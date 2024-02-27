OGIO 2024 Fuse Stand Bag Review
We take the new for 2024 OGIO Fuse stand bag out on the course to see what golfers can expect
This is an extremely well built stand bag with all the storage you could ever wish for. It feels sturdy without being heavy and there are some really clever features. The raised padding where the bag will rest on your back is both high quality and comfortable, and the floral design options really stand out.
Cool, unique designs
Ample storage
Sturdy construction
Not everyone will like the external ball storage compartment
OGIO has added to its already popular line of golf bags with some exciting new releases for 2024. I have managed to get hold of the Fuse stand bag, and decided to put it through its paces to see if it could sit alongside the best stand bags.
I couldn’t help but smile when I pulled the new bag from its delivery box as the bright Hawaiian floral patterns started to reveal themselves. They are beautifully designed and when contrasting with the main white body of the bag, they really pop. The shape and dimensions of the bag are pretty conventional however, providing a nice overall aesthetic.
The 'Aloha Oe' model I have may not be to everyone's taste, but there are a further four options to choose from, some equally as bright, and others a touch more subdued as you can see below.
The construction of the bag feels really good throughout, providing very solid sections where you need them such as the top rim, bottom of the bag and the stand, but with some more delicate touches like the soft padded back rest or the soft inner lining of the valuables pocket. It really does feel as though a lot of thought and care has been put into the design of this bag.
The 4-way full length dividers are nicely split, however, whilst they are padded, they do feel a touch firm and sharp which would give me some concerns long term for my expensive graphite shafts. There’s not a lot I hate more in golf than rub/wear marks on my driver shaft, so this is something I would need to keep an eye on.
The Fuse stand bag is absolutely packed with storage, providing six front facing pockets, including what OGIO calls a rapid snap access pocket on the side. There is also what it calls a Profile Ball Silo, which is essentially an external cradle for three balls. Some might find this useful, but I don’t particularly like the look of it and don’t know what is wrong with keeping balls in the ball pocket.
Other features include the obligatory umbrella holder and OGIO’s very clever Fit Disc self balancing strap system, which provides a really comfortable carry. Speaking of the carry, the weight should provide no issues either, coming in at a nice mid range of 4.8lbs or 2.1kg comparable with some of the best lightweight golf bags.
I really enjoyed my couple of rounds with the OGIO Fuse stand bag. Ample storage, sturdy construction and a comfortable carry make this one of the better stand bags I have tried. The ability to put some personality into your bag with some of the unique, bright designs is also a great touch. The OGIO Fuse stand bag is available for £229, which represents decent value for money given the styling and functionality.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5° - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 54 and 60 degree - Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
