In this guide, we run through some of our favourite golf shoes for women

Best Women’s Golf Shoes

Getting the best golf shoes for you is important because they form the base of the swing and 18 holes is usually a minimum three-hour walk. As such women want shoes to offer comfort and stability in equal measure and they must look great too.

As companies continue to push the boundaries of golf shoe innovation, the good news is that the latest technologies mean that the best women’s golf shoes fit like a glove straight out of the box. Soft leather, breathable insoles with foam cushioning, and a waterproof system that keeps you dry are just some of the features that guarantee a comfortable fit. Speaking of which we also recommend reading our guide on the best waterproof golf shoes.

The best spikeless golf shoes are also really popular as they not only provide stability and traction generally throughout the whole year, but they also suit today’s fast-moving lifestyles, allowing women to wear them in the comfort of their own home, at the course, in carpeted areas in the clubhouse, and beyond.

With a variety of designs and colours to choose from – some even come with different coloured laces – there’s a pair to suit every outfit and personality that transfer effortlessly to the current off-course sneaker and trainer trend.

Bearing all of this in mind below is our list of the best women’s golf shoes. Additionally, for other women’s golf equipment, see our guides on the best women’s golf clothes, best golf irons for women, and best women’s golf putters.

Puma Golf RS-G Shoes

+ Very comfortable

+ Versatile due to trainer-like styling

– Divisive styling won’t be for everyone

Sizes: 3-8 inc. half sizes

Colours: 2 (White/Quiet Shade, Peachskin/High Rise)

Inspired by Puma’s popular RS series of shoes, first introduced in the 80s, the RS-G (Running System – Golf) is a combination of sport and street style. The outsole of this trainer-like shoe has a traction pattern with exaggerated and pronounced carbon rubber lugs that are strategically placed in different zones for stability, while the seam-sealed upper makes this shoe completely waterproof.

We found Puma’s Fusion Foam cushioning in the midsole and Softfoam sock liner to provide exceptional comfort, even when tackling rough terrain. It’s for this reason predominantly that the shoe makes the list.

With more and more golfers prioritising comfort above all else, you’ll struggle to find a more suitable shoe than the RS-G.

Ecco Golf Women’s Biom H4 Shoe

+ Splashes of colour very appealing

+ Premium feel and performance

– Not the lightest Ecco shoe

Sizes: 3.5-8.5

Colours: 5 (White, Pink, Navy, Red, Grey)

Danish company Ecco has done it yet again with its latest iteration of the Biom Hybrid shoe. One of the first things we noticed was the premium feel on offer, with the leather upper and foam inlay delivering out-the-box comfort that is virtually unmatched. It is undoubtedly one of the best golf shoes of 2021 and likely beyond.

Of course, it’s also hard to miss the vibrant TPU inserts on either side of the midsole. We love this feature as it strikes a perfect balance when it comes to modern aesthetics that have a broad audience appeal. And the same colours stand out on the outsole.

On the course, the grip of the three-section outsole impressed, while there is good stability on offer where it’s needed most: around the midfoot and heel. This gave us a solid base from which to swing from any lie.

Should you get caught in the rain, this shoe will keep your feet completely dry and it also comes in a range of colours. All this comes at a price but we think it’s well worth it.

Ecco Women’s Golf Biom H4 Shoe Review

FootJoy Women’s Premiere Series Golf Shoes

+ Off-the-charts looks and feel

+ Wide and BOA options available

– Only two colour options

Sizes: 3-9

Colours: 2 (White/Blue, Black)

FootJoy’s latest shoe release lives up to the reputation the brand has created for itself. Making a splash in both the women’s and men’s sphere, the launch of the Premiere Series was one of the most hotly anticipated in recent memory.

Straight away, we loved the overall look as it reminded us of the old FootJoy Classics. And in the white and blue colourway we were in shoe heaven. Just feeling the leather upper out of the box is enough to know the upcoming experience is going to be an enjoyable one.

In saying this, with a product as classic-looking we did anticipate a blister on the first outing. However, the stability and OrthoLite FitBed ensure the main sensation is one of extreme comfort. When playing, we found the elements on the outsole – lots of multi-directional traction points and seven cleats – delivered grip in all conditions.

Skechers Go Golf Pro V.2 Shoes

+ High levels of traction

+ Excellent comfort

– Simple styling not as refined as some more expensive options

Sizes: 2.5-8

Colours: 4 (Navy/Turquoise, Grey/Purple, Black/White, White/Pink)

As worn by World No. 7 Brooke Henderson, this spiked model in the women’s Go Golf range is not to be overlooked. In a classic style with side stitching and a perforation detail trim, the Pro 2 boasts a low-profile outsole with replaceable softspikes for unparalleled traction in all conditions.

The brand’s lightweight Ultra Go and Goga Max cushioning guarantees the renowned comfort we’ve come to expect from Skechers and the synthetic leather upper is waterproof so kept our feet completely dry.

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes

+ Great styling

+ Excellent traction and stability

– Leather can scuff a little too easily

Sizes: 3-10 inc half sizes and width options

Colours: 3 (White/Silver/Grey, White/Aqua, Grey/Light Blue)

It should come as no surprise that the Pro/SL has made it into this list of the best women’s golf shoes because it allows women to focus on their swing and not their feet. The all-new Infinity outsole boasts more points of traction and more surface area in the heel to provide exceptional grip and ground contact, whatever the conditions.

In addition, we found the integrated harness delivered more medial and lateral support than the previous Pro/SL model, meaning our feet felt like they were more secure for maximum stability. The premium Chromoskin leather delivers super-soft comfort and the shoes come with a one-year waterproof warranty.

In our opinion, this is undoubtedly one of the best golf shoes on the market.

Adidas Codechaos Shoes

+ Excellent comfort

+ Good, year-round stability

– Striking, modern styling will not be for everyone

Sizes: 3.5-8.5

Colours: 2 (Cloud White/Signal Coral, Black)

Women can set themselves apart because, as the name suggests, aesthetically and design-wise, Codechaos is unlike anything else on the market. It offers a unique look but we have been fans since it was released – as such it made it into our guide to the best adidas golf shoes.

Performance-wise, a unique Twistgrip spikeless outsole with special lug shapes gave us plenty of grip whatever the conditions, and at the same time the full-length Boost cushioning across the midsole delivered a light and springy feel underfoot. We reckon we could play in these all day and not feel the strain on our feet.

The multi-layer mesh upper also makes them durable and breathable, while providing full protection from the elements. We particularly love the splash of coral on the side and sole of a shoe that’s quickly become a go-to of ours.

Adidas Codechaos Women’s Shoe Review

Under Armour Women’s Charged Breathe SL Shoes

+ So light and breathable

+ Great value for money

– Runs a little big

Sizes: 2.5-7.5

Colours: 2 (White/Metallic Silver, White/Academy)

This is a spikeless shoe that is extremely light and breathable for women who like to enjoy the walk as much as anything else. But that’s not to say they don’t perform in other areas. Not only did we like the style on offer but we also found them to be really stable, locking the heel in place throughout the swing.

From the EVA footbed and Charged Cushioning midsole, there is loads of comfort on offer and the Never-Wet treatment will keep your feet dry in damp conditions. One thing we would say is that we found this shoe to run a little big in testing so our advice would be to order half a size smaller than normal.

Ecco S-Three Shoes

+ Excellent grip and waterproof protection

+ Comfortable for easy walking

– Not as aesthetically pleasing as others

Sizes: 3.5-7.5

Colours: 3 (Multicolour, Beige, Red)

Still one of the best Ecco golf shoes, the S-Three is 100 per cent waterproof and features the Danish company’s Zonal Fluidform technology that creates a moulded midsole with three distinct zones of softness to ensure the right balance of cushioning and stability exactly where you need it.

As well as this, we basked in the comfort on offer as the cushioning and rigidity of the midsole provided us with stability throughout the swing and a pleasurable walking experience. The style on offer is understated but we think it offers plenty of appeal, especially for those who prefer something more traditional looking.

FootJoy Flex Coastal Shoes

+ Looks great on and off course

+ Extremely lightweight

– Less traction than with other FJ spikeless options

Sizes: 3-9 inc half sizes and two width options

Colours: 2 (Pink/Grey, Blue/Black)

This sneaker-style golf shoe has a Versa-Trax rubber outsole that’s designed specifically for the golf swing to give stability where you need it most, however, the Flex Coastal’s versatile design makes it a comfortable shoe for women to wear off the course as well. It’s extremely lightweight with a knitted mesh upper for maximum breathability, and this combined with a soft midsole provides increased underfoot cushioning and enhanced comfort.

Duca Del Cosma Marquessa Shoes

+ Definite wow factor

+ Great grip

– Animal print definitely won’t be for everyone

Sizes: 4-8 inc half sizes

Colours: 3 (Animal/Gold, Animal/Silver, Gold, Silver)

Women will definitely make a fashion statement in these chic and sporty spikeless shoes. Taking inspiration from a giraffe and zebra, there are small and large-scale animal prints crafted from flexible neoprene beautifully juxtaposed on each side.

We think the solid metallic laminate adds definition and some balance to what is without a doubt a standout shoe that comes with matching animal print laces. We’d be lying if we said the style was up our street, but this shoe is about more than just that.

The leather-topped Arneflex memory foam insole provides loads of comfort and support, while Duca’s Airplay VII outsole promotes stability and the waterproof bootie system keeps feet dry.

Puma Women’s Ignite Blaze Pro Shoes

+ Extremely comfortable

+ Loads of grip

– Lacking stability

Sizes: 4-8

Colours: 2 (White, Black)

Puma says that this shoe is for women who take their golf seriously. But we think it’s wrong to exclude a host of players who would also enjoy the performance of the Ignite Blaze Pro shoe. For example, in testing we found them to be up there with the most comfortable models we’ve ever worn.

They are also waterproof so will provide full protection should the heavens open and are very grippy thanks to six well-placed spikes on the outsole. One thing we would say is that it isn’t as stable as some of the other models on the list, but if you want comfort, grip and breathability in abundance, this is a great option.

FootJoy Stratos Women’s Golf Shoes

+ Soft-feeling and grippy

+ Durable

– Quite bulky

Sizes: 4-8

Colours: 4 (White/Grey, Blue/Green, Silver, Red)

This shoe is for those who aren’t interested in the modern trainer-looking style that has become so popular with pros and amateurs alike. It’s a little more bulky, which admittedly wasn’t exactly to our liking, but we enjoyed everything else about the FootJoy Stratos women’s shoe.

For example, the cushioning delivered is really responsive, allowing us to lean on it when the shot at hand required everything but the kitchen sink. In addition, although spikeless, we found there to be loads of grip available, no matter the lie. It’s also waterproof and made from some of the finest materials so we expect it to be durable, meaning golfers can enjoy superb value for money.

Callaway Lady Mulligan Shoes

+ Good value

+ Simple styling

– Synthetic upper will not be for everyone

Sizes: 4-7 inc half sizes

Colours: 3 (Grey, White, White/Navy)

Beautifully styled, the Lady Mulligan cleated shoe is one we’ve worn many times on the course. Made with a high performance synthetic upper that has the look and feel of leather but lighter, it is soft yet durable, meaning it’s well-suited to loads of different ground conditions.

Additionally, we found the Opti-Vent mesh liner to be really breathable which, when coupled with the cushioning of the Opt-Soft EVA midsole, means this is also one of the best golf shoes for walking we’ve ever tested.

An extra pair of laces in a complementary colour allows women to mix and match their look, and this great value shoe also comes with a one-year waterproof warranty.

Ecco Cool Pro Shoes

+ Outstanding all-round performance

+ Fashionable and extremely comfortable

– Price might put some women off

Sizes: 3.5-7.5

Colours: 4 (White, Red, Light Blue, Navy)

The Cool Pro shoe is packed with technologies for long-lasting performance. For example, the hard-wearing yak leather and Gore-Tex surround make it highly breathable and fully waterproof, while Ecco’s Dynamic Traction System outsole, which has 100 traction bars and 800 traction angles, creates a strong foundation and also provides exceptional support and comfort.

We also found that the removable inlay did a brilliant job at keeping our feet fresh and dry, and it also means there is the option of extra width when taken out. A simple yet classy design complements this well-rounded and versatile option.

Duca Del Cosma Kubana Shoes

+ Super stylish

+ Extremely comfortable

– Premium price

Sizes: 4-8 inc half sizes

Colours: 6 (White, Gold/Giraffe, Gold/Leopard, Navy/Silver, Silver/Zebra, White/Lilac)

Another Duca del Cosma model to make our best women’s golf shoes list, the Kubana is a practical yet stylish shoe in a lovely combination of soft nappa and patent leather. There’s also the option of freshening up the style with extra laces.

The Arneflex insole, which we love, along with a waterproof bootie system delivers all-important comfort and, thanks to the high-density open-cell foam, women will appreciate the cushioning and breathable, anti-bacterial shock absorption.

From our experience, the Airplay III outsole provides more than enough traction and stability for golfers faced with any and all types of lies.

If you enjoyed our best women’s golf shoes guide, then don’t forget to check out the Golf Monthly website for more of this content.