Titleist GT Drivers Have Hit The Lowest Price We've Ever Seen, With As Much As $200 Off

There is no doubt that Titleist is one of the best golf brands on the planet. Titleist has been at the forefront of golf equipment innovation for almost 100 years, founded in 1932 by Phil Young, who sought to develop the best golf balls, and we all know how that ended.

The iconic Titleist Pro V1 has been, and most likely will always be, the number one ball in golf.

Of course, it's not just the best golf balls that the brand is renowned for; Titleist has been producing some of the best-performing and best-looking golf clubs on the market for decades, and its clubs feature in the majority of our buying advice. From the legendary Titleist Vokey wedges to the stunning Titleist T150 golf irons, and legendary Scotty Cameron putters.

However, it's Titleist golf drivers that have golfers salivating, and its GT range are some of the best golf drivers we’ve ever tested. Titleist are standing by its 2025 GT releases with no updates announced for 2026 (yet), and to tempt us away from the new golf driver releases from rival brands, Titleist has just dropped huge discounts across the GT driver range.

Below, I’ve listed the full details and prices on the discounts available at Titleist, but if you can’t wait to dive in, then you can head straight to the Titleist GT driver deals here:

Save 31% ($200) Titleist GT2 Driver: was $649 now $449 at Titleist The GT2 is the most forgiving of the GT range, and this high-performance driver impressed in our testing and received a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Review highlights included its consistent launch speed, spin, and confidence, inspiring performance. If you're lacking consistency off the tee and not always finding the center of the face, then the GT2 might well be the golf driver to try. The Titleist GT2 deal is available in 8, 9, 10 and 11 degree lofts, with a host of shaft and flex choices. Read our Titleist GT2 Driver review

Save 31% ($200) Titleist GT3 Driver: was $649 now $449 at Titleist Designed for a lower handicapper with a consistent strike, the GT3 offers a slightly lower spin profile than is on offer from the GT2. It's a low-spinning, mid-launch option with an adjustable CG Track to maximize your distance and directional control. The Titleist GT3 Driver is available in 8, 9, 10 and 11 degree lofts, with shaft and flex choices for fine-tuning to your own preference. Read our Titleist GT3 Driver review

Save 31% ($200) Titleist GT4 Driver: was $649 now $449 at Titleist Titleist says the GT4 is its most aggressive spin-reducing driver ever. With an adjustable forward and aft CG that can dramatically drop RPMs to optimal levels, Titleist says it has packed immense power into this compact, player-preferred shape. Our review of the GT4 reckoned that it was more of a niche product when compared to the rest of the GT family, but it still scored a 4.5 rating, and its exceptional acoustics and feel, coupled with surprising forgiveness, were key review highlights. The Titleist GT4 Driver is available in 8, 9 and 10 degree lofts, with shaft and flex options. Read our Titleist GT4 Driver review

These deals at Titleist are US-based, but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing across the range at Titleist, including the GT driver family relevant to your territory.

