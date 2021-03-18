Read our guide to the best golf hybrid clubs. Find your perfect club and transform your scoring

Matching the correct hybrid to your game can transform your scoring – but there is a lot to consider before committing to a purchase.

A hybrid, or rescue, is often more appealing than a long iron thanks to the extra forgiveness on offer and a more confidence-inspiring head.

They can provide a superb option on long par 3s, can be great to hit low shots out the trees and can even help around the greens from bare lies.

In short, a hybrid is the most versatile club you can carry.

How do we define ‘best’? Well, there are some fantastic models on the market and we’ve been busy on the range putting each model through its paces.

You’ll have your own preferences in terms of looks and some products target certain skills levels – but we’ve covered all abilities in this list of the best golf hybrid clubs.

Titleist TSi2 Hybrid

+ Exceptional forgiveness

+ Fast ball speeds and strong, towering flight

– Glossy crown does produce glare from the sun in certain angles Featuring the fastest hybrid face Titleist has ever made, the TSi2 delivers faster ball speeds and excellent forgiveness. The head is bigger than the lower spinning TSi3 but smaller than the TSi1, making it an extremely versatile hybrid suitable for golfers of all levels. A lower CG means that not only will golfers enjoy greater speed off the face, but they’ll have no trouble getting the ball in the air. Titleist’s patented SureFit hosel has 16 individual loft and lie settings for easy fine-tuning which we found very useful when testing from round to round in ever-changing conditions. While the other two models offer something different, we found the TSi2 the most consistent and easy to hit.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Rescue



+ Sits very square behind the ball

+ Excellent playability from tee and turf

– Lacks any adjustability

Such was the success of the first SIM Max Rescue that it made it into the bags of some of the best players in the world. Big shoes to fill then for TaylorMade.

But the brand was confident there were gains to be made, with the SIM 2 Max featuring a redesigned V Steel sole for even greater forgiveness and launch properties. This redesign meant weight was able to be redistributed for increased MOI and better turf interaction.

Additionally, through the corrective technologies of Twist Face and Speed Pocket, golfers will be able to enjoy explosive ball speeds even on off-centre strikes.

We liked it so much that it also features in our most forgiving hybrids guide.

Ping G425 Hybrid

+ Easy to launch

+ Three dots make it easy to line up

– Not as penetrating a flight as other hybrids

Ping’s G410 was one of the best-performing hybrids of 2020, so how does its latest model compare? The thin, maraging steel face is back to generate high ball speeds but it’s part of Ping’s new Facewrap design that overlaps into the crown and the sole for even longer distance and easy launch.

Also new for 2021 is Spinsistency, which means golfers can expect far more consistent spin rates on shots struck out the bottom of the club thanks to the modified roll profile of the face.

The alignment aid has also been upgraded, with three dots on the crown making it easy to line the ball up out the centre.

All in all, this hybrid is extremely easy to hit and delivers a nice high, stable flight.

Cobra Radspeed Hybrid



+ Cobra Connect for performance tracking an added bonus

+ Excellent value for money (RRP £189)

– Larger size than average hybrid won’t appeal to all

Joining the Radspeed drivers and fairway woods, the King Radspeed hybrids are available in variable and one-length options and feature the hollow split rail system that creates more flex on the sole behind the face for higher launch and increased distance.

This is also boosted by two 6g internal weights that have been placed in the front of the head as well as a 7g weight in the back to really optimise launch conditions.

Furthermore, the rails on the sole are excellent for overcoming any lie, making this one of the most versatile hybrids on the market.

Callaway Apex Hybrid

+ One of the longest hybrids

+ Impressive forgiveness levels

– On the expensive side

Callaway has enjoyed huge success not just with its hybrids, but also in the driver and fairway wood categories of late, and with just two models in the hybrid range this year, the Callaway Apex makes our list. It features many of the same technologies as its predecessors, but the jailbreak technology has been given an upgrade.

Artificial intelligence was once again key to the design of the new Jailbreak Velocity Blades that are angled and more spread out than they have been in any model since it was first introduced in 2016. The result is more forgiveness across the face and more speed, particularly at the bottom of the club where golfers often mishit their shots.

In addition, the blades also allow the Face Cup to flex more for consistent spin rates and therefore, flight.

Tungsten weight has been specifically placed into each loft offering to lower the CG and create a club that promotes high launch and forgiveness.

Callaway has also unveiled the Apex Pro hybrid, which is aimed at lower-handicap players who prefer more of an iron look, but we really liked the overall performance on offer with the standard Apex model.

Honma TR21 Hybrid

+ Adjustability makes it a more versatile offering

+ One of the most forgiving models we’ve tested

– Slightly offset design won’t suit everyone

The Japanese golf brand’s premium performance TR (Tour Release) line of clubs includes the TR21 hybrid.

It features strategically placed CG locations for improved launch and spin to deliver greater stopping control into greens, while a narrow sole improves turf interaction at impact.

Better players seeking meticulously crafted tour-inspired equipment will approve of the classic, compact shape.

Titleist TSi3 Hybrid

+ Offers iron-like feel and control

+ Exceptional adjustability

– Might not suit higher handicappers as much as the TSi1 or TSi2

Another in Titleist’s TSi range, this one is aimed at players who prefer more of an iron feel with their hybrid.

The combination of the thin, hot face and SureFit hosel means golfers can fine tune this more streamlined hybrid to give them ultimate control over their trajectory, shot shape and distance.

And unique to the TSi3 is the CG Track Technology, which enables the CG to be moved from the centre to the toe or the heel depending on each individual’s swing characteristics.

While it’s the smallest head of the three new Titleist hybrids, we still found it offered a good level of forgiveness to go with its workability.

Mizuno CLK Hybrid



+ Adjustable to help with distance gapping

+ Powerful feel off the face

– Dirt gathers in the sole slots

Mizuno’s new CLK hybrid has been designed to offer golfers a versatile, high-performing connection between irons and fairway woods.

The new Dual Wave sole technology has been designed to create a wider profile at address and a higher ball flight to help the player attack tighter pins.

There are also several structural refinements to ensure a solid sound at impact.

Meanwhile, the adjustable hosel has eight loft and lie settings.

We like how the wide, flat crown sits flush to the turf, which is sure to give many golfers that little extra confidence they need with a hybrid.

TaylorMade SIM 2 Rescue

+ All black head looks great behind the ball

+ Excellent balance of feel and distance

– Not as forgiving as the SIM 2 Max

The SIM 2 is aimed at golfers who aren’t looking solely for maximum distance, but who like their hybrid to slot in seamlessly to their iron set-up in terms of the control it offers.

Building on the elements that made the original SIM such a hit with players like Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, the new edition features a more compact shape and interacts with the turf just like an iron thanks to TaylorMade’s new leading edge and updated V-Steel design.

Other technology such as Twist Face and the Speed Pocket means this hybrid delivers an exceptional blend of distance and playability.

Additionally, we love the no nonsense look of the all-black clubhead this model comes in.

Wilson Staff D9 Hybrid

+ Very easy to hit

+ Looks great behind the ball

– No adjustability on the hosel

Perhaps better known for their irons, Wilson’s D9 hybrid is packed with performance that makes it one of the easiest hybrids to hit on the market. It’s also an extremely nice-looking club that sits squarely behind the ball, inspiring confidence to perform your best.

Milled using the same premium Carpenter Custom 455 steel used by Titleist in its hybrids, the face is hot and thin, delivering optimal feel and distance. This is enhanced by the Variable Face Technology for high ball speeds and launch angles.

It comes in a variety of lies, lofts, sizes and lengths so there is something to suit every type of golfer, although there isn’t any adjustability on the hosel.

Srixon ZX Hybrid

+ Mid-size shape will suit a range of tastes

+ High launch with low spin creates distance

– Not adjustable for loft

The Srixon ZX hybrid has a stepped crown that lowers the centre of gravity to optimise launch and increase MOI as well as helping with alignment.

As Srixon says, it’s a ‘true player’s hybrid’, featuring a smaller head shape and square toe to give players more confidence at address.

Featuring Srixon’s Rebound Frame Technology, the ZX provides increased ball speed and distance from a variety of lies.

If you like the look of one of these hybrids , we recommend speaking to a qualified expert, hopefully during a custom fitting; only then will you be certain of what’s actually best for you.