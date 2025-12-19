Our Favorite Spikeless Golf Shoe Is At The Lowest Price We've Seen, Making It The Ideal Last Minute Christmas Gift

The Adidas Adizero ZG is the standout spikeless shoe of 2025 and one of the best Adidas golf shoes of recent years. In a crowded market it can be difficult for any golf shoe to stand out from the pack, but in his review our tester Dan Parker was blown away by the Adidas Adizero ZG and he awarded it an almost flawless 4.5 out of 5 stars.

With such a glowing review, we don't expect discounts to come around very often, but right now at Amazon you can get 60% off, taking these spikeless golf shoes down to just $72 which is a staggering $108 off the usual $180 price.

If you are bargain hunting for a genuinely brilliant Christmas gift for the golfer in your life, then you really can't go wrong with the Adidas Adizero ZG. Amazon has four colorways on discount, but it's the White/Lucid Red/Core Black model that has the whopping 60% off. The other options only have either 28% or 33% off, depending on your choice of color or size.

As with all the best golf deals we'd advise you to move quickly as they'll get snapped up. For festive shoppers the clock is ticking on Christmas delivery so act fast if you want to guarantee these arrive in time for the big day.

Save 60% ($108) Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe: was $180 now $72 at Amazon Dan Parker, our golf shoe expert, has tested hundreds of shoes and rated the Adizero ZG 4.5 out of 5 stars. This Christmas golf deal sees them hit the lowest price they've ever been. It's only in the White/Lucid Red/Core Black colorway, but the offer is valid in all sizes. You'll have to be quick if you're buying for a Christmas gift as at this price they won't be around for long. Read Dan's full Adidas Adizero ZG Golf Shoe Review

The Adidas Adizero ZG is perhaps one of the most comfortable golf shoes in the game, and they are also tour-proven, worn by Adidas golfers like Ludvig Aberg and Collin Morikawa.

The Adizero are lightweight yet packed with tech, featuring ultralight Lightstrike cushioning which is designed to support focused play and increased stability for confident footing on greens and fairways. They also showcase a new Adidas outsole design named Spikemore, as well as a waterproof Sprintskin synthetic upper, meaning you are getting an awful lot for your money.

In his review, Dan Parker was pleased to confirm that the marketing claim from adidas were true, and he was full of praise for the ZG, especially the new outsole, saying; "The Adizero is superb and matches the grip and security you get from a conventional spiked shoe almost identically. I’ll never say a spikeless shoe can offer more grip than a spiked shoe, as spiked shoes ultimately still prevail, but this isn’t far off."

The shoes is made up of a blend of recycled and renewable materials and Dan added, "The ZG is a lightweight yet powerful shoe on your foot, and it certainly helps when walking 18 holes, with noticeably less leg and foot fatigue."

The only slight negative in testing and the thing that stopped them from getting the perfect score was the exposed Lightstrike foam near the toe, which Dan felt was prone to embedded dirt and slightly diminished the generally great looks of the Adizero ZGs.

