I Tested This Incredibly Forgiving Callaway Driver - And It's A Steal At Nearly 40% Off

It might be Amazon Prime Day, but there are other great deals to be had from some of the leading golf outlets. It's exciting when you find a bargain like this, especially when it's a premium club that only launched last year and one that I've tested. With nearly 39% off and free shipping to the US on orders over $300, female golfers should snap up this offer if they are in the market for a new driver.

The Paradym Ai Smoke Max Fast launched in 2024 and is designed for women seeking a lightweight club that delivers easy launch and excellent performance. This driver looks luxurious. The carbon crown is a dark, smoky gray with a subtle, almost invisible pattern at address, though it is quite shiny.

The sole features a lighter, mottled gray/white with a striking blue swingweight. The overall look, a dark grey shaft and head combination, is unfussy and easy on the eye, while the soft and tacky Callaway grip helps to instil confidence.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

I tested the club over several rounds and it felt extremely comfortable, a balanced feel that is achieved via an internal titanium support structure, resulting in a 15% lighter carbon chassis and redistributed mass for better launch and forgiveness.

Forgiveness is the core story here, thanks to the Ai Smart Face, promoted as the brand’s most advanced face ever. Developed using real player data and machine learning, it has sweet spots across the entire face, theoretically making a bad shot impossible.

(Image credit: Alison Root)

Despite not having played much golf before testing for the first time, I took it to the first tee, swung with ease, and watched the ball fly straight down the fairway. It was a big thumbs-up immediately as one of the best golf drivers for women.

On nearly every drive, even off-centre strikes flew straight, letting me get away with imperfect contact. Power was effortless to generate, and a pure strike produced an incredible sound off the face, resulting in noticeable distance.

