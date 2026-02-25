The PGA Tour Is Back And In Full Flow - Watching It On This VPN Can Save You Up To 74% And Get A Bonus Amazon Voucher Worth $50
If you're a golf streaming subscriber heading abroad, the only way to enjoy uninterrupted coverage of the biggest tournaments is by using a VPN
Conor Keenan
The 2026 PGA Tour season is heating up nicely, with an exciting finale in last week's Genesis Invitational which saw Jacob Bridgeman win his first PGA event by just 1 shot from Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy on a thrilling Sunday at Riviera Country Club.
As we head into March, we have the signature PGA Tour events of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and it's $20,000,000 purse, followed by the Players Championship, with the unofficial '5th Major' teeing off on March 12th with Rory McIlroy defending his title at the iconic TPC Sawgrass.
If you're a frequent traveller, whether that's for work or pleasure, the only way you can secure uninterrupted coverage of all your golf streaming services is by using a VPN. A totally reliable and secure VPN is highly recommended when traveling, and our tech-savvy colleagues at TechRadar's recommended pick as the best VPN service is NordVPN.
Right now, you can secure this award-winning service with massive savings of up to 74% off, and even better, when you sign up for a two-year contract, you'll get a FREE Amazon Gift Card of up to $50.
Save up to 74% when you sign up for NordVPN, and get an Amazon Gift Card up to $50.
NordVPN is the top-rated VPN provider by our expert colleagues at TechRadar, and is already fantastic value at just $7.39 per month for the Prime Plan. It now comes with an incredible bonus of a $50 Amazon Gift Card. There are other options to choose from at NordVPN with discounts up to 74%, but the Prime Plan offers the biggest value Amazon Gift Card.
Check out the best NordVPN packages for you.
Having a subscription to a top-rated service such as NordVPN means geo-blocking is not an issue when overseas, so you can access your regular streaming services wherever you are in the world. That means being able to watch all the biggest tournaments with notable tournaments like The Players Championship in March, before the Majors, which start at Augusta National and The Masters in April.
Elsewhere, following the 2026 Presidents Cup sees the US look to save face after losing on home soil in the Ryder Cup as they take on an International team at the Medinah Country Club. Not to be left out, the women of Europe and the US will also go head-to-head in the Solheim Cup in September.
Men's Major Golf Events 2026
- THE PLAYERS Championship, March 12-15
- Masters Tournament, April 9-12
- PGA Championship, May 14–17
- US Open, June 18–21
- Open Championship, July 16–19
- Presidents Cup, September 25-27
Women's Major Golf Events 2026
- Chevron Championship, April 23-26
- U.S. Women's Open, June 4-7
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship, June 25-28
- The Amundi Evian Championship, July 9-12
- AIG Women's Open, July 30-August 2
- Solheim Cup, September 11-13
A trustworthy VPN is almost essential for all your streaming viewing, and also means you can work online with total confidence, download content, and access all your usual services without worry – just as you would at home.
