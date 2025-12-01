Cyber Monday Ends Tonight And So Will The Chance To Make The Most Of These 5 Excellent Golf Deals

Cyber Monday has just a few hours left so I figured I should try and find the deals on products that, once the sale finishes, won't be at a better price for a long time.

During the last few days, there have been hundreds and hundreds of offers and, to my qualified eye, I don't see these products getting any cheaper than they already are.

From technology to golf balls and shoes, there is money saving to be done and, below, we've listed five of the most notable items that we can't imagine getting any cheaper before the end of the event on Monday.

Take a look at the deals and how they performed below!

Voice Caddie Laser Fit Rangefinder

Beginning with the Voice Caddie Laser Fit Rangefinder, which stood out to us via the minimalist, lightweight design, long battery life and the triangulation feature.

You may wonder, what is a triangulation feature? Well it allows you to first zap the ball and then zap the pin to give you a precise yardage, even when you're not directly next to the golf ball!

(Image credit: Future)

This is a feature that not even some of the best golf rangefinders have, and is a real feather in the Laser Fit's cap.

What's more, the size of it means it can fit in the palm of your hand, while the 4oz total weight is among the lightest in the rangefinder category. This is a positive in that, if you carry, it won't add to the weight, but those with shaky hands may prefer a sturdier model.

The Voice Caddie Laser Fit Rangefinder is already among the best budget golf rangefinders money can buy and, with $40 off, it only adds to the incredible value on offer at Amazon.

Garmin Approach R50 Launch Monitor

Save $500 Garmin Approach R50 Launch Monitor: was $4,999 now $4,499 at Amazon The experience with the Garmin Approach R50 lived up to all expectations. It is simple to set-up and use, the display is detailed and clear, while the data is accurate and the simulator experience is near faultless. It has become one of the leading options for those looking to create an indoor set up and is now a massive $500 off. Read our full Garmin Approach R50 Review

First things first, the Garmin Approach R50 combines a launch monitor and golf simulator in one, with it significantly cheaper than the best launch monitors on the market.

Out of the box, the R50 is on the bulkier side, weighing 4kg. Importantly, though, it is easily portable thanks to its design, as a robust case with a shoulder strap is included. This makes it easy to carry without fear of the unit being damaged.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

In our testing, we felt the 10-inch full color touchscreen was bright, crystal clear and very responsive. Where it stood out, though, was how customizable the view of the data was.

Crammed with data points, you can see all the numbers together or on a graphical representation of impact between club and ball. The numbers provided are also incredibly accurate and comparable with other models in this category.

Like the best Garmin golf watches and GPS', there are over 43,000 courses available in the Play mode. The slight negative is that this requires a Garmin Golf subscription of $9.99 monthly, or $99.99 annually. This may annoy some, but it's worth noting that it's a lot cheaper than some of the software packages provided by competitors.

Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor

Another launch monitor we have spotted on offer this Cyber Monday is the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor, which is a mammoth $1000 off and at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen it at.

Commonly seen on Tour, being used by the likes of Major winners Woods and Rahm, it's simple to set-up and use, with 16 different data points and a customizable OLED Screen making this an extremely premium product.

(Image credit: Future)

There's a lot of positives but, what gave us peace of mind is the accuracy as at no point did it miss a shot, and every subtle change in distance and direction was reflected in the data.

Where we felt this model stood out, though, was the app experience. Not only is it incredibly intuitive to navigate through every session and every shot, but you can analyze the data, share it with your coach and friends and even look at the dynamic dispersion chart, which lets you see where all your shots finished color coded by club.

Like the Garmin above, there are additional fees and, with the Full Swing, that comes in the form of a $299 annual fee. If you're searching for a launch monitor that could be included among your home set-up, though, this deal is definitely one worth considering.

Srixon 2025 Z-Star Diamond Ball

Save 30% ($30) Srixon 2025 Z-Star Diamond: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Z-Star Diamond is one of the most underrated golf balls on the market and, in testing, it provided incredible spin control in the iron and wedge department, while its innovative dimple pattern helped to keep it straight in windy conditions. This performance, coupled with its Cyber Monday pricing, makes the Z-Star Diamond a brilliant value for money golf ball deal. Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Review

Used by JJ Spaun to claim the US Open this year, this is arguably one of the deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as you can pick up 24 Srixon Z-Star Diamond golf balls for under $70.

In our review, we felt that the competitive distance output was backed up by the high approach shot spin, while the soft feel strikes the balance perfectly, with it not being excessive.

(Image credit: Future)

Ranked as one of the best premium golf balls money can buy, Srixon introduced a new biomass urethane cover to the Diamond, which still has a Spin Skin+ coating and Fast Layer DG Core 2.0.

Where the Z-Star Diamond differs in design is with its slightly firmer core and reduced compression, which ‘minimizes driver spin for distance off the tee while maintaining greenside spin'.

We've found several golf ball deals this Cyber Monday and, personally, this is one of, if not, the best out there. If we were to find a fault, it would be that it doesn't look as premium as other models, but if you're solely focused on performance then this is one of the best golf balls out there.

adidas S2G Shoe

Save $50.01 adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe: was $100 now $49.99 at Amazon A well-crafted hybrid golf shoe that delivers excellent value for money through its blend of versatility and build quality. While it’s not a pure performance-focused spikeless model, it’s ideal for golfers who prioritize style and comfort on the course, at the range, and beyond. Some color options are available at less than half price but act fast as this will sell out quickly. Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review

The final product is the adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe, which is ranked as a really solid performer in the spikeless golf shoe category and now available at half price in various colorways and sizes.

In terms of what stands out, it's the excellent on-and-off course wearability, as adidas has replicated its style that we see in their modern running shoes. There's also a nod to modern sneakers in this look, meaning it can be paired with just about any item of clothing.

(Image credit: Future)

Putting it bluntly, this is a shoe designed for summer, as the spikeless outsole is designed to work on hard surfaces as much as grass. The nubs aren't as grippy as some of the best spikeless golf shoes, but still do an adequate job on the course.

Like we see in adidas' golf shoes, the S2G SL features Lightstrike technology through the midsole, which aids comfort. What's more, this footwear is a wider fit than other adidas golf shoes, meaning they are very true to size, unlike other shoes from the brand where you need to go half a size up.

If we were to list negatives, the breathability isn't as good as some but, considering this is already one of the best golf shoes for under $100, and now even cheaper, it really is an excellent offer this Cyber Monday.