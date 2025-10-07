The Best Adidas Tour 360 Shoe Of The Last 10 Years Now Has Up To 70% Off, But This Deal Won't Be Around Forever
At this incredible price, golfers can't go wrong with this popular spiked shoe from adidas
Dan Parker
This is a shoe that we constantly recommend - the adidas Tour360 24 is, quite simply, one of the best golf shoes for women and men. It is a design that has been around for many years now with the brand constantly looking for new ways to improve it in both performance and aesthetics. At Golf Monthly we have tested every iteration and we can honestly say the latest model is the best of the lot. It's one of, if not the best spiked golf shoe on the market, and we rated it so highly it got a perfect 5 star score out of 5. This Prime Day you can grab both women's and men's models with huge discounts, as much as 70% off in select sizes and colors. It's a phenomenal saving that's too good to miss, so be sure to check the Prime sign-up link below to access the event's top savings.
The clean-cut design of this Tour360 model has all the qualities a golfer needs to help them perform at their best, while at the same time providing excellent comfort. With up to 70% off in select sizes, with the biggest discount being a size 5 shoe, this is an amazing offer.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 women's golf shoe review
The men's model is also reduced with as much as 50% off. There are loads of colors and sizes to choose from here. It really is a shoe that has ever detail covered so if your shoe game needs an upgrade, there aren't many other shoes you should consider.
Read our full adidas Tour360 24 men's golf shoe review
The adidas Tour360 24 golf shoe delivers superb comfort thanks to advanced cushioning technologies in the forefoot and heel, providing a soft and supportive feel throughout your round. The unique Torsion Bridge and 360Wrap support system provides exceptional stability, it kept me locked in and confident even on slippery surfaces.
The outsole provides excellent grip in all conditions, making it a reliable waterproof option. We also found that its innovative design, including strategically placed spikes, does enhance traction and power transfer during your swing.
The Tour 360 24 is a high-quality golf shoe that we would definitely recommend for female and male golfers seeking a comfortable, stable, and high-performing option on the course.
Of course, if you are not in the market for new golf shoes, but want to see deals on other bits of golf equipment, I suggest you stay updated with our Amazon Prime Day golf deals live blog.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
