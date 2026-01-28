Planning A Big 2026 Golf Trip? Two Of Our Highest Rated Travel Bags Are On Sale - But Won't Be For Long

Spring and summer golf is fast approaching and you're maybe thinking of planning a golf trip in 2026. Having the best golf luggage to protect your golf clubs is really an essential purchase. Designed to hopefully ensure your clubs arrive at their destination in one piece, they'll protect your precious investment from the rigors of navigating the airport.

Our expert test team at Golf Monthly have reviewed many of the best golf travel bags, and two of our top-rated choices are currently carrying significant discounts, making now the ideal time to invest, save a bit of cash, and have your travel golf bag ready to go for your next trip and beyond.

In our testing, we noted the Motocaddy Flightsafe Travel Cover was the best padded option and provided excellent protection, padding, and transportation thanks to the six-wheel design. Motocaddy has the Flightsafe Travel Cover discounted to just $199, down from its usual $279, which is a 29% discount.

Elsewhere, the Ogio Renegade Travel Cover was our selection as the most durable travel bag, providing robust protection with its ultra-tough exterior. You can pick this up at Ogio, reduced by 20% to just $308, from the MSRP of $385.

In our Motocaddy Flightsafe Travel Cover review, our expert tester awarded it a 4.5 out of 5-star review, and it also landed a much-coveted spot in the Golf Monthly Editor's Choice Awards.

Tester Neil Tappin was happy to report that the Flightsafe provided outstanding protection, combining tough, hard-wearing nylon with generous padding in all the key areas. The six-wheel setup on the base was another standout review highlight, which made it incredibly easy to manoeuvre through even the busiest airports.

It only really missed out on the flawless score because it's only available in Black, which seems slightly harsh, although Neil did add that the Flightsafe offered an understated premium look. So if you don't mind Black, then you're basically getting perfection in a golf travel bag, at an outstanding price.

The Motocaddy Flightsafe Travel Cover has plenty space to pack your golf essentials. (Image credit: Future)

The Ogio Renegade Travel Cover also scored a 4.5 out of 5 rating, and we awarded this with the most durable travel bag title in our buying guide.

Our tester Dan Parker put the Ogio to the ultimate test with a trans-Atlantic flight to Florida, and was pleased to report it delivered across-the-board with high levels of durability and performance. Ogio says the Renegade is made with a recycled, ultra-rugged, 1680D ballistic polyester designed to protect against exterior the inevitable knocks and scrapes of airport baggage handling.

Inside the cover, there are 600D abrasion panels that are designed to absorb shock, and generous padding on the upper half of the bag protects your clubheads. Dan confirmed all these features as key highlights in his testing, and added that the additional large plastic area on the bottom of the bag, which Ogio calls the SLED, increases durability on the vulnerable lower part of the bag.

The Renegade missed out on the perfect score due to a slight lack of interior pocket space, but it still had plenty of room for extra luggage to be added loosely amidst the bag. At this price, it's a slight gripe worth overlooking.

The Ogio delivered supreme levels of protection and durability. (Image credit: Future)

