping any golfer lower their scores and comes in at a fraction of the price of some of its competitors, making it well worth considering if you are in the market for a new rangefinder.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
