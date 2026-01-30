These Are 4 Of The Best Mid-Price Golf Balls And They're All On Sale Right Now
Top-rated budget-friendly balls suitable for the mid to high handicap player are carrying up to 30% off in these Amazon golf ball deals
Conor Keenan
Spring and summer golf is fast approaching, and the golf season will soon be in full swing (excuse the pun). If you've been in a golfing hibernation over winter, then it's time to dust off the clubs and dream of the sun on your back and that first fairway-splitting drive of the season. Or if you're like me, crack a brand new golf ball straight into the woods, never to be seen again.
That is why I've been busy scouring the internet and looking for the best golf ball deals to stock up for the season.
As a mid to high handicapper, I won't lie, I go through my share of golf balls, and as much as I love a Titleist Pro V1, the cost for now means they remain safely stored in my golf bag for only the special rounds where inevitably I'll still lose them.
Below, I've listed some of the current best golf ball deals on Amazon, which have been tried and tested by our golf experts (and far better golfers than me), and rated as some of the best mid-price balls around. So with these discounts, some as big as 30% off, it's well worth stocking up whilst it also means the annoyance of losing one doesn't hit your wallet quite as hard.
Save 33% A perfect budget option for those who don't want the expense of a premium golf ball. The Soft Feel is a great option. At this price, it gives outstanding performance for just $1.38 a ball. Low compression and a responsive cover are some of its highlights – a real quality, softer ball at an very reasonable price.
Read the full Srixon Soft Feel Review.
With a more wallet-friendly price point, the Titleist Tour Soft delivers a strong performance for a mid-priced golf ball. On review, we felt the soft feel worked particularly well with the scoring clubs without sacrificing ball speeds, and therefore is a great alternative to the brand's premium golf balls like the legendary Pro V1.
Read our full Titleist Tour Soft Golf Ball Review.
Legato a brand of golf ball you might not be familiar with, but don't let that put you off as the LTX 3085 performs excellently well, and we scored these with a 4.5 out of 5 review. Our tester reckoned it matched up easily with well more expensive balls in the same low to mid-handicap category.
Read the full Legato LTX3085 Golf Ball Review.
This popular ladies' golf ball offers a super soft feel and decent spin control without compromising on distance. In her review, Carly Cummins loved everything from the packaging to the performance and the appealing price point, which in this Amazon ball deal is even more appealing.
Read the full Srixon Soft Feel Lady Review.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.