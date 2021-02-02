Check out the latest putters from Odyssey and use our guide to pick your perfect match on the greens

Odyssey is a company that has become synonymous with designing and manufacturing some of the best putters in the world for a long time now.

The brand accounts for four in every 10 putters sold and over 50 per cent of the putters in play on the European Tour and it is the No. 1 on every major tour worldwide.

The 2-ball is as iconic as it gets in the putter market whilst the brand also has modern technology like Stroke Lab, Triple Track technology, and Odyssey also has it’s Toulon Design creations.

Needless to say there’s something for everyone here and, through some amazing shaft technology, the feel on all these putters is outstanding.

If you struggle with your alignment or you’re after something that looks sensational then here are some of the best Odyssey putters in the current range.

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Putter

+ Incredibly easy to line up putts

– Triple Track head only useful with the corresponding Callaway golf balls

While this putter doesn’t swing itself, it pretty much does the rest for you. Odyssey’s 2-Ball Ten has added some incredibly useful alignment tools to a putter that is surprisingly lightweight, easy to roll and forgiving across the face

The new 2-Ball Ten comes with Odyssey’s famous 2-Ball alignment and it really helped us with making sure the ball was lined up correctly and the face came in square at the point of impact; a very useful tool for those who tend to push or pull lots of putts.

Being a mallet, this is also a very forgiving putter and mishits aren’t too punishing so this is ideal for the golfer who struggles with consistent strike. The feel off the face is nice and soft too and that feel is mirrored in the sound it makes off the face.

The 2-Ball Ten is also available with Odyssey’s Triple Track alignment and this works very well with Callaway’s Triple Track balls for even more help with alignment.

Odyssey White Hot OG #1 Putter

+ Iconic face insert with plenty of models to choose from

– Slightly more retro look might not appeal to all

The White Hot moniker is the stuff of legend in golf and the original White Hot putters made by Odyssey are still some of the best putters that have ever been made.

Odyssey has brought the White Hot name and its legendary appeal back for 2021 with a range of putters that are made to feel, sound and perform like the White Hot putter of old, but with today’s technology.

The original feel and sound of the old insert has been maintained with the two-part urethane insert bringing the putter right into the 21st century.

There is also a much more premium aesthetic on these putters thanks to the silver PVD finish.

The family is available in a blade style with the #1 and #1WS or a mallet style in the 2-Ball, #5 or #7 head. If you have more of an arced putting stroke, we’d recommend one of the blade head and if you’re after more forgiveness, we’d recommend the mallet heads.

All come with the same fantastic insert so it’s all about picking the head shape that works best for you.

Odyssey Stroke Lab Black #1 Putter

+ This is the most traditional blade in the range and is something else to look at

– If you need a bit of help on the greens with alignment and forgiveness then there might be others to look at

The first Stroke Lab Black putters came out in 2019 and Odyssey added to the range at the start of 2020 with five new models, including this one.

The thinking behind the Stroke Lab shaft tech is that they’ve taken 40 grams off the shaft with 10g going to the head and 30g to the grip which rebalances the putter and helps with your length of backswing, impact and tempo.

Odyssey White Hot OG #7 Putter

+ Iconic face insert and iconic ‘fang’ shape

– Slightly more retro look might not appeal to all

The White Hot moniker is the stuff of legend in golf and the original White Hot putters made by Odyssey are still some of the best putters that have ever been made.

This fang shape is almost as iconic as the White Hot insert itself and is incredibly useful if you struggle with lining up putts or if you struggle with hitting the ball out of the centre of the face consistently.

Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Bird of Prey Putter

+ Sounds and feels great and should be a big help on those longer putts

– It’s pretty out there and futuristic in terms of looks

This is a fascinating looking putter and it might be one of the most forgiving putters on the market. It is a super-high MOI product and the length of the face is long but the insert and grooves are quite concentrated and there’s plenty of feedback on the strike.

The High Def alignment is just one bold white line all the way to the back of the head which will also give you some help on your path.

Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Double Wide Putter

+ There is a loyal following to this head shape and, with the weighting, it could be your ideal wand

– The only downside is that you might like a blade or a mallet and this falls between the two

As the name suggests this is a double-wide blade design so there is the performance benefits of a mallet. It offers all the tech of the Stroke Lab putters and, for many of us, this would be the first one we’d try.

The improved weight distribution really helps with your feel which, in turn, will see your stroke become more repetitive and trustworthy. The PVD finish and coating adds to the rich, clean premium look.

Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball Putter

+ Classic face insert and classic 2Ball shape

– Slightly more retro look might not appeal to all

This is the third putter of the new White Hot OG family to make it into this list and is another great mallet option if you are after forgiveness as well as an incredibly useful alignment tool.

This 2Ball shape is almost as iconic as the White Hot insert itself and is incredibly useful if you struggle with lining up putts or if you struggle with hitting the ball out of the centre of the face consistently.

Odyssey Toulon Seattle Putter

+ The look of this and the way it sits is something else

– The hole might be off-putting but it really shouldn’t

There are nine models in the Toulon range with the mission to make the ‘most beautiful and the best performing milled putters in the world’.

Kevin Na uses the Madison model but he says of the Toulon range – ‘They offer the feel, sound and beautiful aesthetic to give me the confidence I need. The confidence to walk it in!’

This Seattle is a toe-hang mallet with a hole in the sole which is designed to encourage more face rotation and arc in your stroke.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $449.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £379

Odyssey Toulon Chicago Putter

+ Very easy on the eye and enough of it to suit a number of players

– If you do like to rotate the putter then there might be more suitable options

The Toulon range all feature Odyssey’s Stroke Lab technology and each putter comes with a 20-gram weight – and there are 7 and 40-gram options depending if you want a lighter or heavier feel. There are nine models and this is a very simple and beautiful wide blade which is inspired by Odyssey’s One Wide.

The deep diamond grooves create a soft but crisp feel and a lovely roll while the stunning charcoal smoke finish is a feature of the Toulon family.

Odyssey Toulon Atlanta Putter

+ If you haven’t tried Odyssey’s Stroke Lab tech then you really should

– The Toulon range is exceptionally beautiful but also pricey

This was in the winner’s circle when Ross McGowan rolled in his 72-hole birdie putt in Italy. One to suit those who like to rotate the putter face and the shaping here is exquisite with a very simple single line for your alignment.

Another to sit so nicely behind the ball and the look alone makes you want to hit a few putts.

The Toulon putters come with a choice between a pistol or oversize grip thickness.

Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle Putter

+ There is a RAM Zebra-like appearance to this which will be a big positive for many

– There may be too much club for some and it may be a little niche to get you picking it off the shelf

This went into Xander Schauffele’s bag in the middle of 2019 and he loved how the three lines are designed all the way from the front to the back of the putter head to help frame the ball and keep his set-up and alignment in check.

The White Hot insert has been popular for some time and this version is an advancement on that with the tiny hinges designed to compress at impact and then snap back and impart topspin to produce more roll and less skid.

