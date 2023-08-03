Titleist T150 Iron Review
Joel Tadman tests a brand new iron from Titleist to see how it performs and slots into the range
The T150 iron better bridges the gap between the players T100 and the explosive T200 irons. For good players that want more help on approach shots without sacrificing feel or consistency, it’s a compelling option.
-
+
Compact yet confidence inspiring
-
+
More forgiving than the T100s
-
+
Solid, dense feel at impact
-
-
Added distance could create distance gapping issues
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Titleist has always made impressive irons whether aimed at the low handicapper or game improver. Yet I always struggled to find a model that ticked all the boxes. From the previous T-Series, the T100 was too compact for this 3-handicapper with dwindling confidence levels, yet the T100s iron didn’t quite offer the forgiveness I admired in its competitors like the Ping i230 or the TaylorMade P770.
Step forward the new T150, an iron that better bridges the gap between the players T100 iron and the more distance-orientated T200 iron. It does this through both its size and construction. Its dimensions match that of the old 718 AP2 iron, which will come as a relief to many Titleist loyalists that likely still have a set in the bag. Versus the T100, the sole and topline are noticeably wider and the blade length is more generous. In terms of design, there’s a muscle channel behind the face filled with a polymer to give it a more lively feel along with a softer sound.
In fact, feel was a big focus when creating the entire updated T-series, along with the three Ds of distance control, dispersion and descent angle. I went along to the Titleist Performance Center at Woburn Golf Club to experience all the irons but was immediately drawn to the T150, an iron aimed at the low handicap.
With a 7-iron loft of 32°, it offers a little more speed than the T100 which comes in at 34°. That created a fairly significant jump in carry distance of around 10 yards and it was a little more consistent when the strike moved away from the middle. The sensation on a well-struck shot with the T150 iron is a really heavy hit. It just feels like there’s so much mass coming into contact with the ball, which is likely down to the two D18 tungsten weights that sit in the dual cavity behind the bottom portion of the face.
The resulting flight is a strong yet playable one. Despite the stronger lofts, the peak height versus the T100 was actually higher and shots came down on an identical landing angle pushing 50°, so the flight means that balls should stop even into firm greens. Low handicappers for whom iron play is a weakness will appreciate the extra size of the T150 as well as the forgiveness. The head is very stable off-center and the feel is really pleasing. The sound isn’t harsh or clicky, it’s much closer to a fully forged club than it is a hollow headed distance iron. Versus the T100s, the T150 went higher and had a little more spin for us, which helped it fly in the window we wanted.
During the fitting, I certainly considered adjusting the lofts but was wary of how this will affect turf interaction. The sole on the T150 is a little wider than the T100 but the shaping is such that it gets through the turf quickly, helped by the newly pre-worn leading edge. If you start to change the loft, this affects the relative bounce and it could cause the club to dig or bounce depending on your technique.
There’s certainly some merit in the idea of a combo set, joining the 80 percent of Titleist sets on the PGA Tour that feature more than one model. The T150 iron could certainly be combined with the T100 irons with the T150 providing a little more help and speed in the long irons where its needed while the T100 offers the feel and precision on those short iron approaches. Personally, I’ve gone for a full set of T150 irons because I want that consistency of technology as well as looks from the 4-iron through to pitching wedge. It has left a fairly big gap between the 44° pitching wedge and my 50° gap wedge which I’m hoping to fill with a 49° wedge in the near future!
There’s no variation in price across the range with the new T-Series, all sets come in at £1,249.50 for seven clubs. This is towards the upper end of the mainstream market but my experience so far suggests buying a set of T150 irons would be a sound investment given they're right up there with the very best Titleist irons. They’ve brought me added confidence which I’m hopeful will translate to better scores in the near future.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Ping i230 4-UW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Almost Half Of LIV Roster Lined Up For Asian Tour England Event
A total of 23 LIV Golf players have signed up to compete at Close House in England later this month
By James Nursey Published
-
Korean LIV Golf Event Will Be A ‘Game Changer’ - Kevin Na
Kevin Na says that a LIV Golf event will take place in Korea, possibly as early as next year, and will be a "game changer" for golf fans there
By Paul Higham Published
-
Who Is Allisen Corpuz's Caddie?
Allisen Corpuz's caddie is a name well-known to golf fans as her bagman is called Jay Monahan
By James Nursey Published