TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood Review

After having seen the Qi10 driver in the hands of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Tommy Fleetwood over the past month or so, there has certainly been a sense of anticipation about the launch of this new line of TaylorMade drivers and fairway woods. The Qi10 fairway wood is one of three new fairway wood offerings and is the model that will be suitable for the majority of golfers of different abilities.

TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood sole (Image credit: Future)

The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood has been designed with both power and forgiveness in mind. While cosmetically there have been a number of changes made compared to the likes of the Stealth 2 fairway wood, some of the trusted technology that made the previous model one of the best fairway woods has been endorsed in the new Qi10 fairway woods. TaylorMade has persisted with the likes of the Thru-Slot Speed-Pocket to create fast ball speeds and a powerful thud through impact and the V-Steel sole technology continues to offer golfers a smooth feeling through impact and the best turf interaction possible.

TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood still has Twist Face technology (Image credit: Future)

One of the most recognizable changes made by TaylorMade with the Qi10 range is the new color scheme of silver and blue tones implemented on both the new Qi10 Drivers, fairways and hybrids. After two years of the red and black combination synonymous with the Stealth franchise, the new pallet is something I feel was needed and gives the Qi10 family a really clean and modern look. A new infinity carbon crown has been introduced which sees a subtle carbon pattern flow right to the leading edge of the face, unlike in previous TaylorMade fairway wood models where the chassis has run across the front and top of the crown. The change in design has also allowed TaylorMade to redistribute the weight saved on the crown to lower in the head, creating a lower CG and therefore making this fairway particularly easy to launch off the deck. I have to say this was particularly noticeable when testing out on the golf course. In fact I had the ball launching a little too high for my liking, but I tend to hit it quite a high ball as standard anyway.

TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood has a new look, carbon infinity crown (Image credit: Future)

The advanced laser alignment feature is an alignment tool that has carried on from its predecessor and was something I found particularly beneficial when trying to set up square to my target. The thin silver line at the top of the face definitely makes it easier to understand where you club face is aiming at address and works nicely alongside the modern 190cc tour inspired head of the Qi10 fairway wood. The head itself looks fairly compact due to the dark crown and face, but has a large enough footprint to inspire confidence when rested behind the ball. If you are someone who likes an even more compact looking head then it may be worth considering the Qi10 Tour fairway wood - designed for more confident ball strikers who like to work the ball.

A generous sized head on the TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood inspires confidence (Image credit: Future)

Overall the performance of the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood was solid and produced an impressive, powerful feeling through impact. Before testing on the course I visited My Golf Matters, Berkshire, to use a Trackman launch monitor and gain some understanding of the numbers this club was producing. The distance was respectable, but there weren’t massive gains to be had over the previous years model. I was averaging 258 yards of carry and an average of spin rate of just over 3000rpm (revolutions per minute). As mentioned previously, the Qi10 fairway was very easy to launch and the speed pocket made lower-struck shots rise and fly similarly to those that were hit out of the sweet spot, the kind of forgiveness we are used to seeing in the most forgiving fairway woods.

While producing the softer feel off the face we have become accustomed too with TaylorMade fairways, the acoustics of the Qi10 fairway definitely felt a little more high pitched compared to TaylorMade models released in the last few years, something some people will love, but others may take some time to get used to.

The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway is a really solid option for those looking to upgrade their fairway woods and produces a nice blend of power and forgiveness. It provided good enough distance to use as a driver alternative off the tee, yet flew high enough to land softly into greens on par 5’s or longer par 4’s.

The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood will come to retail at $349/£309 and will be available to purchase from February 2nd 2024.