25+ Prime Day Golf Deals Our Experts Recommend During Amazon's Big Deal Days Event

Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals Live
Amazon's October event, known as Big Deal Days, is basically here! I know, officially it starts tomorrow, but there are actually plenty of early deals out there on golf equipment, ranging from clubs, to shoes, to golf balls. Now before we get to the deals, the stuff you really need to know...
This event will run on the 7th and 8th October and even more importantly, to see the best deals make sure you sign up to Amazon Prime, because this will be how you don't miss out on the higher discounts. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds, which will give you all the benefits over the sale.
I have created a dedicated Amazon Prime Day golf deals hub where you peruse the best deals at your own leisure, or you can let us help guide you through the journey by keeping up to date with all the latest offers we have spotted with our Live Blog below. As mentioned there are some excellent deals out there already, including noticeable discounts on TaylorMade Qi10 clubs, and a whole range of golf shoe deals from top brands.
I have been combing through golf deals for several years now as Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor, and been working in the golf gear industry for more years on top of that as well. In short, I know good golf products, and I know good prices for said products.
My favorite deals
I loved the Pro SL in testing thanks to the comfortable fit, lightweight build and the sensational levels of support and grip. At the moment the wide fit model has up to a colossal 70% off on select colors and sizes, whilst the standard model has varying discounts too.
Read our full Under Armour Drive Pro SL Golf Shoe Review
With good durability, all-round performance and three color options, Vice Golf Pro balls offer a more than reasonable alternative at a modest price, especially if you buy in bulk – which is always advised as it improves consistency compared to switching models every round.
Read our full Vice Pro Golf Balls Review
If you want a comfortable, 100% waterproof, stylish golf shoe with solid grip and stability then this should definitely be a model to consider, especially now you can get as much as 50% off in select colors and sizes.
Read our full Ecco Biom H4 2023 Golf Shoes Review
While it's not an out-and-out performance spikeless golf shoe, for the golfer who values style and comfort for on the golf course, at the driving range or anywhere else for that matter, very few golf shoes can match the new S2G SL. Amazingly you can get a pair with as much as 50% off right now in select colors and sizes, which is incredible value.
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway is the perfect all-rounder, combining forgiveness and power to create a multi-use fairway wood that performs well from the tee and the fairway. One for golfers of all skill levels. There are several models on offer at the moment as well, with as much as 25% off.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood Review
Clubs
The premium Callaway XR Set really helps inspire confidence at address and the clubs help get the ball airborne with ease. In short the set delivers high levels of performance from driver to putter. It may not seem a lot, but you can get a 7% discount at the moment which equates to $100 off.
Read our full Callaway XR Package Set Review
Our driver tester Joe Ferguson thoroughly enjoyed testing the Qi10 because it combines the best bits of both the Max and LS models to create an exceptional all round performer. It also looks fantastic and there is a reason some of the best players in the world still use it as opposed to the more recent Qi35 model. Right now it has 13% off which represents terrific value for money.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review.
Cobra has produced a high-performing iron, packed with distance and a surprisingly good feel. In testing we really enjoyed the dark finish and the head shape throughout the set was very easy on the eye. Right now you can get a set with $200 off which is a significant discount.
Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Iron Review
Shoes
This deal is only available in the US and features adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe. The redesign certainly paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. There are varying discounts at the moment but you can find select colors and sizes with as much as 44% off currently.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review
Our top spikeless golf shoe currently on the market, you can currently get a pair with as much as 47% off in select sizes and colors at Amazon. The new outsole design is the true standout feature and offers what we consider as close to a classic spiked grip as we've tested on a spikeless outsole. The lightweight build reduces leg and foot fatigue, yet the shoe still feels solid and premium all over.
Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review
The Codechaos shoes boast a stylish, modern look and combines it with excellent on-course performance. The outsole provided tremendous grip during our testing and they are lightweight and comfortable. The price on offer varies a little depending on what colorway you opt for, but you can get up to 50% off in select sizes as well.
Read our full adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoes Review
Incredible comfort, modern, stylish looks and overall quality. This shoe is near faultless, with the overall grip and stability one of the best in the spikeless shoe market. Additionally there are lots of colors to choose from at Amazon and loads of sizes as well, with a variety of discounts available. If you have a bit of a fiddle, you can get as much as 47% off which is an awesome saving.
Read our full Adidas MC80 Spikeless Golf Shoes Review
The Royale is significantly cheaper than most traditional looking shoes out there and you can get a pair well under the $150 mark here right now, in fact for as little as roughly $60. Perfectly blending form and function, the Royale shoes are beautifully designed and back up their looks with superb performance at a price that represents excellent value for money.
Read our full Puma Royale Golf Shoe Review
Our shoe expert Dan Parker voted these as his best value pick of 2025 narrowly beating the S2G's above. The reason is they offer excellent performance, slick looks and a price tag that means you won't have to break the bank for a proper pair of golf shoes. Sure, it's not the softest or best-looking shoe on the market, but the right tradeoffs have been made. Importantly you can get a pair for just over $100 at the moment.
Read our full Under Armour Drive Fade Golf Shoe Review
You can now get Bryson DeChambeau's shoe of choice for under one hundred dollars as well. In a few colors, there are loads of sizes to choose from for both men and women meaning there is a model for everyone at the moment.
Balls
The look may divide opinion, but we found this to be an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models. The distance was good, as was the greenside spin and control, whilst those seeking help with alignment could definitely see improvements via the Stripe design. You can get a dozen with 24% off at the moment.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
The Xtreme Tour is a very impressive offering from PXG and a significant upgrade on the previous iteration. Slightly lower spinning than it's sibling the Xtreme Tour X, it is a strong option in windy conditions. The feel is a little firmer than most premium balls on the market, but the ball speed output is excellent.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Ball Review
The Tour X is the spinnier, softer version of the Xtreme Tour above and delivers higher launch and flight as a result. It also produced a little more ball speed for us during testing and delivers impressive distance output as a result. It's a firm feeling premium golf ball that may be too firm for some, but improved durability makes it a significant upgrade on previous PXG golf balls.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball Review
Legato is a name you might not be familiar with, but don't let that put you off as the LTX 3085 performs excellently and matches up well against more expensive balls in the same mid-handicap category
Read our full Legato LTX 3085 Golf Ball Review
The TP5 is softer than the TP5x and spins a little more. We found in testing that it gave us a solid combination of distance and spin with a feel that is hard to match. The Stripe version lacks the bright colors of the Tour Response and is a much more business-like black and white as its a premium ball aimed at the serious golfer.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review
Tech
The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is, undoubtedly, one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to use it both on and off the golf course. At the moment the versatile black option can be found with 13% off which is a modest discount for an ultra-premium watch.
Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review
An enjoyable and highly accurate launch monitor that gives you vast amounts of data at your fingertips. While it struggles with use at the driving range, when using real golf balls in a net or home studio, the Approach R10 is one of the richest and rewarding launch monitors on the market. Indeed it offers clear value at full price but you get even more right now with the R10 being $100 off for what I assume will be a limited time only.
Read our full Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor review
This is a product that provides exceptional value for money. The display screen is clear, construction feels robust and it provides all the features of rangefinders two or three times the price.
Read our full GoGoGo Sport VPro GS03 Laser Rangefinder Review
In testing, we felt that the Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Laser Rangefinder was one of the best rangefinders on the market, with top-quality optics and fast, accurate yardages, making it a great investment at 34% off.
Read our full Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Laser Rangefinder Review
I love the performance of Blue Tees' Series 3 Max+ that it's my weapon of choice when I play, both casual rounds with friends and more serious competition rounds. This is thanks to the premium build, excellent accuracy (with the slope feature) and crystal clear display. In my eyes, it's the best value golf rangefinder you can buy.
Read our full Blue Tees Series 3 Max+ Review