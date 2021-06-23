If you want to look and feel your best out on the course this season, any one of these golf polo shirts will do the job

Nowadays, the best golf polo shirts look very different to how they did ten or even five years ago, with a whole range of new performance fabrics and technologies used in construction.

Golf polos have to be able to deal with hot and cold conditions, sweat and breathability, all the while remaining comfortable. They must also make sure our swings are unhampered and free, not to mention they have to look the part, too.

Acknowledging all of this, below we take a look at some of the best designs on the market.

These are shirts that will help you feel and look good on the fairways, allowing you to focus on your game and play your best.

Additionally, if you want to complete the ensemble, we recommend checking out some of our other buying guides on the best golf tops and also best golf trousers, so you can get the entire outfit right.

Best Golf Polo Shirts

Best Striped Polo Shirts

Puma MATTR One Way Polo Shirt

Used On Tour

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 6

Puma is a brand always at the forefront of golf fashion, seeking to push the game and its style forwards and to new different places. The new MATTR One Way polo gives visual evidence of that.

In terms of performance, Puma has implemented a new MATTR (Materials, Technology & Research) performance fabric designed for the highest level of comfort no matter the climate condition. It is a moisture-wicking, fast-drying fabric that has a breathable, stretchy and lightweight feel to it so you can play your best.

Read our full Puma MATTR One Way Polo Shirt Review

Under Armour Playoff Polo 2.0 Shirt

Multitude Of Designs

KEY INFO

Sizes: SM-3XL

Colours: Varied

Another excellent Under Armour product and one of our favourite men’s golf shirts.

The soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric is extremely breathable & lightweight, the moisture management is fantastic, the anti-odour technology prevents the growth of odour-causing microbes so you can smell fresh constantly, and finally the variety and choice of aesthetic design is mind-boggling.

Mizuno Quick Dry Mirage Polo Shirt

Excellent Moisture Management

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 4

Mizuno’s premium polo, the Mirage has a dynamic pattern created by Mizuno’s sublimated printing process which creates a two-tone style that looks awesome.

It features a soft to the touch move-tech fabric which ensures comfort in any position, and the quick-dry technology absorbs and transfers moisture away from the body nicely.

TravisMathew Heater Polo Shirt

Jon Rahm’s US Open Polo

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 4

A shirt designed to perform in extreme conditions, the Heater is made with TravisMathew’s cutting-edge Prestige Prestige Pure Performance fabrications for a comfortable feel and 4-way stretch.

Lightweight, stretchy and quick drying, it has a lot going for it, and we also enjoy the modern looking aesthetic. It was worn by Jon Rahm to win the US Open and it also features in our guide on the best designer golf clothing as brands like TravisMathew have sought to break into the golfing market over the past few years.

Nike Dry Vapor Stripe Graphic Polo Shirt

Highly Breathable

KEY INFO

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 3

A shirt worn by several Nike staff players out in the professional world of golf, this striped polo is one of the best Nike golf shirts on the market.

Not only does it perform well and look great, but the versatility means it is a shirt for lots of social situations. As the name would suggest, it helps keep you dry with the Dri-FIT technology wicking sweat away and the back of the collar is perforated for breathability which is a nice touch.

G/FORE Liberty Stripe Polo Shirt

Looks Great

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 2

G/FORE tend to produce outlandish gear with far-out designs but the brand has shown restraint with this liberty polo.

We think it looks great in both the snow and twilight designs, importantly working with a variety of trousers and shorts. It is made from a breathable tech pique fabric for those extremely warm days and it is stretchy enough for the most rapid of golf swings.

Kjus Soren Stripe Polo Shirt

Best For Versatility

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 2

If you want a more understated design but love a good striped polo then Kjus has got you covered with the Soren.

The comfortable fit and y-tech cut follows the contours of the body and allows for complete freedom of movement and the ultra-stretch fabric is highly absorbent and quick drying to boot. Oh and the antibacterial finish will keep you fresh all day too.

Stuburt Alton Polo Shirt

Good Value

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 3

The final striped design we want to mention is the Alton from Stuburt.

A brand that regularly offers good performance and good value, the Alton has been constructed with technology to help regulate body temperature and maximise comfort.

The high-performance material feels lovely next to the skin and provides abrasion resistance and durability with the added bonus of it being easy to care for with no special washing requirements and needs little to no ironing.

Best All-Over Print Polo Shirts

FootJoy Camo Floral Print Polo Shirt

Truly Unique Aesthetic

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 4

FootJoy continues to innovate and create apparel and shoes designed to help players get the most from their games, regardless of the conditions, and in the new collections, FootJoy has attempted to inject an element of sunshine and positivity into golf and its apparel. Chief among which is this Camo Floral Print design.

The polo, we are sure you agree, has a unique and trendy design that is sure to get people talking, but it is not just about the look. It has been created with ProDry stretch fabric, which is an exclusive FootJoy creation designed to keep you cool and dry for the duration of your round of golf and beyond. The polyester and spandex blend gives a comfortable and lightweight feel that doesn’t hinder movement between or during shots, and you don’t have to fret about the sun either because it provides SPF 30 UV protection as well.

Read our full FootJoy Camo Floral Print Polo Shirt Review

Callaway Soft Focus Floral Polo

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 1 (Party Pink)

Part of the brand’s 2021 Spring/Summer collection, the striking design may not be to everyone’s taste but the performance on offer means it warrants a spot on our list of the best golf polo shirts.

As for performance, the polo is made from 86 per cent polyester and 14 per cent elastane which gives it a soft, stretchy feel. The moisture wicking material also meant we had no problem with sweat, and we noticed no restriction when swinging a club thanks to the lightweight, flexible material.

Read our full Callaway Soft Focus Floral Polo Review

Puma Cloudspun Bandit Polo Shirt

Ultra Soft

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 2

Puma continues to build on the immensely successful Cloudspun line of polo shirts with the new Bandit, which has an allover print of Rocco the raccoon. Available in a couple of colours, the Bandit has a unique and modern design made from the ultra-soft Cloudspun circular knit fabric. Not only that but it is moisture wicking and has 4-way stretch for enhanced mobility.

For more apparel inspiration, be sure to have a read of our best men’s golf shirts, and best women’s golf shirts guides.

Under Armour Iso-Chill Abe Twist Polo Shirt

Highly Technical Polo

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3

With the Baltimore-based Under Armour brand, style and performance combine in the best way, with the latest iteration of the immensely popular Iso-Chill polo being a case in point. It continues to refine the Iso-Chill polo design year after year, with the 2021 creation offering top-notch usability. This is largely thanks to the lightweight fabric’s nylon fibres that disperse heat, making it cool to the touch right from when you first put it on. The material also wicks sweat, dries quickly, and has built-in UPF 50+ sun protection to boot.

In terms of comfort the 4-way stretch allows the player to move seamlessly and there is also a unique sleeve construction too. Importantly, if the Abe Twist isn’t for you, the Iso Chill range has lots of different designs and there is something for everyone.

Read our full Under Armour Iso-Chill Abe Twist Polo Shirt Review

Original Penguin Floral Conversational Polo Shirt

Distinctively Cool

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 1

Original Penguin may be a relatively unknown golf apparel brand compared to some others, but it has been making outstandingly cool and high-quality golf shirts in particular for decades now. The brand has always sought to create products that look great everywhere and this floral design is a case in point.

It is inspired by the famous Azalea flower of Augusta National where the pink flowers combine with fun prints of golf balls, bags and golf carts to give a very unique and yet stylish aesthetic.

Another important thing to mention is the shirt’s material also has an eye on the environment too because it is part of Penguin’s Re-Originals collection, made from a combination of polyester, elastane, and recycled polyester, all with the objective of producing more sustainable products from recyclable materials.

Read our full Original Penguin Floral Conversational Polo Shirt Review

Callaway All Over Mini Printed Floral Polo Shirt

Exceptionally Mobile

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 1

If you want to stand out from the crowd at your local club then look no further than this floral polo shirt from Callaway.

Perfect for those hot days on the course, it is packed with technology too such as Callaway’s Swing Tech which provides the wearer with noticeably less restriction and extra stretch to fully maximise your range of motion on each and every swing. It is also made with Opti-Dri fabric which allows moisture to be transferred away from the skin and is also highly breathable which ensures you remain dry and comfortable and able to concentrate on your game.

Peter Millar Crown Sport Night Performance Jersey Polo Shirt

Premium Brand

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 1

This polo offers sharp style and technical performance that make it a staple in any wardrobe.

It’s constructed using a lightweight, easy-care jersey fabric that wicks moisture and stretches four ways for optimal mobility on and off the course. Innovative UPF 50+ sun protection delivers added coverage for long days spent outside.

FootJoy Lisle Daisy Print Polo Shirt

For Flower Lovers

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 4

FootJoy has implemented several new designs this year that are sure to help you stand out from the crowd. Take this daisy print polo for example.

It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but we think it looks great. It is unique whilst managing to retain some style, and the overall performance on offer is top-notch because of the ProDry Lightweight fabric, moisture management, and SPF 30 UV protection.

Ping Romy Polo Shirt

Sure To Stand Out

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 3

Much like the Frequency polo above from Ping, the Romy seeks to stand out on the golf course.

Made with 100% polyester has Ping’s Sensorcool technology built in which aims to give excellent moisture management, sufficient stretch for ease of movement, and a crease resistant look. We love the geometric design and the colours are perfect for those summer days spent at the golf course.

Glenmuir Marcus Polo Shirt

Bold Swallow Print

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 1

We love the look of this brand new Marcus polo from Glenmuir. Cool designs like this are all the rage now and we are all for it provided those shirts also perform well too.

No need to worry about that here with the 88%-12% performance polyester and elastane blend giving a comfortable fit and soft feel.

Best Classic Looking Polo Shirts

adidas Go-To Polo Shirt

All About Sustainability

KEY INFO

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colours: 6

Adidas is a brand that regularly pushes the limit on technology and innovation when it comes to its products and one particular avenue the brand has gone down of late is sustainability. One such initiative is PRIMEGREEN which is high-performance apparel made from recycled ingredients, with the aim of ending plastic waste. This is where this polo comes in as it is made from 89% recycled content.

It also looks good and has versatility as a huge plus point too because it is the kind of polo that can be used absolutely anywhere, without compromising on performance when the time comes to hit golf shots.

Read our full adidas Go-To Polo Shirt Review

Ping Frequency Polo Shirt

Historic Design

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 2

Ping has always been a brand to reference it’s prestigious and significant history and in 2021 it has done the same in its apparel with the new Frequency Polo. The shirt features an inspired design based on the impact sound of the original Ping 1-A putter through its premium jacquard pattern of this unique sound wave. It clearly shows Ping has attempted to offer something unique and outside the box, whilst also delivering on performance elements the golfer finds important.

For example the polo sits in Ping’s Sensor Platform with Sensor Cool technology, which seeks to avoid discomfort by drawing perspiration away from the body keeping you dry.

Read our full Ping Frequency Polo Shirt Review

Galvin Green Marcus Polo Shirt

Simplistic Look

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 3

The new Marcus polo from Galvin Green is an easy inclusion on our list of the best golf polos. It makes use of the acclaimed Ventil8+ technology to offer lightweight comfort with exceptional moisture managing capabilities. We think it also looks great too thanks to the contrast shoulder panels and the stripe detailing on the sleeves, both of which give a unique and stylish look.

The fabrics used are light, soft, comfortable and enable you to perform to your best ability round after round. To make sure you’re protected from the summer heat, this item is also rated with a UV Protection level of 20+.

Read our full Galvin Green Marcus Polo Shirt Review

Original Penguin Three Strokes Polo Shirt

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 4

With its moisture-wicking fabric, this regular fit polo shirt is perfect for the hotter weather. It’s also made from 30 per cent recycled material as the brand looks to play its part in the fight for a more sustainable future.

The simplistic but classy design makes this an ideal option for both on and off the course. There are no obvious logos on show, just a simple Pete the Penguin on the left chest and three stripes at the back on the collar. And although it’s not the most figure-hugging garment, it didn’t interfere in the slightest with our swing.

Read our full Original Penguin Three Strokes Polo Shirt Review

Ocean Tee Mako Polo Shirt

Environmental Design

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 2

This shirt is all about sustainability. Made from fabrics and materials to help the environment, this shirt is as environmentally friendly as they come and we love the two colours which really stand out.

Oh and 25% of Ocean Tee’s corporate profits go to charities that are focused on tackling plastic pollution and promoting the health of marine environments, as well as charities focused on promoting sustainability in golf, so this is a good shirt to buy for a variety of reasons!

Inesis Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Wide Colour Choice

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-4XL

Colours: 11

If you want good value, look no further here. Inesis has created a soft and flexible pique shirt to allow the golfer to play in comfort whilst the understated look of it means it can be used on and off the course which further adds to the incredible value on offer. Oh and there are 11 colours to choose from so there is something to suit everyone.

Oscar Jacobson Belford Polo Shirt

Well Respected Brand

KEY INFO

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 3

Our final polo is the Belford from Oscar Jacobson. A brand that dates back all the way to 1903, OJ makes premium golf attire and this polo shows that clearly.

It is made from a lightweight polyester blend fabric which offers a high level of moisture management and thanks to an anti-bacterial agent keeps you feeling fresh. Pilling resistance and anti-wrinkle performance are two more nice features.

The three colours are also unique and diverse from one another.

How to choose the right polo shirt

As mentioned, there is a lot to think about when picking the right polo shirt for you. With that in mind, we have come up with several things for you to think about before purchasing.

Length – During the golf swing if you find your shirt coming untucked often, or your belly starts to show then you should think about a polo with a longer length. That way it will remain tucked in throughout the round and beyond.

Fit – Do you want a more loose fitting polo or something with more of an athletic fit? Slim fit or classic fit? Most polos come in lots of sizes so be wary of getting something that isn’t fitting correctly for you.

Sleeves – It doesn’t sound that important, but a polo with sleeves too long or too short can be annoying. They should come to the middle of the upper arm, and the seam should align with the middle of the shoulders.

Fabric – Have a think about what fabric you would like the polo to be made from. For example, there are loads of materials used these days such as polyester, spandex, lycra, nylon and cotton. Often polos are made with a combination of these.

Technology – Most brands make polo shirts that offer technology to help in a variety of ways. For example, many help with moisture management and sweat wicking which keeps the body dry and comfortable. Some also offer UV protection and anti-microbial properties too, so it is worth thinking about what aspect you find important here. Of course, several of the models above have been designed with all of these facets in mind.

Design – Striped? Floral? An all-over print? Gone are the days of drab boring polo designs and in modern golf most brands really push the boat out. The sheer array of polo shirts we picked out above shows this clearly. Whatever fashion sense you have, there will be a polo for you.

Price – Of course the price is always something people should think about. There is great value to be had with the models above but there are also more premium models for those wanting to spend a little more. Put simply, there is something for everyone.

We hope you enjoyed this guide to the best golf polo shirts. For more buying advice, check out the Golf Monthly website.