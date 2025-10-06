25+ Prime Day Golf Deals Our Experts Recommend During Amazon's Big Deal Days Event

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon's October event, known as Big Deal Days, is basically here! I know, officially it starts tomorrow, but there are actually plenty of early deals out there on golf equipment, ranging from clubs, to shoes, to golf balls. Now before we get to the deals, the stuff you really need to know...

This event will run on the 7th and 8th October and even more importantly, to see the best deals make sure you sign up to Amazon Prime, because this will be how you don't miss out on the higher discounts. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds, which will give you all the benefits over the sale.

I have created a dedicated Amazon Prime Day golf deals hub where you peruse the best deals at your own leisure, or you can let us help guide you through the journey by keeping up to date with all the latest offers we have spotted with our Live Blog below. As mentioned there are some excellent deals out there already, including noticeable discounts on TaylorMade Qi10 clubs, and a whole range of golf shoe deals from top brands.

My favorite deals

adidas S2G Shoes: was $100 now $49.95 at Amazon While it's not an out-and-out performance spikeless golf shoe, for the golfer who values style and comfort for on the golf course, at the driving range or anywhere else for that matter, very few golf shoes can match the new S2G SL. Amazingly you can get a pair with as much as 50% off right now in select colors and sizes, which is incredible value. Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review

Clubs

Callaway XR Set: was $1,499.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon The premium Callaway XR Set really helps inspire confidence at address and the clubs help get the ball airborne with ease. In short the set delivers high levels of performance from driver to putter. It may not seem a lot, but you can get a 7% discount at the moment which equates to $100 off. Read our full Callaway XR Package Set Review

TaylorMade Qi10 Driver: was $449.99 now $389.98 at Amazon Our driver tester Joe Ferguson thoroughly enjoyed testing the Qi10 because it combines the best bits of both the Max and LS models to create an exceptional all round performer. It also looks fantastic and there is a reason some of the best players in the world still use it as opposed to the more recent Qi35 model. Right now it has 13% off which represents terrific value for money. Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review.

Cobra Darkspeed Iron: was $699 now $499.99 at Amazon Cobra has produced a high-performing iron, packed with distance and a surprisingly good feel. In testing we really enjoyed the dark finish and the head shape throughout the set was very easy on the eye. Right now you can get a set with $200 off which is a significant discount. Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Iron Review

Shoes

adidas Tour 360 24 Shoes: was $200 now $111.26 at Amazon This deal is only available in the US and features adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe. The redesign certainly paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe. There are varying discounts at the moment but you can find select colors and sizes with as much as 44% off currently. Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review

adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe: was $180 now $95.70 at Amazon Our top spikeless golf shoe currently on the market, you can currently get a pair with as much as 47% off in select sizes and colors at Amazon. The new outsole design is the true standout feature and offers what we consider as close to a classic spiked grip as we've tested on a spikeless outsole. The lightweight build reduces leg and foot fatigue, yet the shoe still feels solid and premium all over. Read our full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review

Puma Royale Golf Shoes: was $160 now $55.78 at Amazon The Royale is significantly cheaper than most traditional looking shoes out there and you can get a pair well under the $150 mark here right now, in fact for as little as roughly $60. Perfectly blending form and function, the Royale shoes are beautifully designed and back up their looks with superb performance at a price that represents excellent value for money. Read our full Puma Royale Golf Shoe Review

Under Armour Drive Fade Golf Shoes: was $130 now $113.10 at Amazon Our shoe expert Dan Parker voted these as his best value pick of 2025 narrowly beating the S2G's above. The reason is they offer excellent performance, slick looks and a price tag that means you won't have to break the bank for a proper pair of golf shoes. Sure, it's not the softest or best-looking shoe on the market, but the right tradeoffs have been made. Importantly you can get a pair for just over $100 at the moment. Read our full Under Armour Drive Fade Golf Shoe Review

Reebok Nano Golf Shoes: was $130 now $99.99 at Amazon You can now get Bryson DeChambeau's shoe of choice for under one hundred dollars as well. In a few colors, there are loads of sizes to choose from for both men and women meaning there is a model for everyone at the moment.

Balls

PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon The Tour X is the spinnier, softer version of the Xtreme Tour above and delivers higher launch and flight as a result. It also produced a little more ball speed for us during testing and delivers impressive distance output as a result. It's a firm feeling premium golf ball that may be too firm for some, but improved durability makes it a significant upgrade on previous PXG golf balls. Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour X Ball Review

TaylorMade TP5 Stripe Golf Ball: was $57.99 now $47.50 at Amazon The TP5 is softer than the TP5x and spins a little more. We found in testing that it gave us a solid combination of distance and spin with a feel that is hard to match. The Stripe version lacks the bright colors of the Tour Response and is a much more business-like black and white as its a premium ball aimed at the serious golfer. Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review

Tech

Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon An enjoyable and highly accurate launch monitor that gives you vast amounts of data at your fingertips. While it struggles with use at the driving range, when using real golf balls in a net or home studio, the Approach R10 is one of the richest and rewarding launch monitors on the market. Indeed it offers clear value at full price but you get even more right now with the R10 being $100 off for what I assume will be a limited time only. Read our full Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor review