These Are 4 Of The Best Mid-Price Golf Balls And They're All On Sale Right Now

Top-rated budget-friendly balls suitable for the mid to high handicap player are carrying up to 30% off in these Amazon golf ball deals

Paul Brett's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
best mid price golf balls
(Image credit: Future)

Spring and summer golf is fast approaching, and the golf season will soon be in full swing (excuse the pun). If you've been in a golfing hibernation over winter, then it's time to dust off the clubs and dream of the sun on your back and that first fairway-splitting drive of the season. Or if you're like me, crack a brand new golf ball straight into the woods, never to be seen again.

That is why I've been busy scouring the internet and looking for the best golf ball deals to stock up for the season.

Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls
Save 30% ($15)
Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Save 33% A perfect budget option for those who don't want the expense of a premium golf ball. The Soft Feel is a great option. At this price, it gives outstanding performance for just $1.38 a ball. Low compression and a responsive cover are some of its highlights – a real quality, softer ball at an very reasonable price.

Read the full Srixon Soft Feel Review.

View Deal
Titleist Tour Soft Golf Balls
Save 13% ($5)
Titleist Tour Soft Golf Balls: was $39.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

With a more wallet-friendly price point, the Titleist Tour Soft delivers a strong performance for a mid-priced golf ball. On review, we felt the soft feel worked particularly well with the scoring clubs without sacrificing ball speeds, and therefore is a great alternative to the brand's premium golf balls like the legendary Pro V1.

Read our full Titleist Tour Soft Golf Ball Review.

View Deal
Legato LTX3085 Golf Balls
Save 5% ($1.40)
Legato LTX3085 Golf Balls: was $27.99 now $26.59 at Amazon

Legato a brand of golf ball you might not be familiar with, but don't let that put you off as the LTX 3085 performs excellently well, and we scored these with a 4.5 out of 5 review. Our tester reckoned it matched up easily with well more expensive balls in the same low to mid-handicap category.

Read the full Legato LTX3085 Golf Ball Review.

View Deal
Srixon Soft Feel Lady Golf Balls
Save 30% ($15)
Srixon Soft Feel Lady Golf Balls : was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This popular ladies' golf ball offers a super soft feel and decent spin control without compromising on distance. In her review, Carly Cummins loved everything from the packaging to the performance and the appealing price point, which in this Amazon ball deal is even more appealing.

Read the full Srixon Soft Feel Lady Review.

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.