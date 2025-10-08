Take Up This Costco Sign Up Offer And You Could Get Two Dozen Golf Balls For Only $15

Golf is an expensive game. It was costly even before the pandemic, but it feels like the explosion of popularity the amateur game saw post lockdown was the perfect excuse for equipment manufacturers to hike up their prices - and they're likely not going to go back down.

It's why we focus so much on peak trading shopping events like Amazon Prime Big Deals Days - we simply have to make the most of good offers once they present themself, especially as they won't be around forever.

However, the deal I've found on the final day of Amazon's two day sale doesn't actually involve them, but one of the biggest grocery outlets in the United States.

It also involves golf balls which are arguably the most annoying piece of golf equipment we have to buy, especially when we end up losing them! They range in price greatly - opting for one of the best premium golf balls can cost you upwards of $50 for a dozen. There are cheaper alternatives out there with some of the best value golf balls proving incredibly popular, particularly for those with mid-to-high handicaps. Just because they are better value than top tier options, they still aren't necessarily cheap.

One of the most popular golf balls, especially in the US, is the Kirkland Signature. We've seen it for as low as $1.84 per ball on Amazon and just $44 for a box of 24 balls. However, what if I told you that you can get two dozen balls for around the $15?

If you haven't become a Costco member yet then there truly has been no better time to join - purchasing a 1-year Gold Costco membership now includes a free $20 Digital Costco Shop Card which you can spend on whatever you like!

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + $20 Digital Costco Shop Card: $65 at CostCo With hundreds of locations across the country, Costco is the ideal place to shop without the hassle of having to run numerous errands around town - including golf gear! Costco offers quality merchandise at an incredible value, and their Gold membership makes it even more affordable. If you sign up this week, you'll receive a free $20 credit to use in any of their stores country-wide. Your membership MUST be redeemed by 12/31/25, to qualify for this promotion, but we encourage you to redeem within 30 days of your purchase. And it is worth saying Auto-Renewal is required in this deal as well.

So then, what would I recommend for you to use your free $20 coupon on? Well, you're currently reading an article on a website called Golf Monthly, so there's only one place we can go here...

We'll be honest, the Kirkland Signature is unlikely to be seen on the PGA Tour any time soon, but that isn't the point. Those who are new to golf or have handicaps in the double figures are prone to losing plenty of balls when they play, which makes opting for a more expensive ball to play a costly expense. Unless you're a talented player, you'll likely never actually get to experience (yet) the benefits of opting for a Titleist Pro V1 or a TaylorMade TP5, meaning opting for a wallet-friendly option is a no-brainer.

The Kirkland Signature isn't a groundbreaking golf ball but it isn't simply a ball that has been developed for the sake of it, it's genuinely a solid golf ball to use. It might not be the best ball on the market, but during our testing we saw little difference between the Kirkland Signature and balls that cost two or three times as much.

It's one of only a select few of budget golf balls with a three-piece construction. $15 for two dozen urethane three-piece golf balls is pretty appealing compared to $100 or more for two dozen of the best premium balls. These are actually priced less than most surlyn-cover golf balls (surlyn is a harder cover that tends to produce less spin), too, and there aren’t any surlyn balls our tester Mike Bailey said he would play over the Kirkland Signature.

When combined with the free $20 coupon included with Costco's gold membership, you won't see a better value golf ball offer during Prime Big Deals Day week. If we do, the place you'll find it is in our Big Deals Day Live Blog, but it's also worth keeping an eye on the buying advice section of the website as well as our main Big Deals Days Hub!