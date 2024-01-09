TaylorMade Qi10 Hybrid Review
Sam De’Ath takes the TaylorMade Qi10 hybrid out on the course and shares his thoughts on the experience
A hybrid club that will suit golfers of all abilities thanks to the strong, all-round performance. Combining good distance with forgiveness makes this the ideal long-iron replacement. Its midsize footprint will instil confidence in those who need it, yet remain versatile enough for those who want to work the ball a little.
-
+
Produces a high and penetrating ball flight
-
+
Performed well from multiple lies
-
+
Powerful feel and sound through impact
-
-
Not adjustable for loft
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Finding the right rescue or hybrid for your golf bag is something that is severely underrated. Whether it’s hitting into long par 4s or par 5s in two or trying to hold the green on a long par 3, having one of the best golf hybrid clubs in your bag will make firing at pins from range a lot easier. The TaylorMade Qi10 has been designed to do just that and with a slightly larger head than its predecessor, the Stealth 2 hybrid, the Qi10 promises even more accuracy and easier launch.
While the footprint itself remains similar to that of the Stealth 2, a new larger carbon crown has been implemented on the whole Qi10 range, freeing up weight, which is then redistributed and split between the front and rear of the head, lowering the CG (center of gravity) and creating a powerful and extremely forgiving hybrid club that will rival some of the most forgiving hybrids on the market. Much like the Qi10 fairway woods and drivers, the Qi10 hybrid is part of a family of three that also includes the Qi10 Max and Qi10 Tour. The former is even more forgiving than the Qi10 hybrid and the latter is a more compact, lower-spinning hybrid pitched exclusively at the better player.
The Qi10 hybrid has been designed with the majority of golfers in mind and we’ll likely see this in the bag of both amateur and professional golfers over the course of the 2024 season. Some of the same technology that was so successful in previous years TaylorMade models has been carried over, such as the Speed Pocket - a slot behind the face of the club to aid ball speed and shots struck lower on the face. The mid-face sweet spot, allows for effortless launch off the fairway, yet this hybrid performed strongly from the tee, producing a high yet strong ball flight.
Where this hybrid excelled was with its feel and acoustics. The Qi10 hybrid sounds and feels so powerful and springy through impact while letting out an almighty crack through the ball, which I loved. The V-Steel sole enabled the club to perform well out of the rough and even fairway bunkers, allowing it to glide through any trouble and provided superb turf interaction and launch. Despite a bonded head (non-adjustable) I liked that this hybrid doesn’t sit with an overly closed face at address or have too much offset. As someone that struggles with a miss to the left, a closed face on a hybrid is a non-starter for me. The ball did turn over a little during testing, but no more than 10 yards - more than playable - and this will help counteract a mild slice.
As a whole, this hybrid rivals the looks and performance of some of the best hybrid clubs released this year and would be a worthy addition to any golfer's bag should they be looking to improve their approach play from distance or are looking for an alternative to hitting driver from the tee on tight holes.
The TaylorMade Qi10 hybrid will come equipped with the popular Ventus Blue TR shaft, a Lamkin Crossline 360 grip and will be available to purchase from February 2nd, coming to retail at $299/£269.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
Which LIV Golfers Are Qualified For The Masters?
The 10 players who have already guaranteed their spots at the first Major of the year
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Almost Half Of The 30 Korn Ferry Tour Graduates Were Unexpectedly Forced To Qualify For The Sony Open
A combination of PGA Tour regulars choosing to start their season in Hawaii and a change in priority ranking for the lower categories has seen the hopes of many Korn Ferry Tour graduates dashed...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Where Next For Tiger Woods Following His Split With Nike?
The 15-time Major champion brought at end to his iconic partnership with Nike recently - but what will Tiger wear next?
By Jonny Leighfield Published