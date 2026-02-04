These Mizuno Drivers Are Now Below Half Price And Are The Perfect Driver Update For Your 2026 Setup

Mizuno is renowned for developing, testing and creating some of the best golf drivers on the market. Through its Speed Technology (ST) Project, the Japanese brand has developed multiple iterations of the ST series of golf drivers.

Two of the best Mizuno golf drivers in the ST range are currently carrying incredible discounts at Carl's Golfland, and although they are older models, with prices this good, they are still worth serious consideration.

We really rated the Mizuno ST-G driver, selecting it in our Editor's Choice Awards 2024. Our expert tester Joe Ferguson highlighted the ST-G as an extremely high-performing driver with an exceptional feel at impact, making it a standout offering.

Shop the Mizuno ST-G Driver – discount by 63% to just $219.99 at Carl's Golfland.

The Mizuno ST-Z 230 driver also walked away with a top review, and Golf Monthly Editor Neil Tappin reckoned it was an excellent all-rounder that provided a good blend of distance and forgiveness. Neil also noted that it was one of the most sleek, premium-looking drivers he'd ever tested.

Shop the Mizuno ST-Z 230 Driver – discount by 56% to just $219.99 at Carl's Golfland.

With these carrying such heavy discounts at Carl's Golfland, if you're after a new golf driver for the coming season, then we'd suggest grabbing one of these deals while you can. As with all the best golf deals, these will get snapped up.

Save 63% ($380) Mizuno ST-G 440 Driver: was $599.99 now $219.99 at Carl's Golfland With a $380 discount, the Mizuno ST-G 440 Driver is an absolute bargain buy. We scored it with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, and although it's targeted more at the lower handicap player, there is plenty of adjustability to suit the majority of players, too. The ST-G features the brand's full-length Fast Track system, which allows players to dial in their preferred spin, stability, and shot shape characteristics, making it a superbly versatile golf driver. This Mizuno driver deal is only available in a 10.5 loft, with four shaft choices. Read the full Mizuno ST-G 440 Driver Review.

Save 56% ($280) Mizuno ST-Z 230 Driver: was $499.99 now $219.99 at Carl's Golfland At better than half-price the Mizuno ST-Z Driver represents incredible value for money. In our 4.5-star review, we summed it up by stating that the ST-Z was an excellent all-round golf driver that provides a good blend of distance and forgiveness. It features Mizuno CORTECH Chamber technology, which is designed to increase ball speed and distance. Add to that its premium good looks, and at this price, it's got to be on the list for anyone after a top-rated driver in 2026. This Mizuno ST-Z 230 deal is only available in a 10.5 loft, with three shaft choices. Read the full Mizuno ST-Z 230 Driver Review.

Although these clubs are aimed at different levels of players, the ST-G is more aimed at the lower handicapper, and the ST-Z is a more forgiving all-rounder. They do however share similar characteristics that make them appealing and versatile enough to suit everyone.

Both feature the Mizuno CORTECH Chamber technology, which they claim is designed to generate explosive ball speed, distance, and reduced spin rates. Mizuno also claims that its engineers have optimized these drivers with a multi-thickness face, which they say ensures a much larger area of the hitting surface and generates peak ball speeds.

Adjustability is a key feature difference on these clubs, and the ST-G has a full-length Fast Track system on the sole, which provides adjustments from mid-low to very-low spin and fade/draw bias. For the lower handicapper, it means on-the-fly adjustment is easily done, and allows for quick dialing in for preferred spin, stability, and shot shape characteristics.

Adjustment on the ST-Z is limited to a Quick Switch Hosel that allows for +/- 2° of loft adjustments, which, for a higher handicapped player, is more than enough, and allows you to concentrate on your game without constantly fine-tuning the clubs' set-up.

Both expert testers reported that Mizuno had really nailed the aesthetics on these clubs, with Neil going as far as saying the SC-Z was one of the best-looking drivers he tested. The Gloss Black finish on both these drivers certainly is an eye-catcher, and adds to the appeal of these, especially at the current pricing.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

These deals at Carl's Golfland are US-based, but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on all of the Mizuno ST Driver range, in your territory.

If you play another brand, then our brand-specific golf driver guides have all the best tried and tested drivers from Srixon, Ping, TaylorMade, Callaway, Cobra and Titleist, with our expert testers giving all the best buying advice to help you make an informed decision on what's the right club to suit your game.