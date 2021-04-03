A selection of the best golf shorts, including classic styles and a few bolder options for those wishing to make more of a fashion statement.

Best Golf Shorts

The golf clothing market is huge, and in modern golf more brands and manufacturers than ever are giving consumers a wide choice on the best golf tops, best golf trousers, and pretty much every piece of apparel you can think of.

Shorts unquestionably fit into that bracket too and it should be acknowledged that whatever your style, it pays to go with shorts designed specifically for the game, so you get the performance and style you need on the course.

Not only do modern shorts need to look good, but they also need to have benefits in terms of stretchiness, convenience, and have some kind of moisture wicking capabilities too.

As such we have taken a look at some of the best golf shorts below which hopefully will inform your decision a little better when it comes to making a purchase. Additionally if you want something for the top half too, take a look at our guides on the best golf polos, and best golf jumpers as well.

Puma Golf Jackpot Shorts

Sizes: 28-42

Colours: 20+

These high performance golf shorts have a mechanical stretch and stretch waistband to give you increased mobility and comfort as you play golf. They also feature dryCELL technology which helps draw moisture away from the body, keeping you dry and comfortable. The fact there are 20+ colours to choose from is an incredible bonus so any player can find the right pair for them.

We also like the Puma Pounce shorts too which featured in our best women’s golf shorts guide.

adidas Go-To Five Pocket Shorts

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 5

adidas continues to lead the way when it comes to sustainable apparel construction with initiatives like PRIMEGREEN, which are a series of high-performance fabrics made from recycled materials.

These Go-To shorts are a prime example of this. They feature a classic five-pocket design in several colours, we think all of which look great. One of the best features of these shorts though is the durable water repellent coating which is a thin layer of liquid that repels oil, grease, dirt and water. That way you won’t have to worry about anything on the golf course staining your shorts.

FootJoy Performance Regular Fit Shorts

Sizes: 28-42

Colours: 3

If you just want a simple looking, top-performing pair of golf shorts then the Performance shorts from FootJoy are definitely a pair to consider. As the name would suggest they have a regular fit and have a woven stretch twill fabric construction to give you the freedom to move during your swing. The side pockets are easy to use and roomy enough for all your tees, ball markers and pitch repairers, whilst the back pockets will ensure your card is safe. One last little feature we like is the stretch silicon gripper inside the waistband which stops shirts from coming untucked.

Nike Golf Flex Hybrid Shorts

Sizes: 28-42

Colours: 9

The Nike Golf Flex Hybrid shorts are manufactured from Nike Flex fabric so you’ll benefit from being able to play the game in total comfort, especially with the elastic waistband. We also liked the slightly tacky internal shirt gripper which prevents your golf shirt from riding upwards and creating discomfort. Also if you want to complete a Nike look, take a look at our best Nike golf shirts post!

TravisMathew Beck Shorts

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 6

The TravisMathew Beck golf shorts are among some of the best styles on the market today when it comes to all round performance, versatility, comfort and every day value. The fabric has a high-degree of stretch and moisture-wicking capability which makes them comfortable to wear all day, something that is very easy to do because of the clear versatility on offer. For more TravisMathew apparel be sure to read our guide on the best designer golf clothing by the way.

Peter Millar Crown Sport Salem High Drape Performance Short

Sizes: 30-44

Colours: 8

Peter Millar makes high-quality golf gear and these shorts are no exception. Part of the excellent Crown Sport range, the Salem’s are exceptionally soft and made from a lightweight performance twill that offers two-way stretch, moisture-wicking, quick-dry and easy-care benefits. Versatility is a huge plus point too because we think these can be used anywhere, especially in so many different colours.

Kjus Iver Shorts

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 5

A growing brand in golf, Kjus continues to make products that perform well but have distinct little flourishes that set them apart. Like many of the other models on this list, these Iver’s are made with a soft, ultra-stretchy fabric that wicks moisture away and dries quickly. They also have an elastic waistband and a classic style but the little detail that differentiates them is the anti-slide score card pocket and a coin pocket with a concealed zipper.

G/FORE Maverick Hybrid Shorts

Sizes: 30-40

Colours: 6

These Maverick shorts are ultra-lightweight, moisture-wicking and have a four-way stretch fabric, all of which combine to make these a good pair to consider. We found these shorts also worked in a variety of locations too, whether that be at the beach, at the shops, on the greens or in the clubhouse. Wherever you wear them, they perform.

Galvin Green Percy Shorts

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 2

We have written about the high-quality of Galvin Green’s products in the past so we won’t do so again but the Percy shorts are another example of it. They feature Ventl8 plus technology which gives extremely high levels of breathability, coupled with a very efficient moisture-wicking system. Sun protection is also an important factor as they give an impressive UPF rating of 20+ which adds to the comfort factor by keeping the sun’s harmful rays in check.

We should also mention that they have been designed with a Bluesign approved fabric which eliminates harmful substances from the beginning of the manufacturing process to control standards for an environmentally friendly and safe production.

Mizuno Move Tech Citizen Shorts

Sizes: 32-40

Colours: 3

Building on the successful Move Tech Lite shorts, Mizuno has unveiled the Move Tech Citizen shorts which will cater to all your golfing needs. Made from a polyester and spandex blend, they benefit from Mizuno’s 4-way Move-Tech stretch fabric which allows full unrestricted movement for the entirety of your round and beyond.

RLX Ralph Lauren Tailored Fit Golf Shorts

Sizes: 28-42

Colours: 1

RLX is the luxury performance golf clothing line from world renowned designer label Ralph Lauren and these shorts fit into that premium mould. These have a slim-fit, five pocket design constructed with a moisture wicking, stretch fabric which will keep you cool and comfortable whilst on the course.

Original Penguin All Over Pete Embroidered Shorts

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 7

For all day every day style on and off the golf course, you can’t beat these Original Penguin All Over shorts. Manufactured using the finest materials whilst also using recycled material, the blend of polyester and elastane give enough stretch to allow full movement. We love the aesthetic too as unmistakable Pete the Penguin logo is displayed throughout the short, and there are a number of colours available which will make sure you stand out on the links. These are perfect for the summer.

Ping Bradley Shorts

Sizes: 32-40

Colours: 2

Play golf with fewer distractions with these simple Bradley shorts from Ping. Made with lightweight, stretchy materials, they offer excellent mobility and the fast-drying properties of them are also a very good feature.

FootJoy Lite Tapered Fit Shorts

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 7

Featuring subtle FootJoy branding, these shorts are one of our favourites at the moment. The lightweight nylon fabric ensures breathability and comfort as does the one-way moisture transfer properties of the fabric too. You also get SPF 50 UV protection built in as well.

Under Armour Iso-Chill Shorts

Sizes: 30-38

Colours: 1

As you would expect, technology is at the forefront of these Iso-Chill shorts. It seems most Under Armour products seem to cram an absurd amount of tech into them and this continues here. Chief among which is the Iso-Chill technology which feels cool to the skin almost instantly when the weather is hot, whilst the fibres also disperse heat as well. The lightweight fabric is stain resistant as well as offering 4-way stretch too adding to the comfort.

Callaway Chev Tech II Golf Shorts

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 6

Another example of why you should always invest in golf specific clothing, Callaway’s Opti-Dry fabric ensures a comfortable and breathable fit for the fairways in hot conditions. We also like the diverse colour choice and the stretch active waistband has its advantages, too.

adidas Ultimate365 Shorts

Sizes: 30-40

Colours: 8

Introducing the best golf shorts from adidas. For your comfort, they sport a stretch waistband for mobility and comfort and a silicone adidas printed gripper to keep shirts tucked in. Moisture-wicking stretch fabrication give you a full range of motion while the water resistant finish gives you performance and easy care and durability.

J. Lindeberg Eddy Golf Shorts

Sizes: 30-38

Colours: 4

The Eddy Shorts feature a slightly shorter length than other on this list but the Micro High Stretch technology means they flex to your swing and have excellent mobility. Indeed this fabric has been specifically designed to deal with the high demands of the game of golf.

Also if you want to complete the look, take a look at our best golf belts too because some J. Lindeberg designs are iconic.

Glenmuir Keble Shorts

Sizes: 32-42

Colours: 4

Handsomely tailored to more than meet the dress codes of all golf clubs, these Keble performance golf shorts are woven with the addition of elastane for comfortable stretch, and have grip tape inside the waistband to keep you neatly tucked in as you play. Lightweight with a classically stylish design, these are perfect for most social situations on and off the golf course.

Inesis Golf Shorts

Sizes: 27-43

Colours: 9

Another absolute bargain from Inesis. After testing a variety of fabrics the brand went for a blend of cotton and elastane which helps provide comfort and a perfect fit with these shorts. Another little feature that warrants mentioning is the lining of the pockets, which has been reinforced to make them it to tees and divot repair tools. There is nothing more annoying than a hole in a pocket so that is an awesome addition.

Galvin Green Paolo Shorts

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 8

These shorts are featured with a shirt gripper waistband and built-in stretch function for comfort and perfect fit. This style is available in a wide range of colours and sizes to please every serious golfer. It should be noted this style has quite a tight fit so perhaps go up a size if you are unsure, but the tighter fit is definitely ‘in’ right now in golf.

Ellesse Meoni Tech Shorts

Sizes: 30-40

Colours: 1

These high performing golf shorts allow you to effortlessly perform in comfort. Designed with a performance fabric which transports moisture away from the body to prevent any distractions during your golf game, they also have a stretch element, are anti-bacterial, and offer protection from harmful rays.

We hope you found this guide on the best golf shorts informative.