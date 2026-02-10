This Is The Best Apparel Sale We've Seen In 2026 - These Are 5 Of The Best Deals From the Official Adidas Website
adidas has 40% or more off, with discounts across the range, including our favorite spikeless shoes of 2025 – the Adizero ZG, discounted by $72
Conor Keenan
It’s safe to say adidas is one of the most recognized brands in the world, and has been making some of the best golf apparel and the best golf shoes for decades. The brand is renowned for golf gear that delivers exceptional technical performance, backed up with comfort, innovative design, and stunning good looks, easily at home at the 19th hole as well as on the course.
This performance often comes at a cost, and it's fairly rare to find significant discounts on adidas golf kit. However, Adidas has its Winter Sale on, and there are some bargains to be had. As a fan of the brand, I've had a hunt through the adidas Sale, highlighted some of the best golf deals, and built an outfit, ready for summer golf.
Shop the Adidas Golf Sale and save 40% and more at Adidas.
With these carrying such heavy discounts at adidas, if you're after some new golf shoes or clothing for the coming season, then I'd suggest grabbing it fast as sizing is limited and as with all the best golf deals, it's while stocks last.
We are huge fans of the Adidas golf shoe range, and the Adizero ZG Spikeless is a perfect example of the quality, style and performance you'd expect from Adidas. A flawless review, with them receiving a 4.5 out of 5 rating, and our tester, Dan Parker, calling them the standout spikeless golf shoe for 2025.
They are available in 6 colorways, but the discount only applies to certain models.
Read the full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoes Review
The adidas Originals Wind Jacket oozes style and is a superbly versatile piece that I'd wear anywhere, whether that's the golf course, a concert, or a soccer match. Adidas have packed in the simple heritage with modern style and performance, and created one of the best golf jackets on the market.
The Adidas Originals Wind Jacket is available in 3 colors and sizing choices S-2XL
Read our Best Golf Wind Jackets guide
The best golf polo shirts need to have a clean and classic look, and with the Twistknit Trefoil Polo Shirt, adidas have done exactly that. The classic three-button polo collar and unmistakable adidas Trefoil give an iconic look, matched with the Twistknit material, which provides an enhanced range of motion.
This adidas Originals Twistknit Trefoil Polo is available in 5 color choices and sizes between XS-2XL.
Read our Best Golf Polo Shirts guide
Designed for cool mornings and chilly afternoons, the Ultimate365 Elevated Pullover Hoodie is lightweight and stretchy, perfect for transitional weather. It's also made with at least 70% recycled materials and has a clean, athletic look that plays well on any course.
The adidas Ultimate365 Elevated Pullover Hoodie comes in 7 color choices, but the biggest discounts are in the Beige shown and Green.
Read our Best Golf Hoodies guide
We awarded the adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Golf Pants with a 4-star rating, and we reckoned that they were a great option as a comfortable, lightweight and water-resistant golf pant. They are designed to offer a streamlined fit, made from recycled, durable woven fabric with a four-way stretch to flex in all directions.
The adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Golf Pants come in 6 color choices with varied discounts.
Read the full Adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Golf Pants Review
This is just a selection of what adidas has available in its sale. So if you’re after something specific, there is plenty of golf apparel and shoes to choose from, so it’s worth checking out adidas for more.
Below you'll find a selection of Adidas golf kit from other retailers, showing prices relevant to your location, and also worth a look if items you're after are unavailable on Adidas.
