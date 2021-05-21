In this Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Tour stand bag review, we put the waterproof model through its paces out on the course.

Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Tour Stand Bag Review

The Big Max Dri Lite Hybrid Tour stand bag is an excellent option for those who carry their clubs some days but prefer to utilise a trolley on other occasions.

As well as its versatility, it offers premium looks with its split colour design, and boasts a range of features to make transporting your clubs, apparel and gadgets hassle-free.

The first thing you notice when you look at the Dri Lite Hybrid Tour is the colour scheme. The shades of blue and white are complemented by red accents to create an upscale aesthetic – there is a range of colours available, from the eye-catching to more subtle.

It’s also extremely lightweight, with the bag weighing in at just 2kgs. Add in the highly water-resistant nature of the bag and you have a model that’s both visually appealing and highly practical.

RELATED: Best Golf Stand Bags

The practicality extends to it’s dual-use potential – one of the Hybrid Tour’s main selling points. The trolley compatible footless base fits flush on to the base of any push or electric trolley, while the leg-lock system means the legs don’t protrude when you secure it in place.

The legs are also attached further down the body of the bag than most others so it sits square on a trolley with no twisting. The re-inforced area at top (from where the legs have been moved) where the bag rests on the trolley means the contact area remains in good order over time.

To make things even easier, the carry strap is easily removable so it doesn’t get in the way. If you do choose to carry, though, you’ll find the strap comfortable and relatively twist-resistant. There’s also a reinforced grab handle for easy lifting.

In terms of storage, the Dri Lite Hybrid Tour has five pockets of varying sizes, the common theme being the fact they’ve got waterproof zips. There’s a fully waterproof valuables pocket and a voluminous cooler pocket that has enough space to store multiple drinks and food items. The ball pouch’s size means even the most wayward of hitters won’t run out of missiles to fire.

On top, the 14-way divider means it’s easy to organise your clubs in a pattern that suits you.

While it has many positive attributes, it isn’t a perfect bag. The bag’s legs don’t extend far enough to guarantee stability in all conditions, possibly because they are shorter than most, and you do have to push down hard to get them to release. The zips also snag relatively easily and are quite hard to open with one hand.