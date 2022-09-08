Titleist TSR2 Fairway Wood Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For those in the market for a new fairway wood, Titleist is now offering three different options. The TSR3 is designed for those looking to dial in their ball flight while the larger TSR2+ has been designed to use as much off the tee as off the deck. Here we are going to focus on the performance of the TSR2, a model that’s designed to neatly balance distance with consistency.

With all the clubs in the TSR metalwood family, Titleist has focussed on delivering the sort traditional, sleek aesthetics that have drawn so many golfers to the brand over the years. As a range of clubs, these are as simple and classic as anything you’ll find on the market right now - the compact Titleist TSR4 driver in particular is a thing of beauty.

This address view shows the TSi2 (left) next to the new TSR2 (right) (Image credit: Future)

The TSR2 fairway wood might be designed to help golfers improve strike consistency across the face but the address view is sleek and relatively compact. To my eye, it looks a fraction smaller than the previous generation TSi2 fairway wood (which has been my go-to fairway wood over the last 18 months). Interestingly, one of the most noticeable differences is that the TSR features white groove lines that span the whole width of the face. You might think this is a small, and fairly inconsequential detail, but for me it worked to highlight the loft on offer. This made the newer model feel easier to launch and a fraction more confidence inspiring. Having said that, if you are after an all-out game improvement fairway wood you might still find the compact look of the TSR2 a little intimidating.

This view shows the difference in the look of the face. The TSi (left) and TSR (right), with it's full width white groves (Image credit: Future)

Another minor difference between the two was the feel. The TSR2 has a slightly lower pitched impact sound that I loved. It provides a very satisfying ‘crack’ through impact and is up there in terms of feel with the best fairway woods on the market right now.

Of course, we wanted to test the performance of the TSR2 so I used it on the golf course, comparing it against the previous generation model. I also hit it on a Trackman launch monitor at Kings Golf Studio using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls.

Neil Tappin tests the Titleit TSR2 fairway wood (Image credit: Future)

The first thing to mention is that the new model has retained that easy-to-launch performance that I loved so much about the previous generation. Both fairway woods launched at just over 12˚ and had a peak height of 33 yards. Interestingly, the TSR2 offered me a little more distance (3 yards through the air on average). My feeling is this bump up in average distance has come from a slight reduction in backspin. This extra yardage however didn’t come at the cost of a lower flight - ideal when hitting into greens from distance.

In truth, the differences in performance between the generations weren’t huge but the TSR2 looks to have been refined, both in terms of its looks and feel as well as on course performance. The consistency of flight was noticeable both on the launch monitor and the course. During my TSR2 launch monitor session the spin rates didn't fluctuate too much and this provided a reliable, repeatable flight.

The Titleist TSR2 fairway wood is another top-performing model that a wide range of golfers could benefit from using. The simple, sleek aesthetics and solid feel through impact, also make this one of the most aspirational models on the market.