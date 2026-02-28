Cognizant Classic 2026 Tee Times: Round Three
Austin Smotherman leads at the halfway stage of the Cognizant Classic, where players will tee off earlier on Saturday due to incoming weather
Austin Smotherman finds himself leading the Cognizant Classic at the halfway stage, with the Korn Ferry Tour graduate three shots clear through 36 holes.
Sitting 11-under, the American leads Taylor Moore at eight-under, while a congested leaderboard proceeds the duo at PGA National.
A three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, Smotherman is yet to break out on the PGA Tour circuit, but has a great chance to win going into the weekend in Florida.
In pursuit of the 31-year-old are the likes of Major winner, Shane Lowry, who is five-under. Aaron Rai is also on that number, while former Ryder Cupper, Daniel Berger, is four-under.
Check out the full round three tee times for the Cognizant Classic below...
COGNIZANT CLASSIC TEE TIMES: ROUND THREE
1st Hole - ET (GMT)
- 7.28am (12.28pm): Zecheng Dou, Matthieu Pavon, Max McGreevy
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Chan Kim, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 7.52am (12.52pm): Ryan Gerard, Brooks Koepka, Ben Silverman
- 8.04am (1.04pm): Steven Fisk, Ricky Castillo, Eric Cole
- 8.16am (1.16pm): Max Homa, Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Streelman
- 8.28am (1.28pm): Matti Schmidt, Takumi Kanaya, Kevin Roy
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Carson Young
- 8.52am (1.52pm): William Mouw, Michael Brennan, Daniel Berger
- 9.04am (2.04pm): Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Jimmy Stanger
- 9.16am (2.16pm): Kristoffer Reitan, Pontus Nyholm, Hank Lebioda
- 9.28am (2.28pm): Nico Echavarria, Joel Dahmen, Mark Hubbard
- 9.40am (2.40pm): Austin Smotherman, Taylor Moore, AJ Ewart
10th Hole - ET (GMT)
- 7.28am (12.28pm): Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Alex Smalley, Danny Walker
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dan Brown
- 7.52am (12.52pm): John Parry, Austin Eckroat, Beau Hossler
- 8.04am (1.04pm): Lee Hodges, Matt Wallace, Keith Mitchell
- 8.16am (1.16pm): Davis Thompson, Jackson Suber, Adrien Saddier
- 8.28am (1.28pm): Patrick Fishburn, Zach Bauchou, Dylan Wu
- 8.40am (1.40pm): Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk, Chandler Phillips
- 8.52am (1.52pm): Tom Kim, Patton Kizzire, Haotong Li
- 9.04am (2.04pm): David Ford, Billy Horschel, Garrick Higgo
- 9.16am (2.16pm): Joe Highsmith, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 9.28am (2.28pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jordan Smith
