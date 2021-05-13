We review the latest Titleist drivers on the market and advise which model will suit your game best

More than two years since the initial ‘Titleist Speed’ range was launched – and subsequently added to – Titleist has unveiled its new TSi2 and TSi3 drivers which definitely are some of the best golf drivers on the entire market. The TSi1 and TSi4 versions were introduced soon after.

With all these different models, Titleist ensured every skill level and swing type was catered for.

So, you don’t have to be tour-standard to find a Titleist driver for your game; all golfers can enjoy the best Titleist drivers – ladies, juniors, seniors, professionals, mid handicappers… everyone.

So far as the new Titleist TSi drivers are concerned, the ‘i’ stands for impact, innovation and inertia, because Titleist has made a number of design changes to increase the club speed, ball speed and forgiveness of the drivers.

Here, we offer our best advice on the best Titleist drivers. We’ve tested each of the drivers on the launch monitor and out on the course, so we recommend that you watch our video reviews below to find out how the performed.

Titleist TSi1 Driver

+ Designed to be as forgiving and light as possible

+ Will help slicers

– Only designed for slower swingers

The Titleist TSi1, similar to what we saw with the previous TS1 driver, is the lightweight option engineered for the moderate (less than 90 mph) swing speed player seeking increased club and ball speed with control off the tee.

The 460cc TSi1 is almost 40g lighter than standard drivers. It is high launching with mid spin and is the most draw-biased Titleist driver available through its CG positioning. By reshaping the head, engineers were able to move the CG closer to the centre of the face, which results in more ball speed versus the outgoing TS1.

Titleist TSi2 Driver

+ Easy to flight

+ Consistently good distance with plenty of forgiveness

– No shot shape adjustability

Designed to be easy to hit and consistently long, a number of new technologies has made this possible in this TSi2 – one of the most forgiving drivers out right now.

Firstly, a ATI 425 face insert provides greater strength and elasticity for more ball speed across the entire face.

Secondly, the head has been reshaped to reduce drag and help players generate more clubhead speed.

In testing, we were struck by how easy the TSi2 was to launch, which allowed us to swing relatively smoothly and still deliver a powerful ball flight.

What was also noticeable was the consistency even when shots missed the centre.

Behind the ball, it strikes an ideal balance between looking generous in size and easy to hit without appearing too clunky.

Titleist TSi3 Driver

+ Improved looks

+ More effective adjustability

– Some may need more alignment assistance

The TSi3 driver features a more compact, pear-shaped profile and a new SureFit CG Track positioned around the rear skirt, allowing players to alter their shot shape and launch characteristics.

Comparing it to the outgoing TS3, we prefer the more rounded toe and the quieter thud it produces – which is closer to what you might experience with carbon fibre drivers like the TaylorMade SIM2.

We believe many golfers will also prefer how the sole weight setting is now visible – with the TS3 you had to unscrew and remove the weight to see what it was.

With the multitude of settings and shafts available, a custom fitting is a must to get the most out of it.

Gains over the TS3 will vary from player to player but we certainly got much more out of the TSi3 than we were expecting.

With its more varied adjustability and extra forgiveness on offer, it will appeal to a range of golfers, not just the better player.

Titleist TSi4 Driver

+ Workability

+ Classic looks

– For only the best ball-strikers

Another option golfers can choose is the Titleist TSi4 driver, which was in the bag of Adam Scott and engineered to be a high-speed, ultra-low spin design.

The TSi4’s Centre of Gravity (CG) is the lowest in the TSi family of drivers and it is also the most forward. That allows the driver to deliver less dynamic loft and less spin at impact, providing low spin.

A higher MOI versus TS4 also contributes to a higher launch, overall trajectory, and produces more distance for that target player. At 430cc, with a very classic, small pear-shaped profile and improved sound and feel, the TSi4 is also the most workable of all TSi drivers.

Titleist TS1 Driver

– Lightweight feel should assist with clubhead speed

– High launching and forgiving

– Might flight the ball too high for some

The introduction of the TS1, which has a stretched out look from front-to-back, really got our attention when it was unveiled because it targets a different player profile to most Titleist drivers.

It seeks to provide maximum assistance to those golfers with slower swing speeds, as well players who require a little extra forgiveness and rely on high launch and increased spin to keep the ball up in the air for longer.

It features a built-in draw bias compared to the TS2, which is going to help golfers who struggle with a slice.

Light and easy to swing – something you’ll notice as soon as you get hold of it – we found it really delivered that extra spin.

Titleist TS2 Driver

+ Solid, explosive feel

+ High levels of forgiveness

– Extra shaft length may be a problem for some to control

Titleist’s fastest ever driver features a new Speed Chassis, whilst a streamlined shape reduces drag by 20 per cent.

In testing, we found the TS2 launched the ball higher and with more spin, so many high-speed players may gravitate towards the lower launching TS3.

The TS2 will suit a wide range of players, especially those seeking forgiveness as well as distance with their driver.

Titleist TS3 Driver

+ Powerful feel at impact

+ Array of fitting options

– Address view may be too traditional for some

In testing, we found the TS3 lower launching compared to the TS2, which is likely to appeal more to players with faster swing speeds.

The TS3 is slightly more pear shaped and and features SureFit CG on the sole allowing golfers to fine tune their ball flight.

Such immediate speed together with the fitting options makes the TS3 a serious weapon, and one that will likely suit the better players, especially with its slightly smaller address profile.

Titleist TS4 Driver

+ Shorter, quieter impact sound than other TS models

– Lack of off-centre forgiveness limits the appeal

The TS4 should get your attention if you’re looking to reduce your spin.

Indeed, during testing it proved to be the lowest spinning of the TS drivers.

Its smaller size and more forward CG makes it less forgiving, so it’s likely to suit more accomplished ball strikers, but don’t rule it out if you’re a player who likes to hit down on the ball significantly.

