FootJoy Flex XP 2022 Golf Shoe Review
In this FootJoy Flex XP 2022 Golf Shoe Review, Neil Tappin puts the latest iteration of this design through its paces on the golf course
Trainer-like comfort from a shoe with golf-specific traction. The mesh upper adds a modern, sporty aspect to the styling whilst also providing impressive waterproof protection.
+
Sleek, modern styling
+
Very comfortable straight out of the box
+
Can be worn on and off course
Not the ideal shoe for muddy conditions
The Flex franchise from FootJoy has become an appealing option for many golfers over the last few years. The idea behind the original version was to offer golfers trainer-like comfort and good on course traction, all at an attractive price point. The 2022 version continues that ethos but with some important upgrades.
Firstly, there is the styling, the most eye-catching aspect of which is the waterproof mesh upper. This creates a textured look that I really liked. The red and white version, shown here, has a modern flash of color without going too far and losing the simplicity of styling that makes the shoe work well, both on and off the course.
My experience of FootJoy shoes (and I have worn many over the years), is that they are consistently up there with the best golf shoes on the market when it comes to comfort. This was definitely the case here. I particularly like the way the tongue wraps around the top of the foot to provide a snug fit. My only slight negative would be the inside of the upper could have a little more cushioning. This is a minor point about a shoe that otherwise performs extremely well when it comes to comfort.
I tested these on a fairly moist autumn morning and the VersaTrax outsole provided me with good stability on the course. I had no issues slipping during my swing. What’s more, the stability you get comes from an outsole design that isn’t too aggressive. For me, this makes it one of the best spikeless golf shoes when it comes to course/off course design.
The last thing to mention is the waterproof performance of the upper. I was pleased to see the Flex XP 2022 comes with a one year waterproof warranty. Indeed, it did a good job of keeping the water out during my testing. However, the mesh upper developed a muddy look that was harder (but not impossible) to clean than, for instance, the FootJoy Pro SL 2022. For this reason I’d probably stick to wearing the Flex XP on drier days.
All in all, this is an excellent golf shoe at a very competitive price point. The simple, sporty styling combined with the traction of the outsole make it an excellent on course/off course spikeless shoe.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
