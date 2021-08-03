Take a look at some of our favourite women's golf clothes in this buyers guide.

Best Women’s Golf Clothes

Women do not like to arrive at the golf club, or anywhere else for that matter, wearing the same outfit as someone else, but nowadays it is less likely to happen as golf fashion has come on in leaps and bounds.

From the catwalks to the fairways, brands follow trends so they can offer women versatile clothes that can be worn on and off the golf course.

Long gone is a simple pair of shorts or trousers matched with a polo shirt and plain sweater. Instead we have the best golf tops, base layers, short, sleeveless and long-sleeved shirts, capris, skorts, dresses, gilets, jackets, and so the list goes on. Even jumpsuits have made an appearance in the latest collections.

Using technologically advanced fabrics, there are many different styles and colours on offer. Below we have put together a list of the best women’s golf clothes to help more women perform at their best.

We also recommend taking a look at some of our other buying guides such as the best golf accessories, the best women’s golf bags, or if you are in the market for clubs, the best golf drivers for women.

Best Women’s Golf Clothes

Adidas Women’s Performance Primegreen Polo

Size: XS-XL

Colours: 10+

Adidas is making waves with its use of recycled materials in its shoes and clothing – this new Primegreen polo shirt being no exception.

This shirt was so super light to wear and it’s moisture wicking ability meant it’s fresh as a daisy after a round or two of golf.

The shirt feels soft on your skin and is really comfortable to wear. The stretchiness of the material means you can swing unimpeded and essentially not notice it unless you look in the mirror.

Puma Polka Dye Polo Shirt

Size: XS-XXL

Colours: 2

Spots are a style trend and the all-over polka dot tie-dye design of this Puma shirt makes it an attractive option.

One of the best women’s golf shirts, we particularly like the open V-neck and the subtle signature PUMA cat patch on the left hip. The stretchy and lightweight material, along with the effect of dryCELL technology makes it comfortable to wear, and at a great price point, this shirt ticks all the right boxes.

FootJoy Ladies Stretch Pique Solid Polo

Size: S-XL

Colours: 4

Made from 96% polyester pique and 4% elastane, this polo is designed to offer maximum comfort and freedom of movement during play. With ProDry cooling technology, the garment helps with moisture and feels lightweight too.

We particularly liked the four different colours on offer too, each of which offered something a little different.

Green Lamb Eliza Dress

Size: XS-XL

Colours: 3

If you are a dress convert, then you will love Green Lamb’s Eliza dress. It is made in a silky, crease resistant, stretch fabric with sun protection UPF30+.

Whatever your shape and size, the bold floral and butterfly print covers a multitude of sins and combined with contoured side panels; it is a very flattering dress. Other features include removable inner shorts, two pockets for golfing essentials, and a zip neck opening to a mandarin style collar.

Rohnisch Achieve Polo Shirt

Size: S-XL

Colours: 2

The best women’s golf clothes can stand out from the crowd. Take this Rohnisch Achieve long-sleeved polo shirt which features an all-over animal print and therefore an eye-catching on-trend look.

It is an ideal base layer and made in a thermo jersey fabric with a brushed inside for warmth. The construction of the sleeves provides complete freedom of movement. Additional detailing includes a plain knit collar and snap fasteners on the five-button placket.

Adidas Cold.Rdy Jacket

Size: XS-XL

Colours: 2

Take the chill away in this regular fit full-zip jacket. The soft and lightweight insulated fabric keeps you warm and you can lock heat in by drawing the cord on the stand-up collar.

The fabric is also stretchy for ease of movement and the top panel at the front has a lovely sheen. It has two zipped pockets and a scooped bottom hem that provides added coverage and gives that little bit of extra feminine style.

Galvin Green Adele Waterproof Jacket

Size: XXS-XXL

Colours: 3

Consider this full-zip jacket from Galvin Green, as it is well worth investing in a high-performing waterproof and windproof jacket that will stand the test of time in adverse weather.

It is lightweight, highly breathable and the stretch fabric and shaped sleeves means that your swing is not restricted. Elastic cuffs and an elastic drawstring at the hem allows for a snug fit to keep you completely dry.

Daily Sports Rita Skort

Size: XS-XXL

Colours: 2

The Rita skort from Daily Sports – that is available in two lengths – stands out from the crowd because the bottom is pleated, creating a particularly feminine look.

It is a pull-on style with inner shorts and made in a jacquard-weave jersey stretch fabric, so you can move freely around the course. Additional features include a concealed in-seam waist pocket and a zipped back pocket for any essentials.

Under Armour Links Printed Women’s Golf Skort

Size: 6-18

Colours: 2

This striking skort is exceptionally soft to touch and the four-way stretch fabric allows women to walk and swing a golf club comfortably in every direction.

The built in shorts give added coverage and comfort, and there are four convenient pockets and the waistband provides added comfort thanks to inner elastic, which makes for a pleasing fit.

Puma Pounce Bermuda Ladies Shorts

Size: XS-XL

Colours: 6+

Puma’s Bermuda shorts are packed with style and thanks to the array of colours, there is a design for any top you have. They feature a half-elastic waistband for added stretch, comfort and unrestricted range of motion.

By using an incredibly stretch dryCELL moisture-wicking fabric Puma have been able to produce a short that will enhance your range of motions and quickly wick away any unwanted sweat from your body leaving you more comfortable.

A UV resistant finish has also been applied to protect your skin from the summer sun.

Sabbot Andrea Hat

Colours: 10

This is just one hat from the vast number that headwear brand Sabbot have on offer. Andrea does not only keep women warm, it is super-stylish too.

It is made in a lovely chunky plait pattern with a contrasting trim and a large faux fur pom pom, and with a choice of ten gorgeous colours, there is a hat to suit everyone.

However if this model isn’t for you, make sure you take a look at our best women’s golf hats guide which has a thorough range to suit all fashion senses.

FootJoy Flex Coastal Shoes

Sizes: 3-9 inc half sizes and two width options

Colours: 4

The versatile design of the sneaker-style FootJoy Flex Coastal shoe makes it comfortable for women to wear on and off the golf course.

It is extremely lightweight with a knitted mesh upper for maximum breathability, and this combined with a soft midsole provides increased underfoot cushioning and enhanced comfort.

A Versa-Trax rubber outsole is designed specifically for the golf swing to give maximum traction.

Ecco Golf Women’s Biom H4 Shoe

Sizes: 3.5-7.5

Colours: 5

Ecco’s Biom H4 takes the style stakes to a new level, as the Danish company looks to extend audience appeal with an inclusive, yet ultra-modern spikeless shoe.

The new subtle styling features include a more rounded toe shape, embossed leather upper, a loop at the tongue and heel, and a leather patch stitched on the tongue. There’s a choice of colours including white, limestone, hibiscus and white/silver grey.

These shoes were tested straight out of the box, so from a comfort perspective, and in typical Ecco fashion, they didn’t disappoint. They are roomy with ample cushioning underfoot and we particularly liked the soft padding around the ankle area.

Alternatively we also recommend checking out our specific guide on the best women’s golf shoes which has a broad selection to help you find the right pair for you.

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best women’s golf clothes.