We Think This Is One Of The Best Rangefinders Under $100 And It Just Got Even Cheaper Thanks To This 27% Off Amazon Deal

If you're a beginner to golf or an infrequent player, having all the best golf tech may not be your top priority. However, it's always nice to have some additional help out on the course, and a rangefinder can be a game-changer, dialling down your distances with ease.

The best golf rangefinders can come in at as much as $500, and if you're interested in trying out a rangefinder without breaking the bank, one of the best budget golf rangefinders out there is the CIGMAN CT-1200 PRO.

Right now at Amazon, the CIGMAN CT-1200 PRO is on sale for a staggering $79.99, which is 27% off the already brilliant price of $109.99, and a $30 saving.

The CIGMAN rangefinder impressed our golf tech expert, Conor Keenan, who awarded it a well-deserved 4.5 out of 5-star review. As well as that impressive on-course performance, that's arguably on par with some of the more expensive models, the CT-1200 also takes the title as the device with the best features when it comes to a budget rangefinder.

In his review, Conor had nothing but praise for the CIGMAN CT-1200 PRO Rangefinder and highlighted that, for cost vs performance, it was a feature-rich device, with many features found in the leading brands' models from the likes of Garmin and Bushnell.

Review highlights included the slope functionality mode, a range of 1200+ yards, and an impressive battery (20,000 actuations on a full charge). Other modes are available, and switching between slope, flag lock, scan, and speed modes is straightforward thanks to what Conor thought was this rangefinder's best feature – its external side display.

Conor testing the CIGMAN CT-1200 PRO (Image credit: Future)

At a decent 2.4 inches, the touchscreen really sets this device apart from similarly priced competing models. It allowed for easy switching between modes, made reading measurements a breeze, and eliminated the need for fumbling with buttons. For the absent-minded (like me), the screen also retains the measurement you've just taken, which is a nice touch. It also keeps things nice and transparent for your playing partners, with a green outline on the screen that indicates you aren't using slope mode when in competition play.

A rangefinder is judged on what it's designed to do – deliver accurate yardages, and Conor, having tested plenty of rangefinders with far bigger price tags, had no issues here. The CIGMAN proved accurate yardages when compared to his go-to device – the Garmin Approach Z30. It's also rapid, delivering a lightning fast readings after you lock in on your target, which CIGMAN claims is under a second. Conor was happy to confirm that speed.

Image 1 of 2 The CIGMAN CT-1200 PRO inlcudes a quality carry case (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

In summing up his review, Conor reckoned the CIGMAN was a perfectly reliable rangefinder that delivered the goods, and was real value for money, value which is now even better at this price. He pointed out that, as you'd expect at this price, it's a more beginner-friendly rangefinder, or a first device if you're new to the benefits of a golf rangefinder.

The deal spotlighted is US only, but below you'll find the best offers on the CIGMAN CT-1200 PRO Rangefinder in your territory.

If you're after a rangefinder with more functionality, then the Bushnell Tour Hybrid Rangefinder is our best overall, but you won't get much change from $500.