MacGregor 7-Series Stand Bag Review

The MacGregor 7-Series water resistant stand bag offers a number of features, and comes in a lightweight design.

With water resistant zippers and fabric, it provides decent protection from showers, plus it comes with a rain hood and umbrella loop.

So, if you’re looking for a bag that’s going to stay dry when the odd shower passes through, this is one to consider.

However, how did in perform in other categories?

After all, the best golf bags tick pretty much every box.

Impressive comfort and stability

As well as being lightweight, another big plus is the comfort levels – the padded crossbow dual strap really does make carrying more pleasurable.

If you’ve made the decision to carry, you don’t want those straps to feel like they’re giving your shoulders a work over – and they don’t.

Meanwhile, a 4-point adjustable backpack strap will help you to get the balance spot on; it’s really easy to operate and further aids comfort.

It’s hard to fault the stability it provides, too, which is a crucial consideration for those who like to carry, as there is nothing more annoying than a bag that seems to topple over easily.

Its high-mount automatic stand system takes care of this, so there’s no worries in that department, while the moulded rubber handle makes it easy to shift about.

You obviously spend a great deal of time with your bag, so if there’s a certain aspect missing, or not quite to your liking, you’re going to notice it.

Whilst the MacGregor 7-Series stand bag does feature five pockets, including a fur lined one for valuables, it doesn’t seem to have quite the same amount of storage space compared to a number of other stand bags on the market.

For many golfers, that’s not going to be a problem, especially given it has you covered for the essentials – ball pocket, valuables and clothing.

However, there is no space for a drinks bottle, which may nag away at you, especially on a hot day when you’re continually having to reach into your bag for a top up.

Meanwhile, if you have a fat gripped putter, you might find it difficult to return to the bag at times.

You’ll also need to consider how many dividers you want.

This bag features 7-way dividers (two full-length). Whilst they’re colour-coordinated and feature an air mesh cushioned fabric – which is a nice design touch – some golfers may prefer a four or five slot.

Of course, this comes down to personal preference. Overall, it’s a solid performer, a bag that you can rely on in pretty much all conditions.