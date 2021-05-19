Our guide to the best golf drivers for seniors. Find out more about the technology that can help your game and discover how these drivers performed in testing





Best Golf Drivers For Seniors

Once you hit 50, you’re technically a senior – in the golfing world at least, that age when you’re eligible to play on most senior Tours.

A look at the driving stats on the Champions Tour, where the top ten in driving distance all average over 290 yards, provides proof that power doesn’t just vanish as soon as you wave goodbye to your forties.

That said, if you’re becoming a little too used to seeing your younger playing partners smash the ball past yours, it might be time for a change.

The good news is that manufacturers have senior golfers well covered – after all, there are a few of us about.

So, we’ve taken a closer look at the best golf drivers for seniors, clubs designed to help you keep that speed up. It’s not all about speed, of course; there are other areas of performance senior golfers may need a little help with, such as a lighter feel, higher launch and extra forgiveness.

Titleist TSi1 Driver

+ High launching

+ Lightweight feel makes it easier to swing

– Some may struggle to square the face

The Titleist TSi1 is the lightweight option in the TSi range engineered for the moderate (less than 90 mph) swing speed player seeking increased club and ball speed with control off the tee.

The 460cc TSi1 is almost 40g lighter than standard drivers. It is high launching with mid spin and is the most draw-biased Titleist driver available through its CG positioning. By reshaping the head, engineers were able to move the CG closer to the centre of the face, which results in more ball speed versus the outgoing TS1.

We found it to be noticeably higher launching, especially with the softer stock shafts helping increase dynamic loft at impact – ideal for senior golfers who lack speed but don’t want to be lacking distance.

Cobra Radspeed XB Driver

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° and 12°

+ Cobra Connect can track performance

+ Excellent value for money

– Limited gains over previous model

The Radspeed XB (Xtreme Back) is for players who want distance through consistency across the face in the form forgiveness and stability. It features an oversized address profile and 20g of weight positioned in the back (14g fixed and a 6g interchangeable weight) and 8g of fixed weight in the front, making it arguably Cobra’s most forgiving driver to date.

It’s arguably the best of the three drivers in the range because of how forgiving it manages to be while still offering relatively low spin. Not everyone will enjoy the glossy finish on the crown, but in terms of all round playability at a reasonable price the Radspeed XB is hard to beat.

Ping G425 SFT Driver

Ping’s new G425 range comes in three heads – the Max, LST and SFT.

For slicers of the ball, the SFT head is the best option because it stands for Straight Flight Technology. A consistently straighter ball flight is achieved by a fixed weight near the heel of the club for maximum slice correction.

It offers even more draw bias than the G425 Max in its draw setting, which means serial slicers of the ball will definitely want to opt for the SFT head.

The rest of the club performs the same as the G425 Plus which we loved when we reviewed it earlier this year.

The whole G425 range comes with an Arccos sensor embedded in the grip, creating a very competitive package for 2021.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver

A driver aimed specifically at those who slice the ball, the BB21 is one of the best anti-slice drivers for 2021.

This driver provides distance, forgiveness and allows the ball to travel down the fairway, rather than across it as many slicers experience.

The beauty of this driver is that it comes with all premium technology found on Callaway’s Mavrik drivers.

At address, the generous amount of offset and large club head inspires confidence and the loft adjustment in the hosel allows you to add or take away loft depending on your preference.

Wilson Staff D9 Driver

+ Satisfying impact sound

+ Ample off-centre forgiveness

– Limited shaft options

The design of the D9 driver comes from computer modelling software used to simulate hundreds of different club head variations to find the most effective design.

It also features a three-layer composite crown which helps deal with vibration and reduce the weight of the club.

A 10-gram sole weight comes as standard or a super-lightweight 3-gram weight giving the player the option of adjusting and fine-tuning the moment of inertia and forgiveness on offer.

Cobra F-Max Airspeed Driver

Lofts: 9.5°, 10.5 and 11.5°

+ Draw-biased forgiveness will negate a slice

+ Lightweight feel will help increase speed for most

– Offset look won’t suit everyone’s eye

The Cobra F-Max Airspeed is the lightest driver Cobra has ever made and is a great driver for seniors, beginners and those who have a tendency to slice the ball.

For those who struggle with a left-to-right shot shape, more slice-resistant shots are made easier with internal, back/heel weighting and offset hosel design that delivers higher trajectories.

Some may not like the quite significant amount of offset that can be seen at address, but if you are fed up with seeing your ball fly right off the tee then the Cobra F-Max Airspeed is a fantastic option.

Tour Edge Hot Launch E521 Driver

Lofts: 10.5°, 12° and 15° HL

+ Draw-biased flight corrects a slice

+ Noticeable high launching

– Unusual shape at address

The “E” in its name stands for extreme, which refers to extreme game improvement, aiming to be one of the best drivers for high handicappers. Therefore, it has an inviting yet plain-Jane look at address that many golfers may covet: a shallow-faced clubhead with classic shaping.

The “Houdini” sole places weight low and deep in the head, so that launching the ball high and with forgiveness becomes the norm. That’s why the company bills this as the “easiest driver you will ever hit” on its website.

Honma T//World GS Driver

+ Stunning looks from every angle

+ Noticeably forgiving on off-centre hits

– Expensive

This draw-biased option features a crank-shaped slot on the sole to maintain fast ball speeds across the face and reduce loss of distance on off-centre strikes.

The variable thickness of the face helps to reduce spin on strikes low and out of the toe, both of which are common amongst mid and high handicap players.

The Non-Rotating System in the hosel promotes consistency of strike and flight by ensuring the spine of the shaft remains in the six o’clock position when loft and lie are adjusted.

XXIO Prime Driver

Lofts: 10.5 and 11.5°

+ Lightweight design ideal for slower swingers

+ Counterbalanced feel should help with timing

– Premium price tag will deter some

XXIO’s Weight Plus technology is a counterbalancing technology that places weights in the end of each shaft, located behind the hands when the club is gripped.

The grip weight helps push the club head up through the backswing for a more consistent top of swing position and then helps brings the hands and club head into a good position at impact.

The driver’s Super-Tix Plus Titanium Face is an incredibly strong yet lightweight alloy that adds speed across the face to shots, ideal for high handicappers that often miss the middle.

Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 Driver

Lofts: 10.5 and 12°

+ Very stable off centre

+ Adjustable hosel allows loft and face angle to be optimised

– Blue crown design won’t appeal to all

The Yonex Ezone Elite 3.0 driver uses In-Core Groove technology, which is designed to improve the flex of the face, crown and sole of the golf club, creating faster ball speeds across the face with lower spin rates.

Updated Octoforce technology in the driver removes weight from the crown and upper face of the driver, lowering the centre of gravity to promote a high, forgiving launch and maximum carry for high handicap golfers.

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver

+ Competitive, off-the-rack performance

+ Premium look with matte finish

– Lacks adjustability

Thew new Miyazaki C. Kua shaft pulls weight from the length of the shaft and repositions it on the grip end, making it feel easier to swing quickly – which is something a lot of senior golfers will appreciate.

It even looks fast, with its raised ridges at the rear of the crown.

Meanwhile, the line where the crown drops down a level encourages a closed face when used for alignment, which will help those who suffer with a slice.

Whilst there’s no adjustability, we did find that it produced a piercing ball flight and impressive yardages – and that’ll be more than enough for some. We also think this is one of the best high handicap drivers on the market too.

