Cognizant Classic 2026 Tee Times: Round Three

Austin Smotherman finds himself leading the Cognizant Classic at the halfway stage, with the Korn Ferry Tour graduate three shots clear through 36 holes.

Sitting 11-under, the American leads Taylor Moore at eight-under, while a congested leaderboard proceeds the duo at PGA National.

Smotherman carded rounds of 62 and 69 to sit 11-under and three clear (Image credit: Getty Images)

A three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, Smotherman is yet to break out on the PGA Tour circuit, but has a great chance to win going into the weekend in Florida.

In pursuit of the 31-year-old are the likes of Major winner, Shane Lowry, who is five-under. Aaron Rai is also on that number, while former Ryder Cupper, Daniel Berger, is four-under.

Check out the full round three tee times for the Cognizant Classic below...

COGNIZANT CLASSIC TEE TIMES: ROUND THREE

1st Hole - ET (GMT)

7.28am (12.28pm): Zecheng Dou, Matthieu Pavon, Max McGreevy

Zecheng Dou, Matthieu Pavon, Max McGreevy 7.40am (12.40pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Chan Kim, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Mackenzie Hughes, Chan Kim, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 7.52am (12.52pm): Ryan Gerard, Brooks Koepka, Ben Silverman

Ryan Gerard, Brooks Koepka, Ben Silverman 8.04am (1.04pm): Steven Fisk, Ricky Castillo, Eric Cole

Steven Fisk, Ricky Castillo, Eric Cole 8.16am (1.16pm): Max Homa, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Streelman

Max Homa, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Streelman 8.28am (1.28pm): Matti Schmidt, Takumi Kanaya, Kevin Roy

Matti Schmidt, Takumi Kanaya, Kevin Roy 8.40am (1.40pm): Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Carson Young

Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Carson Young 8.52am (1.52pm): William Mouw, Michael Brennan, Daniel Berger

William Mouw, Michael Brennan, Daniel Berger 9.04am (2.04pm): Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Jimmy Stanger

Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Jimmy Stanger 9.16am (2.16pm): Kristoffer Reitan, Pontus Nyholm, Hank Lebioda

Kristoffer Reitan, Pontus Nyholm, Hank Lebioda 9.28am (2.28pm): Nico Echavarria, Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard

Nico Echavarria, Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard 9.40am (2.40pm): Austin Smotherman, Taylor Moore, AJ Ewart

10th Hole - ET (GMT)

