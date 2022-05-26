MacGregor 15-Series Water Resistant Cart Bag Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On first glance it wasn’t love at first sight for us on this one. Being fans of slightly bolder colours, this bag comes across as somewhat conservative. There are brighter more eye-catching Cart Bags on the market. However let that not take away from how ultimately practical it is. Sometimes this wins over jazzy looks. First off this bag is so light. We have carried it to the range a few times and it offers superb grip when shifting it about the place. This is namely down to the choice of rubberised handles on offer. Two over-moulded handles on the top of the bag means it can easily be adjusted in the cupboard or indeed on a trolley. The grab handle on the bag is also very comfortable to hold. It has a well padded strap and was easy on the shoulder to carry about the place. The lightweight design is also shower proof and the 9 excellently placed pockets have water resistant zippers to keep your goodies dry in sharp downpour. The 10" top offers 15 full length dividers allows for easy club access, these dividers are lined and cushioned so any graphite shafts are well nurtured as you roll over even the bumpiest of fairways or paths. We especially like the “putter pit” which is rubberised and houses the short stick brilliantly. Making it easy to grab once your ball is on the dance floor.

(Image credit: Future)

The storage is brilliant, offering as mentioned before 9 different pockets including a softly lined valuable pocket, cooler pocket, ball pocket, clothing pocket, towel webbing, umbrella loop & extra large travel and rain hood. They all face forwards so are easily accessible. Plus some have a little symbol next to them offering a bit of guidance as to what to put where. The insulated cool pocket keeps drinks cold or sandwiches fresh on hot days. Adjacent to a velcro glove patch, there is a handy pencil slot, so you aren’t caught short if marking a card.

As far as bang for your bucks goes this bag is good value, it is not as dear as perhaps the PowaKaddy 2022 Dri Tech Cart Bag. Though we'd suggest the durability of this MacGregor bag would be a factor to consider. Don't get us wrong we love this bag, but sometimes you get what you pay for.

(Image credit: Future)

The bag is uber practical and teamed with an ultra light weight push cart like the Longridge Eze Glide Smart Fold Push Trolley, it’s a real winner when it comes to usability. Thanks to being water resistant it’s an all year round cart bag. If you still feel it’s a bit cumbersome check out our Best Carry Bags guide.