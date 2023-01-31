Mizuno S23 Wedge Review

Mizuno is known for producing world class forged golf clubs and the S23 wedge is no exception. The Japanese manufacturer has designed a wedge which not only preforms exceptionally but also looks incredible. Feel is for many golfers as important as looks and performance, and the S23 is certainly not lacking in this department. The buttery soft sensation is created through the one-piece Grain Flow Forging process.

The S23 differs from conventional wedges because Mizuno has introduced a central sweet spot. It has achieved this by shortening the hosel and adding a heel-orientated cavity which allows for greater mass to be moved towards the toe of the club. Mizuno did something similar with its ES21 wedge although the sweet spot was not completely central.

(Image credit: James Hogg)

The centralised sweet spot has been incorporated to allow for longer impact time, less head deflection and higher spin from full and partial shots – while the first two are hard to visibly judge, the spin was outstanding. With the sweet spot being in the centre of the club it feels like you're delivering a more consistent strike because of how stable the head feels and only adds to the high overall spin rate.

Having used the wedges for several rounds they show very little signs of wear in both durable white satin brush chrome and copper cobalt finishes, something we also noticed on the new Mizuno RB Tour x ball. The copper cobalt tackles glare while the white satin brush chrome transitions seamlessly with most irons - the choice is yours, but neither will disappoint.

(Image credit: Future)

The wedges are intended to have an effective long lifespan with quad cut milled grooves (which are loft specific) cut into Boron infused 1025 mild carbon steel. Despite being a fair weather golfer, I was unfortunate to have been caught out in a light shower which gave me chance to see Mizuno’s HydroFlow Micro Grooves in full force. These Micro Grooves are laser etched to release moisture and reduce spin drop off in wet conditions and I still got plenty of grab when the face was clearly wet.

There are a wide range of lofts from 44° to 62° with bounces to suit each loft and player. Each wedge has its own loft-specific profile with stronger lofts featuring a tear-drop straight edge, flowing into a more rounded lob wedge. Versatility is very important with wedges, especially the lower lofted wedges, therefore it is important to find the right grind of the four available (S, C, D and X).

The Mizuno S23 wedge performs exceptionally well, feels incredible and looks great - especially sat behind the ball, inspiring confidence aplenty. Mizuno is undoubtedly a maker of some of the best golf irons, especially blades, and it has manufactured one of the best golf wedges I have ever had the pleasure of playing in the S23. It is certainly a wedge for you to consider putting in the bag.