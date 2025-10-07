The Best Adidas Tour 360 Shoe Of The Last 10 Years Now Has Up To 70% Off, But This Deal Won't Be Around Forever

This is a shoe that we constantly recommend - the adidas Tour360 24 is, quite simply, one of the best golf shoes for women and men. It is a design that has been around for many years now with the brand constantly looking for new ways to improve it in both performance and aesthetics. At Golf Monthly we have tested every iteration and we can honestly say the latest model is the best of the lot. It's one of, if not the best spiked golf shoe on the market, and we rated it so highly it got a perfect 5 star score out of 5. This Prime Day you can grab both women's and men's models with huge discounts, as much as 70% off in select sizes and colors. It's a phenomenal saving that's too good to miss, so be sure to check the Prime sign-up link below to access the event's top savings.

The adidas Tour360 24 golf shoe delivers superb comfort thanks to advanced cushioning technologies in the forefoot and heel, providing a soft and supportive feel throughout your round. The unique Torsion Bridge and 360Wrap support system provides exceptional stability, it kept me locked in and confident even on slippery surfaces.

(Image credit: Future)

The outsole provides excellent grip in all conditions, making it a reliable waterproof option. We also found that its innovative design, including strategically placed spikes, does enhance traction and power transfer during your swing.

The Tour 360 24 is a high-quality golf shoe that we would definitely recommend for female and male golfers seeking a comfortable, stable, and high-performing option on the course.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Of course, if you are not in the market for new golf shoes, but want to see deals on other bits of golf equipment, I suggest you stay updated with our Amazon Prime Day golf deals live blog.