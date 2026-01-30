These Are 4 Of The Best Mid-Price Golf Balls And They're All On Sale Right Now

Spring and summer golf is fast approaching, and the golf season will soon be in full swing (excuse the pun). If you've been in a golfing hibernation over winter, then it's time to dust off the clubs and dream of the sun on your back and that first fairway-splitting drive of the season. Or if you're like me, crack a brand new golf ball straight into the woods, never to be seen again.

That is why I've been busy scouring the internet and looking for the best golf ball deals to stock up for the season.

As a mid to high handicapper, I won't lie, I go through my share of golf balls, and as much as I love a Titleist Pro V1, the cost for now means they remain safely stored in my golf bag for only the special rounds where inevitably I'll still lose them.

Below, I've listed some of the current best golf ball deals on Amazon, which have been tried and tested by our golf experts (and far better golfers than me), and rated as some of the best mid-price balls around. So with these discounts, some as big as 30% off, it's well worth stocking up whilst it also means the annoyance of losing one doesn't hit your wallet quite as hard.

Save 30% ($15) Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon Save 33% A perfect budget option for those who don't want the expense of a premium golf ball. The Soft Feel is a great option. At this price, it gives outstanding performance for just $1.38 a ball. Low compression and a responsive cover are some of its highlights – a real quality, softer ball at an very reasonable price. Read the full Srixon Soft Feel Review.