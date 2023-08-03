Titleist T150 iron review

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Titleist has always made impressive irons whether aimed at the low handicapper or game improver. Yet I always struggled to find a model that ticked all the boxes. From the previous T-Series, the T100 was too compact for this 3-handicapper with dwindling confidence levels, yet the T100s iron didn’t quite offer the forgiveness I admired in its competitors like the Ping i230 or the TaylorMade P770.

Step forward the new T150, an iron that better bridges the gap between the players T100 iron and the more distance-orientated T200 iron. It does this through both its size and construction. Its dimensions match that of the old 718 AP2 iron, which will come as a relief to many Titleist loyalists that likely still have a set in the bag. Versus the T100, the sole and topline are noticeably wider and the blade length is more generous. In terms of design, there’s a muscle channel behind the face filled with a polymer to give it a more lively feel along with a softer sound.

(Image credit: Future)

In fact, feel was a big focus when creating the entire updated T-series, along with the three Ds of distance control, dispersion and descent angle. I went along to the Titleist Performance Center at Woburn Golf Club to experience all the irons but was immediately drawn to the T150, an iron aimed at the low handicap.

With a 7-iron loft of 32°, it offers a little more speed than the T100 which comes in at 34°. That created a fairly significant jump in carry distance of around 10 yards and it was a little more consistent when the strike moved away from the middle. The sensation on a well-struck shot with the T150 iron is a really heavy hit. It just feels like there’s so much mass coming into contact with the ball, which is likely down to the two D18 tungsten weights that sit in the dual cavity behind the bottom portion of the face.

(Image credit: Future)

The resulting flight is a strong yet playable one. Despite the stronger lofts, the peak height versus the T100 was actually higher and shots came down on an identical landing angle pushing 50°, so the flight means that balls should stop even into firm greens. Low handicappers for whom iron play is a weakness will appreciate the extra size of the T150 as well as the forgiveness. The head is very stable off-center and the feel is really pleasing. The sound isn’t harsh or clicky, it’s much closer to a fully forged club than it is a hollow headed distance iron. Versus the T100s, the T150 went higher and had a little more spin for us, which helped it fly in the window we wanted.

During the fitting, I certainly considered adjusting the lofts but was wary of how this will affect turf interaction. The sole on the T150 is a little wider than the T100 but the shaping is such that it gets through the turf quickly, helped by the newly pre-worn leading edge. If you start to change the loft, this affects the relative bounce and it could cause the club to dig or bounce depending on your technique.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s certainly some merit in the idea of a combo set, joining the 80 percent of Titleist sets on the PGA Tour that feature more than one model. The T150 iron could certainly be combined with the T100 irons with the T150 providing a little more help and speed in the long irons where its needed while the T100 offers the feel and precision on those short iron approaches. Personally, I’ve gone for a full set of T150 irons because I want that consistency of technology as well as looks from the 4-iron through to pitching wedge. It has left a fairly big gap between the 44° pitching wedge and my 50° gap wedge which I’m hoping to fill with a 49° wedge in the near future!

There’s no variation in price across the range with the new T-Series, all sets come in at £1,249.50 for seven clubs. This is towards the upper end of the mainstream market but my experience so far suggests buying a set of T150 irons would be a sound investment given they're right up there with the very best Titleist irons. They’ve brought me added confidence which I’m hopeful will translate to better scores in the near future.