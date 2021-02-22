If you're after extra yards, find out more about the best golf drivers for distance, here

Best Golf Drivers For Distance

In case you weren’t aware, the Tour pros are hitting the ball a bit further these days. Thanks to the best golf drivers out there, the top players are hitting the ball a long way largely because of brand new technology and research by golf club manufacturers.

That man Bryson DeChambeau is targeting a 400-yard carry and although we can’t promise any of the following models in this best golf drivers for distance list for 2021 will deliver you that, there’s no doubt that technology can help ramp up your own carry distance.

If you’ve not updated your big stick for a good few years, you may want to consider doing so, because technology does not stand still.

We’ve tested the best golf drivers for distance to give you an idea of how they could perform for you. Lower is often the key ingredient for longer drivers, so we’ve highlighted the models in 2021 that offer this but this will be player dependent. Be sure to read our reviews if you want to take a deeper dive into any of the models we’ve chosen.

Titleist TSi3 Driver

+ Improved shaping at address

+ More effective adjustability

– Some may need more alignment assistance

The best Titleist drivers are often complete packages and the TSi3 continues that trend. It features a more compact, pear-shaped profile and a new SureFit CG Track positioned around the rear skirt, allowing players to alter their shot shape and launch characteristics.

Comparing it to the outgoing TS3, we prefer the more rounded toe and the quieter thud it produces – which is closer to what you might experience with carbon fibre drivers like Callaway Epic Speed and TaylorMade SIM2.

We believe many golfers will also prefer how the sole weight setting is now visible – with the TS3 you had to unscrew and remove the weight to see what it was.

With the multitude of settings and shafts available, a custom fitting is a must to get the most out of it, but with its more varied adjustability and extra forgiveness on offer it will appeal to a range of golfers, not just the better player.

Titleist TSi3 Driver Review

TaylorMade SIM2 Driver

+ Improved alignment

+ Impressive distance at a lower price point than SIM

– Performance gains over SIM very marginal (player dependent)

Hoping to become one of the best TaylorMade drivers ever made, SIM2 carries over the Asymmetric Inertia generator and Speed Injected Twist Face from last year’s SIM drivers, but the head of SIM2 is now created using a Forged Ring construction made from aluminium, which saves nine grams of weight.

This means there is now no moveable weight on the sole to adjust shot shape but TaylorMade say this was redundant for the majority of players at all different skill levels.

We found that the SIM driver set a very high bar but the SIM2 models provide significant improvements around looks, launch and also forgiveness while keeping spin low in the case of the SIM2 model.

TaylorMade SIM2 Driver Review

Cobra Radspeed Driver

+ Adjustable sole weights to alter launch and spin

+ Three models to choose from

– Lowering spin to increase distance reduces playability

The name comes from the Radial weighting, whereby the distance between the front and back weights has been increased to create a more optimum blend of faster ball speed with low spin and forgiveness to maximise performance for all player types.

In the three Radspeed drivers, Cobra has managed to significantly increase something called the radius of gyration, which is the distance from the club’s centre of gravity to each weight location, to produce extra yardage in different ways.

The 460cc Radspeed driver has forward-biased weighting with 28g positioned in the front, (16g fixed, 12g adjustable) and 10g in the back (8g fixed, 2g adjustable). The two adjustable weights can be interchanged to fine-tune the desired launch and spin performance.

Cobra Radspeed Driver Review

Callaway Epic Max LS Driver

+ Surprisingly high off-centre forgiveness

+ Large profile inspires confidence at address

– Low spin won’t suit everyone

The Epic Max LS is the better player model within the new driver range offering with low spin but higher MOI than the Mavrik Sub Zero. It is also the most fade capable thanks to the 13g sliding weight providing 14 yards of shot shape correction.

We found this driver to be the longest and most playable of the three models with the sliding weight allowing us to fine-tune shot shape, so is certainly one to consider if you’re thinking about an upgrade in 2021.

Callaway Epic Max LS Driver Review

Ping G425 LST Driver

+ Lower spin created more distance than the Max model.

+ Surprisingly forgiving for a low spin model.

– Compact look is fairly intimidating at address.

The G425 LST model has a more pear-shaped head that the standard Ping G425 Max driver and measures 445cc to deliver spin reductions of approximately 200 rpm compared to the G410 LST and 500-700 rpm versus the G425 Max. It employs a 17-gram CG shifter in the same three settings to fit the launch conditions best suited to the golfer’s swing and desired ball flight.

We found it offered around 300 rpm than the Max model, which did contribute to extra carry distance while maintaining a good level of forgiveness despite its smaller size.

Ping G425 LST Driver Review

Mizuno ST-X Driver

The new Mizuno ST-X driver has a beautifully classic aesthetic while still offering the technology that keeps ball flight as straight as possible.

When we tested the new Mizuno ST-X, it was our clear favourite of the new family of Mizuno drivers.

Whether this was down to the more compact shape or the draw bias was hard to say.

However, what was clear during our testing however was that it delivered the most consistent results with shot after shot finding the fairway. This added consistency also translated to a few extra yards.

Another classic looking, premium draw bias driver adds to our extensive list of anti-slice drivers.

Mizuno ST-X Driver Review

Best Golf Drivers For Distance From 2020

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver

+ Produces a really powerful thud

+ Solid feel through impact

– Orange colour may put some off

Despite its smaller head – it’s 450cc, whilst the standard Mavrik and Mavrik Max are 460cc – it was the Sub Zero model that excelled for us in testing.

It’s a lower-spinning model and doesn’t have the new Cyclone Aero shape, but the smaller head size gave us slightly more club speed.

It must be said that all three Mavrik drivers are three of the best Callaway drivers ever made and are right up there for distance, although we found the Sub Zero delivered the best distance with control.

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Drivers Review

TaylorMade SIM Max Driver

+ Modern, functional looks

+ Easy to align

– Marginal gains over M5 and M6 (player dependent)

The TaylorMade SIM Max driver packs a decent punch – and with it a very satisfying sound.

In testing, we were impressed with the jump in total carry distance from the standard model, which was also right up there.

If you’re a M5 and or M6 user, distance gains may be slight, although the new aerodynamic shape does seem to have upped clubhead speed.

There are three drivers in the SIM range – the standard model, Max and Max D – but if you’re targeting more distance, you might find that the SIM Max comes out on top.

TaylorMade SIM Max Drivers Review

Mizuno ST200G Driver

+ Classic profile bolsters shelf appeal

+ Solid, stable feel

– Not the easiest to align at address

Mizuno’s drivers keep getting better and better and the ST200 range is evidence of the strides it’s making in this category – plus they offer superb value at under £400.

The lower-spinning G model features two adjustable weights on the sole to set the launch and spin profile of the driver as well as fine tuning the shot shape for a subtle or strong fade or draw.

In terms of distance, we found that it was right up there in the mix amongst all the other big brands.

Mizuno ST200 Drivers Review

Ping G410 Plus Driver

+ Faster and more forgiving than G400 Max

+ Sleek looks with ‘creased hood’

– Gathers tee marks on sole easily

Ping has really upped its game with the G410 Plus.

The G400 was an impressive offering, but with moveable weight as well as expanded loft adjustability, there are extra yards to be had with the G410 Plus.

In fact, it’s one of the fastest, and best Ping drivers we’ve tested.

However, it offers more than just power and we’re certain it will suit a wide range of players.

Ping G410 Plus Driver Review

Ben Hogan GS53 Driver

+ Superb value for money

+ Classic looks

– Not as premium as others on this list

Ben Hogan was famous for his no nonsense approach to golf, someone who didn’t believe in fast fixes, just hard work.

So, as you’d expect, the GS53 driver is your more traditional and classic-looking driver.

The 455cc sets up beautifully behind the ball – and it delivers a solid strike, too.

The clubhead is made using two separate pieces of titanium to optimise both distance and forgiveness.

Engineers also used a design feature called Face Flex to maximise response at impact, especially on off-centre hits.

With an easy-to-use adjustable hosel allowing users to alter loft, lie and face angle, there’s a lot to like about this fast and forgiving offering, one that doesn’t come with a hefty price tag.

Honma TR20 440 Driver

+ Variety of adjustability

+ Compact looks

– Lacks off-centre forgiveness

Whilst this particular Honma model may lack off-centre forgiveness, the positives far outweigh the negatives.

It features a near-total carbon body around the lightweight titanium frame to help deliver distance and accuracy.

Meanwhile, the sole features three strategically positioned weights, with a possible five options (3, 6, 9, 12, 15g) to optimise launch conditions and swing weight.

With a fitting, it’s likely to give you some impressive numbers and help maximise distance.

Looks-wise and the simple, traditional crown design also gets the nod.

Honma TR20 440 Driver Review

Cobra King Speedzone Driver

+ Easy to align

+ Wide appeal

– High-pitched sound may not appeal to everyone

This sleek-looking driver may not tempt King F9 users to upgrade, but for anyone who hasn’t invested in a new big stick for some time, it definitely warrants attention.

It looks clean and it’s easy to align with the infinity face and with a new alignment logo and graphics around the edges.

It’s packed with technology enabling the user to maximise distance, just ask Bryson DeChambeau.

For example, advanced aerodynamics harness airflow for maximum drag reduction, whilst a new Titanium T-Bar Speed Chassis enhances its power.

In summary, we love this model because it is one of the best golf drivers for distance on the market, without the top-end price tag.

Cobra King Speedzone Driver Review

Srixon ZX7 Driver

+ Solid, explosive feel

+ Offers very good value

– Hosel adjustability system appears complicated

The ZX7 represents a big improvement over the Z 785 model, thanks in part to the stock shaft but also from the redesign of the clubhead.

It’s designed for the slightly lower handicapper, who will like the smaller, more rounded profile.

The numbers were impressive, too, and we topped out at 280 yards.

Srixon is a brand that goes under the radar but actually makes some impressive product competing with the very best in multiple categories.

The ZX7 is a fantastic option, combining good speed with the ability to control accuracy in a multitude of ways.

Srixon ZX7 Driver Review

Tour Edge EXS 220 Driver

+ Powerful feel at impact

+ Off-centre performance

– Loud sound won’t appeal to everyone

For anyone who’s reluctant to spend top money on a driver, here’s another excellent option.

Lurking behind the face, diamond shapes in different thicknesses help produce a healthy sized sweetspot.

It’s this Diamond Face Technology that Tour Edge says creates a hotter face, faster ball speeds, better performance on off-centre strikes and less spin reduction.

Meanwhile, an adjustable hosel gives users +/- 2 degrees of loft adjustment, combined with the three offered loft heads, to fit any golfer.

The elongated shape might not appeal to everyone, but it’s hard to pick holes when it comes to its performance – high and straight with a penetrating flight.

