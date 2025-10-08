Act Fast! 3 Top-Rated Golf Shoes I Love Are Up To 70% Off For Amazon Prime Big Deals Day
At bargain prices, our women's editor would have no hesitation in buying these golf shoes.
Women can never have too many pairs of shoes, and for this Amazon Prime Big Deals Day there are plenty of fantastic offers on some of the best women’s spikeless golf shoes on the market. I’ve found three pairs from leading brands and I highly recommend them. With up to 70% off on selected sizes, I suggest you get shopping! Our Prime Day Golf Deals hub page also comes loaded with tons of golf gear.
This is a modern looking spikeless golf shoe with pops of bright colors. There's a lot going on, but its features combine to provide notable comfort and traction for enjoyable and year-round golf. With up to 70% off in selected sizes, this is such a bargain.
Read our full adidas Codechaos 25 Women's Golf Shoe review
The Codechaos 25 is absolutely not your average women's golf shoe, and it's easy to see why adidas labels it "disruptive." While the busy styling won't appeal to everyone, I love how the colors have been brought together, highlighted by the brand’s trademark three stripes. The multi-layer knit upper features a mesh top layer that shows a zig-zag pattern underneath.
It boasts a completely redesigned outsole that includes a new 3D TORSION plate. This plate is engineered not just for stability, but also for a better overall fit by preventing midfoot bend and eliminating heel slippage.
On the golf course, the Codechaos 25 performed exceptionally as one of the most comfortable golf shoes for women, while the TWISTGRIP outsole is incredibly sturdy. My feet felt completely solid and locked into the ground without any slippage, similar to the feeling you get from a spiked shoe. My advice for these is to go up half a size if you're a standard fit.
The Pro/SLX shoe on offer is from a previous season, but I urge you to consider this shoe. It's packed with technology that ensures exceptional comfort, and also delivers on performance. With a hefty discount, it's a safe bet if you're looking to purchase a high-quality shoe for year-round use.
My first impression of the FootJoy Pro/SLX was that this is a "proper" golf shoe, exceptionally well-made, promising both comfort and stability. This is thanks to visible design features like an exposed heel stabiliser and a side wall TPU wrap, engineered to control lateral and upper foot movement during the swing.
The design is clean and modern, hitting a semi-sporty note as one of the best women's golf shoes. Constructed with premium leather, comfort is an outstanding feature. The molded Ortholite Fitbed felt great immediately, and it will only improve as it molds to your foot over a few rounds. Plus, the StratoFoam midsole gave a noticeable spring in my step.
Performance-wise, I was impressed. This shoe is packed with traction technology and easily stood up to testing on wet and slippery ground. I felt stable and in control on every shot, it's worth noting that I usually wear a size 6, but found that a half-size down (5.5) fit me better in this model.
A mix of traditional and sporty styling sets this shoe apart. It also delivers on comfort and grip, so an all-round great spikeless shoe at an excellent price point that's just got even better with a 45% discount!
Read our full Puma Avant Women's Golf Shoe review
The Avant women’s shoe from Puma expertly blends modern flair with traditional style. Its contemporary edge comes from a thin strip of pink around the midsole and a purple outsole. Conversely, the elegant broguing on the heel offers a sophisticated nod to classic design. A minimal metal Puma badge on the side keeps the look clean and simple.
Despite the full-grain leather upper not feeling immediately soft upon first touch, you shouldn't judge these shoes prematurely. Over 18 holes, they delivered excellent comfort, and the leather feels like it will only get softer over time. They flexed perfectly with my foot while walking, with absolutely no rubbing. The shoe is well-cushioned and exceptionally secure around the heel, giving me great stability throughout my swing.
Unlike some shoes that favour a higher, wedge-like midsole, the Avant maintains a low-profile look. Its sole features smartly placed ridges and lugs, providing noticeably good traction. Given the colour, this is a perfect summer shoe, and it comes with a valuable one-year waterproof guarantee.
