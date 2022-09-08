Titleist TSR2 Fairway Wood Review
In this Titleist TSR2 Fairway Wood review, Neil Tappin discovers what you can expect from the latest iteration from the brand's TS metalwoods
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A sleek, traditional looking fairway wood aimed at golfers in search of a combination of distance and consistency. That this is so easy to launch, provides confidence that you don’t need to swing too hard to get the ball up and away.
-
+
Aspirational aesthetic that is compact yet confidence-inspiring
-
+
Easy to launch
-
+
Impressive distance
-
-
Not a huge upgrade over the previous generation
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
For those in the market for a new fairway wood, Titleist is now offering three different options. The TSR3 is designed for those looking to dial in their ball flight while the larger TSR2+ has been designed to use as much off the tee as off the deck. Here we are going to focus on the performance of the TSR2, a model that’s designed to neatly balance distance with consistency.
With all the clubs in the TSR metalwood family, Titleist has focussed on delivering the sort traditional, sleek aesthetics that have drawn so many golfers to the brand over the years. As a range of clubs, these are as simple and classic as anything you’ll find on the market right now - the compact Titleist TSR4 driver in particular is a thing of beauty.
The TSR2 fairway wood might be designed to help golfers improve strike consistency across the face but the address view is sleek and relatively compact. To my eye, it looks a fraction smaller than the previous generation TSi2 fairway wood (which has been my go-to fairway wood over the last 18 months). Interestingly, one of the most noticeable differences is that the TSR features white groove lines that span the whole width of the face. You might think this is a small, and fairly inconsequential detail, but for me it worked to highlight the loft on offer. This made the newer model feel easier to launch and a fraction more confidence inspiring. Having said that, if you are after an all-out game improvement fairway wood you might still find the compact look of the TSR2 a little intimidating.
Another minor difference between the two was the feel. The TSR2 has a slightly lower pitched impact sound that I loved. It provides a very satisfying ‘crack’ through impact and is up there in terms of feel with the best fairway woods on the market right now.
Of course, we wanted to test the performance of the TSR2 so I used it on the golf course, comparing it against the previous generation model. I also hit it on a Trackman launch monitor at Kings Golf Studio using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls.
The first thing to mention is that the new model has retained that easy-to-launch performance that I loved so much about the previous generation. Both fairway woods launched at just over 12˚ and had a peak height of 33 yards. Interestingly, the TSR2 offered me a little more distance (3 yards through the air on average). My feeling is this bump up in average distance has come from a slight reduction in backspin. This extra yardage however didn’t come at the cost of a lower flight - ideal when hitting into greens from distance.
In truth, the differences in performance between the generations weren’t huge but the TSR2 looks to have been refined, both in terms of its looks and feel as well as on course performance. The consistency of flight was noticeable both on the launch monitor and the course. During my TSR2 launch monitor session the spin rates didn't fluctuate too much and this provided a reliable, repeatable flight.
The Titleist TSR2 fairway wood is another top-performing model that a wide range of golfers could benefit from using. The simple, sleek aesthetics and solid feel through impact, also make this one of the most aspirational models on the market.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
New Titleist TSR Drivers: Everything You Need To Know
The most popular driver brand on Tour has just announced it's latest range - here are all the crucial details and full reviews
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Rickie Fowler Returns To Butch Harmon After Splitting With Coach
The American is back with Butch Harmon as he continues his quest to return to the world's top tier
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Laughs Off Near Air-Shot At BMW PGA Championship
The four-time Major winner barely moved his ball in the wet rough at Wentworth
By Elliott Heath • Published