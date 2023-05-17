Shot Scope Pro L2 Rangefinder Review

While rangefinders and distance measuring devices are somewhat of a main-stay in golfers' bags these days, buying one for the first time or replacing an existing model can be tricky due to the sheer amount of options available. Well-known brands such as Bushnell and Garmin have been producing some of the best golf rangefinders and GPS devices for decades, building trusted reputations in that time. However, in recent years, brands like Shot Scope have moved into this congested space, offering comparable performance at a slightly lower price. Well known social media influencer, Paige Spiranac, is an ambassador for Shot Scope and is often seen using the product on her various platforms.

(Image credit: Future)

I took the latest rangefinder from Shot Scope, the Pro L2, out on the course and compared it to my current device, the Bushnell Pro XE, to see how it stacked up.The first thing to mention when testing these two rangefinders head to head, is that my Bushnell Pro XE has now been replaced by the Bushnell Pro X3, however both are premium rangefinders that cost significantly more than the Shot Scope Pro L2, which retails at a modest £149.

My first thoughts when picking up the Pro L2 was that it was incredibly light. It probably doesn’t look quite as premium as my Bushnell and this, perhaps naively, made me skeptical as to how well it would perform. But I’m glad to say I was wrong.

Sam De'Ath on the course with the Shot Scope Pro L2 rangefinder (Image credit: Future)

The Pro L2 exceeded all expectations. It locked onto targets extremely quickly, which was something the previous Pro L1 rangefinder struggled with, and provided both the actual and adjusted yardage when the slope feature is flicked on via a toggle on the side. You will know it is on due to a green indictor to the right of the switch and when ‘zapping’ a target, the adjusted yardage will appear underneath with a slope symbol to the side.

I know through speaking to friends that using a rangefinder can be hard with shaky hands, however due to the six-times zoom and target-lock vibration, you will have no issues in getting your distances correct and quickly with the Pro L2 in spite of its lightweight design. The device can register a target up to 700 yards away and for those who ride in carts, the Pro L2 has a built-in magnet on the side that clamps to the cart frame for easy access.



(Image credit: Future)

After 18 holes and various side-by-side comparisons, there was very little separating the two rangefinders. The Shot Scope Pro L2 was within two yards of the Bushnell on every shot when used in regular mode. It was hard to compare the two when used with slope, as the Bushnell also calculates temperature and barometric pressure to provide a total number, but it certainly felt as though the adjusted numbers were accurate enough considering the considerable price difference - making it one of the best rangefinders with slope for the price.

The Shot Scope Pro L2 is more than capable of helping any golfer lower their scores and comes in at a fraction of the price of some of its competitors, making it well worth considering if you are in the market for a new rangefinder.