The PGA Tour Is Back And In Full Flow - Watching It On This VPN Can Save You Up To 74% And Get A Bonus Amazon Voucher Worth $50

The 2026 PGA Tour season is heating up nicely, with an exciting finale in last week's Genesis Invitational which saw Jacob Bridgeman win his first PGA event by just 1 shot from Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy on a thrilling Sunday at Riviera Country Club.

As we head into March, we have the signature PGA Tour events of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and it's $20,000,000 purse, followed by the Players Championship, with the unofficial '5th Major' teeing off on March 12th with Rory McIlroy defending his title at the iconic TPC Sawgrass.

Elsewhere, following the 2026 Presidents Cup sees the US look to save face after losing on home soil in the Ryder Cup as they take on an International team at the Medinah Country Club. Not to be left out, the women of Europe and the US will also go head-to-head in the Solheim Cup in September.

Men's Major Golf Events 2026

THE PLAYERS Championship , March 12-15

, March 12-15 Masters Tournament , April 9-12

, April 9-12 PGA Championship , May 14–17

, May 14–17 US Open , June 18–21

, June 18–21 Open Championship , July 16–19

, July 16–19 Presidents Cup, September 25-27

Women's Major Golf Events 2026

Chevron Championship , April 23-26

, April 23-26 U.S. Women's Open, June 4-7

June 4-7 KPMG Women's PGA Championship , June 25-28

, June 25-28 The Amundi Evian Championship , July 9-12

, July 9-12 AIG Women's Open , July 30-August 2

, July 30-August 2 Solheim Cup, September 11-13

