TaylorMade 2024 TP5 Golf Ball Review
We take a look at the newest version of the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball…
For its intended purpose, the TP5 is a fantastic golf ball. Although likely to be less popular than the TP5x version due to its more niche performance characteristics, it still very much produces the goods. If you are a player who favors copious amounts of greenside spin and a very soft feel as well as good distance, the 2024 TP5 is a must try.
Exceptionally soft feel
Bucket loads of greenside spin
Very durable
Gives up distance versus TP5x
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The TaylorMade TP5 golf ball has been updated for 2024, so I have taken it for a thorough test to see if it remains amongst the best golf balls on the market.
The big technology story centers (ironically) around the core of the ball. TaylorMade has altered the material that makes up the core, now using a lower density acoustic material that sounds, and in turn feels, softer than before. Being so much softer in its original state allows TaylorMade to make it harder and faster to boost speed without losing out on feel or acoustics.
As Michael Fox, Senior Director of Product Creation, Golf Balls says: “Our learnings from countless player and Tour tests show that golfers, unsurprisingly, favour a softer more muted sound with added distance. Historically, the challenge has been the inability to improve one without negatively impacting the other. With this understanding, we've evolved our golf ball design process by uniquely decoupling feel and speed through material advancement, a complete departure from the conventional.”
There often isn’t too much to say about the looks of a golf ball, but that isn’t the case with the TP5 range. TaylorMade has invested heavily in the visual technology side of ball design and there are still some developments to come in that regard (watch this space).
Performance wise, the TaylorMade 2024 TP5 is an interesting one. It provides everything it suggests it will - tons of greenside spin and a seriously soft feel throughout the bag, but it does just feel a bit niche to me. Its sibling, the 2024 TP5x, also produces fairly high levels of spin around the green, but in addition, gives a decent ball speed advantage, and I don’t know how many players there are out there that would prioritize a few extra rpm over mph! That’s not to say that those players aren’t out there, they definitely are, I just feel that the bulk of the TP5 family sales will be from the TP5x in 2024 and beyond.
Whilst it was around two mph slower off the driver face for me, the spin didn’t jump up excessively. It only produced approximately 200 rpm more at the top end of the bag than the TP5x version, and produced a very consistent and manageable ball flight. Nothing too aggressive and certainly nothing too floaty, just in a really nice window.
Around the greens is where the TP5 starts to really excel however. The feel is marshmallow soft and the ball seems to stay on the wedge face for an eternity, rolling up the grooves and imparting very impressive levels of grab of the green, to the point where I almost felt it helped my technique! Just knowing that the ball was going to grab that much allowed me to be more aggressive and free with my delivery, not worrying that a chip or pitch might get away from me.
Durability was another plus point. I seriously put these balls through their paces, particularly around the short game area and and wear was impressively minimal for one of the best soft feel golf balls.
As I said, I do feel that these are somewhat of a specialist offering and most people would see more benefit from the TP5x version, but in the right circumstances and for the right player, the new TP5 will be really useful.
There are a new Pix version of both the TP5 and TP5x ball which have a slightly different look to them. The familiar triangle pattern has now been updated to a new square shape and the orange accent color has been made even brighter based on player feedback.
TaylorMade is also adding never before seen customisation options by elevating its TP5 Pix limited edition programme and adding a new MySymbol collection in Europe. MySymbol will offer a large range of fresh, individual logo options for consumers to choose from.
The Taylormade 2024 TP5 comes in both white and yellow and is available at a recommended retail price of £44.99 and the pix version at £47.99.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5° - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree - Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
