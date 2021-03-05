For comfort and versatility, the spikeless golf shoe has revolutionised golfing footwear. Delivering great grip, stability and style, here we consider some of the best on the market

Best Spikeless Golf Shoes

No longer are the best golf shoes in the business purely spiked models. Thanks to incredible innovation the spikeless shoe market has grown rapidly to the point where the best spikeless golf shoes can more than stand up against the best spiked designs.

These golf shoes are one of the most versatile pieces of kit to have come into the mainstream in recent years. Wearable on and off the course, they deliver style and functionality.

In years gone by they would have been scoffed at by the serious golfer for offering far less grip and traction than the best spiked golf shoes but, thanks to innovative designs by the major manufacturers, the new generation of spikeless designs provide impressive levels of grip and stability.

So much so that many of the world’s top professional golfers now opt to wear spikeless shoes. If you haven’t yet tried a pair, you really should, you’ll be surprised and might just be converted.

Below are some of the best spikeless golf shoes currently on the market.

Additionally, if you think comfort or waterproofing are king when it comes to shoes, then make sure you read our guides on the most comfortable golf shoes, and the best waterproof golf shoes too.

FootJoy Pro/SL Golf Shoes

As you would expect the FootJoy Pro/SL makes our list of the best spikeless golf shoes. This edition features an Infinity outsole, which is 11.5 per cent wider than the previous version and also has 30 per cent more traction points with the ground for increased grip. There’s also a redesigned Power Harness for support and the upper is now made of soft Chromoskin leather, which is waterproof and more breathable.

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes

Three years on from the Biom Hybrid 3, Ecco has introduced the next generation of the hybrid performance model. Not only does the Biom H4 look sportier and more athletic thanks to the new Biom 2.0 last that it has been crafted on, but the traditional areas of performance have also been enhanced. The leather upper has a premium feel and features a Gore-Tex membrane for breathable, waterproof protection, while a new MTN Grip outsole provides excellent traction. Additionally, Ecco’s Fluidform technology creates a moulded midsole that strikes the right balance of cushioning and stability. All in all, this is one of Ecco’s best golf shoes ever.

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes

The FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon shoe may look similar to the stylish Pro/SL, but in fact it has a carbon fibre inlay integrated into the midsole running along the entire length of the shoe. It is an extremely comfortable and stable spikeless shoe – making it one of the best and atop the tree when it comes to the best FootJoy golf shoes. It is a little more rigid in all directions than the Pro/SL, ideal for golfers with overactive lower halves that need even more stability during their swing. Despite that, it still feels supremely comfortable thanks to the extra padding around the ankle.

Adidas Codechaos Golf Shoes

A shoe that was a huge hit when it was released last year, the Codechaos shoes from adidas feature an upper made of multi-layer mesh, giving the shoe a unique texture while enhancing durability and breathability. This also keeps them extremely lightweight which is perfect for out on the course. The design and look may not be for some, but after thorough testing they are not only one of the best spikeless golf shoes on sale at the moment, but also the best adidas golf shoes too.

Puma Ignite Fasten8 Pro Shoes

This stylish new offering from Puma features the all-new Fasten8 fit system. Consisting of eight interior webbing support straps that are integrated into the lacing, this system delivers a secure and personalised fit for golfers with a variety of foot shapes and sizes. Puma’s Ignite Foam midsole provides an abundance of comfort, while the microfibre upper is both breathable and waterproof. The traction comes from the Pro-Form TPU outsole that features an organically altered traction pattern for maximum stability.

FootJoy Flex XP Golf Shoes

Building on the success of the immensely popular Flex model, FootJoy released the XP which features a completely new upper design with a premium, lightweight performance mesh upper. Additionally, the design is fully waterproof which enables high performance come rain or shine. We have found ourselves wearing the shoe as much away from the course as on it, making the XP’s inclusion in our best golf shoes for walking guide, an absolute no-brainer.

Under Armour HOVR Show GTX SL Shoes

Under Armour’s new HOVR Show shoe has several pieces of technology to ensure high performance on the course. Chief among them is HOVR cushioning, which supports the natural motion of the foot and provides energy return to help eliminate impact fatigue. Additionally, the Rotational Resistance outsole helps provide stability and traction throughout the swing.

Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoe

A combination of fused overlays, additional eyestays and strategically placed mesh capture the look of the original Nike Air Max 90. The mesh has a thin, flexible overlay that helps keep out water and makes it easy to clean your shoes.

An integrated traction pattern gives you exceptional grip in a variety of conditions. The new design draws its inspiration from the iconic Waffle outsole on the original Nike Air Max 90.

Payntr X001 F Golf Shoes

A new entry to the list this year is the Payntr X001 F shoe. The sports footwear performance brand has already turned heads in the golf world, with its shoe that is said to give golfers a competitive advantage thanks to a unique 3D traction system specifically designed to prevent rotational slippage. There is also a Responsive Power Plate and midsole cavity that make it easier to utilise ground reaction forces, while the underfoot cushioning and PMX foam midsole provide all-day comfort that is breathable and waterproof.

Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL Shoes

Fully waterproof and featuring a durable grip outsole that provides a whopping 236 points of contact with the ground, the new Skechers Go Golf Elite Tour SL shoe is not to be overlooked in this list. The low-drop design ensures golfers will feel close to the ground, but that doesn’t come at the cost of comfort, which is provided for thanks to the lightweight Ultra Go cushioning and Goga Max insole.

Duca Del Cosma Belair Golf Shoes

The design of the bi-colour TR outsole combines function and fitting suited for use both on and off the course. The 5 mm cone-shaped nubs ensure optimal stability and grip during the swing. The lightweight Airplay VI outsole provides cushioning across the whole sole area and features an integrated bumper at the front for protection. Comes in three colours.

Mizuno Wave Cadence Spikeless Shoes

This is a lightweight golf shoe built for enhanced comfort thanks to a new one-piece ‘booty’ structure in which the tongue is connected to the lining for a more comfortable fit. Mizuno’s Wave Platform seen in its running shoes blends the support of a high-end running shoe, with the lateral stability and traction needed for golf.

Inesis Men’s Grip Waterproof Golf Shoes

Don’t let the entry level price tag put you off as you can pick up some high quality golf gear from Decathlon while saving a few pounds in the process.

These shoes in particular are wateproof, relaxed fitting and feature an outsole with moulded spikes split three distinct parts – EVA boosts cushion for walking comfort, more rigid TPU spikes for traction and more flexible rubber spikes for versatility as you walk the fairways.

FootJoy SuperLites XP Golf Shoes

Synthetic uppers and a waterproof membrane balances lightweight flexibility with durability to create a shoe that delivers all-round summer performance while also protecting against unwanted showers.

Ecco S-Three Golf Shoes

A spikeless model that blends on-course performance with off-course style, the S-Three delivers dynamic comfort and modern looks with a mix of technologies to enhance performance. The most notable innovation in this shoe is the Zonal Fluidform technology, which creates a moulded midsole with three distinct zones of softness to ensure the right balance of cushioning and stability exactly where you need it.

Adidas Tour360 XT SL Shoes

In terms of style, the new adidas Tour360 XT shoes deliver an attractive blend of traditional golf shoe looks with a sporting edge. These are aesthetics that will appeal to a broad spectrum of golfers of different ages. The Tour360 XT gets the name from the X-shaped traction system on the outsole, providing multi-directional grip throughout the swing. These X-shaped lugs provide more stability and can react with better traction through uneven lies due to their eight-sided touch points, without sacrificing any comfort. The grip is certainly excellent, even in tougher ground conditions.

