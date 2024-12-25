Best After Christmas Golf Sales 2024 - big reductions on Qi10, Darkspeed and Ai Smoke clubs
Christmas gifting may have been and gone but there is still plenty of golf gear with reduced prices right now...
After Christmas golf sales 2025
Jump straight to...
1. Best golf sales - All the biggest golf sales
2. US top deals - Our top picks
3. UK top deals - Today's lowest prices
4. Package sets - Best beginner sets
5. Clubs - Latest models reduced
6. Tech - Watches, lasers discounted
7. Balls - Pro V1/V1x at low price
8. Shoes - adidas, FJ, Nike reduced
9. Carts - Fave push models
10. Bags - Stand and cart bags
11. Accessories - Mats, sunglasses, etc
Christmas is done for 2024 but that means one thing, the after Christmas golf sales have started. So if you missed out on the golf equipment you wanted then there are still some excellent opportunities to get it. Every year we see golf retailers offer end-of-year sales on everything from clubs to bags to balls. We even see huge brands like Nike and adidas do huge sales at this time of year as well.
This is where this post comes in because I have collated some of my absolute top products with big discounts at the moment. Just one last thing I myself wanted to mention before we get to the deals - you are probably getting a lot of discounts and sales language thrown at you at the moment but I want to make it clear that at Golf Monthly we only shout about products we have actually tested and enjoyed during those tests. That way you know that if we post a product on this page, you know we liked it, you know it tested very well indeed, and you know that we think it is a good deal.
Anyway, without further ado, below are some of our favorite golf sales right now and further down the page are the specific deals we have picked out. Happy shopping... (but be sure to read our best golf gifts piece if you need more inspiration).
After Christmas golf sales: quick links
- Amazon: Big savings on wide range of golf equipment
- PGA Tour Superstore: As much as 51% off on all golf equipment
- Carls Golfland: Clearances on clubs as well as 2-day free shipping on select deals
- Scottsdale Golf: Over 700 products with big savings
- Clubhouse Golf: Up to 70% off select products
- Callaway: Great offers available on clubs, golf balls
- TaylorMade: Discounts on Qi10, Stealth 2 and more
- Garmin: Shop the holiday sale
- adidas: Buy 2, get 30% off with exclusive code
- Rock Bottom Golf: 25% clearance sale
- Nike: Up to 34% off Nike Golf clothing and shoes
- Motocaddy: Up to $400 off in sale
- Big Max: Up to 30% off select bags
- Stewart Golf: Up to $500 off top models
Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals
- Jump to: UK top deals
PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG
Was $599 Now $199.99
Crammed with technology and customization options, you will struggle to find a better value driver than this 0311 XF Gen5 which is now up to 66% off. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout.
Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review
Cobra Aerojet Max Driver | Up to 55% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $549.99 Now $249.98
Attention slicers. If you need to take the right side of the course out of play, this driver has the technology to help. It strikes the balance between being aspirational and user friendly while providing a nice, premium look and feel.
Read our full Cobra Aerojet Max Driver Review
Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Golf Rangefinder | 18% off at Amazon
Was $399.99 Now $329.98
The successor to the V5 and again this is a product we were very impressed with in testing. A simple to use, highly-accurate laser rangefinder with bright and clear optics, seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. Based on the user experience, this premium model is hard to beat.
Read our full review of the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder
Scottie's Training Grip | Only $9.99
This molded rubber grip will guide your hands into place on the club for ultimate control and consistency. It may not be specifically on offer, but 10 bucks for a tool the best player in the world uses seems like a good deal to us.
Read our full article on Scottie Scheffler's use of this grip
US Package Set Deals
If you're new to the game then finding all the clubs at the start of your journey can be daunting. Therefore one avenue we recommend to many is golf sets for beginners because they allow people to get all the clubs they need, along with a bag. Importantly these clubs are designed for beginners and higher handicap players so are easier to hit and have forgiveness at the core of their designs.
Strata Men's 12-Piece Golf Club Set | 5% off at Amazon
Was $399.99 Now $379.99
Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set is now 5% off at Amazon US right now and, given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly.
Wilson Prostaff SGI Golf Package Set | 7% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $429.99 Now $399.98
An impressive set that will definitely suit the golfer beginning his/her journey, with the modest price tag giving you an awful lot for your money.
Read our full Wilson Prostaff SGI Package Set Review
Club Deals (US)
Ranging from drivers to putters, there are hundreds from different retailers on some of the biggest brands like TaylorMade, Titleist, Ping and Callaway. In fact not only are older clubs discounted, but you can also get deals on new clubs like the Qi10, Darkspeed and Paradym Ai Smoke ranges. We've picked out our favorites below.
Ping G430 LST Driver | 31% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $579.99 Now $399.98
Receiving five stars out five in our review, the G430 LST is a hugely impressive driver that does a great job of balancing distance with consistency. It is a low spin model with a truly broad appeal.
Read our full Ping G430 LST Driver Review
TaylorMade Qi10 Driver | 16% off at TaylorMade
Was $599.99 Now $499.99
Combining the best bits of both the Qi10 Max and Qi10 LS models, the standard Qi10 is an exceptional all-rounder, with the forgiveness and head shape particular stand outs.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max Driver | 16% off at Callaway
Was $599.99 Now $499.99
An excellent all-round performer in the premium driver category, the Paradym Ai Smoke Max provided low spin numbers, as well as a superbly designed clubhead.
Read our full Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max Driver Review
Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver | 27% off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $399
The Cobra Darkspeed Max is one of the best drivers for slicers we have ever tested, with it next to impossible to head right with it. Wrapped up in a very eye-catching aesthetic, this is a seriously impressive offering from Cobra!
Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver Review
Titleist TSR2 Driver | $150 off at Carl's GolfLand
Was $599 Now $449
Save a whopping $150 on this TSR2 Driver which, at under $450, is at one of the cheapest prices we have ever seen! An exceptional all-rounder, we were particularly impressed with the consistency of flight and distance and, given this driver is not that old, the discount is one not to ignore.
Read our full Titleist TSR2 Driver Review
Cobra Aerojet Fairway Wood | 48% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $329.99 Now $159.98
Featuring a powerful feel off the face, the Aerojet will allow players to dial this club to their exact specifications thanks to the MyFly hosel. Perimeter hits maintained speed and flight in our testing as well.
Read our full Cobra Aerojet Fairway Review
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway Wood | $150 off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $349.99 Now $199.99
The TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairway wood is a power-packed fairway that has slick looks, outstanding performance and multiple loft options!
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway Review
Wilson D9 Fairway Wood | 48% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $249.99 Now $129.97
Having tested Wilson D9 clubs before, we know that they are supremely forgiving and some of the easiest clubs to hit on the market. Currently, you can save $100 on the D9 fairway wood, with the D9 irons also available at reduced rates.
Cobra Darkspeed Iron | 20% off at Amazon
Was $999 Now $799
An excellent all-round distance iron. The Darkspeed is a high-performing club that is packed with distance, good feel and an eye-catching dark finish.
Read our full Cobra Darkspeed Iron Review
Titleist T300 2021 Irons | $200 off at Carl's GolfLand
Was $999.99 Now $799.99
The T300 makes approach shots easier both through extra distance but also added control of direction. The strong flight cuts through the wind with ease and we loved the explosive feel off the face and thought it was an ideal option for the mid-to-high handicapper.
Read our full 2021 Titleist T300 Iron Review
Ping i525 Irons| 29% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $1,400.99 Now $999.98
Ideal for the competent player that wants to rekindle the speed of yesteryear, or any mid-handicapper that likes a compact, players look at address with long and consistent carry distances.
Read our full Ping i525 Irons Review
TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 Wedge | 22% off at TaylorMade
Was $179.99 Now $139.99
A brilliantly balanced wedge that has a high centre of gravity for easy trajectory and distance control. Providing high levels of spin control, it's an extremely versatile club.
Read our full TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 Wedge Review
PING Glide 4.0 Wedge | 36% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $199.99 Now $128.98
This features high on our list of the best wedges and is a great choice for anybody looking to upgrade their wedge game this winter.
Read our full Ping Glide 4.0 Wedge Review
Wilson Staff Model Wedge | 29% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $139.99 Now $99.98
Save 29% on this Wilson Staff Model Wedge, which has been designed with direct input from Wilson's Tour players. Featuring very classic looks behind the ball, we found that it delivered a lovely soft feel at impact.
Read our full Wilson Staff Model Wedge Review
Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge | 19% off at Amazon
Was $159.99 Now $129.98
Another outstanding wedge that is on sale right now. Designed with beginner golfers and high handicappers in mind, this may be the perfect chipper for you!
Read our full Cleveland CBX ZipCore Review
TaylorMade Spider GT Max Putter | 22% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $449.99 Now $349.98
The clever and intuitive weight system on the Spider GT offers fine tuning of CG placement and toe hang, with this putter securing a spot in our Editor's Choice Awards for 2023.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Max Putter Review
Odyssey Eleven S Putter | 33% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $299.99 Now $199.97
Ideal for the golfer who lacks consistency on the greens. The Odyssey Eleven is a very stable high MOI putter with good choice of hosels and alignment lines to create more forgiveness on off centre strikes.
Read our full Odyssey Eleven Putter Review
Ping 2024 Anser D Putter | 13% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $229.99 Now $199.98
The 2024 Ping Anser D putter is a slightly different adaptation of the classic Anser design. The deeper profile provides the golfer with some of the alignment help and forgiveness of a mallet putter without sacrificing any of the aesthetic appeal of the traditional Anser. The performance matches the looks - it is very hard to fault!
Read our full Ping 2024 Answer Putter Review
Golf Tech Deals (US)
If you are in the market for a new rangefinder, a golf watch, launch monitor or another piece of technology, then now is definitely a time to strike. This is because there are loads of good deals on products from top brands like Garmin, Bushnell, Nikon, Shot Scope, Samsung and so many more. How do we know they are good? Well we test a lot of tech here at Golf Monthly and this section will look to make sure you get good deals on products we liked during testing.
Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder | 26% off at Amazon
Was $269.99 Now $199
A premium looking and performing laser rangefinder without the punchy price. The user experience was near faultless with the display showing accurate distances quickly with the minimum of fuss. A great deal for less than $200.
Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder | 30% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $399.99 Now $279.98
We gave the Tour V5 Shift five stars out of five when we tested it, with exceptional clarity in the display and ease of use simply superb! It may have been replaced by the V6 model but that just means we can get a great discount on this model, with as much as 30% off right now.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder Review
Bushnell Pro X3+ Rangefinder | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $599.99 Now $499.98
Another outstanding Bushnell model with a good discount right now is the X3+. We voted this model as the most accurate in our testing because of it factoring in elements like distance, slope, temperature and barometric pressure (elevation), to ensure you can get the most accurate yardages every single time. It is also waterproof and has a multitude of features to use.
Read our full Bushnell Pro X3+ Laser Rangefinder Review
Shot Scope Pro L2 Laser Rangefinder | 13% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $149.99 Now $129.99
The Shot Scope L2 provides consistently reliable yardages on the course. The combination of zoom and target-lock vibration made finding the flag easy, while the slope-adjustment feature worked perfectly, compensating on shots that played up or down hill. Additionally its simplicity of use, and value price, makes it ideal for those who want a seamless laser experience.
Read our full Shot Scope Pro L2 Rangefinder Review
Shot Scope Pro ZR Laser Rangefinder | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $299.99 Now $249.99
Priced sensibly, but packed with features and with a seriously sturdy construction, Shot Scope has produced a premium product here. Weightier than many of its competitors, some will see this as a drawback but others will value the extra stability in windy conditions.
Read our full Shot Scope Pro ZR Laser Rangefinder Review
Nikon Coolshot 20i GIII Laser Rangefinder | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $239.99 Now $199.99
Another model you can get for under $200 at the moment is the 20i GIII from Nikon, which we put into our Editor's Choice list in 2024. It is compact and yet it still packs a punch because the clarity of the screen is excellent and it has all of the features and range you could ever need.
Read our full Nikon Coolshot 20i GIII Rangefinder Review
Alphard Club Booster V2 | Up to 11% off with Amazon
Was $899 Now $799
A unique, practical and altogether enjoyable piece of technology that successfully converts push carts into remote electric carts. While it has some quirky design features in places, there's no denying the performance is powerful and stable.
Read our full Alphard Club Booster V2 Review
Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor | 30% off at Amazon
Was $499 Now $349
The Flightscope Mevo is the little brother of the Mevo+, providing a more affordable alternative that still offers an impressive selection of data points, including clubhead speed, spin rate and carry distance.
Read our full Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor Review
Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor | 10% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $4999 Now $4499
Take practice range sessions to new levels of insight and detail with the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor, the choice of weapon of Tiger Woods while on the driving range. Providing exceptional accuracy and ease of use, the KIT launch monitor hits the sweet spot of performance whilst remaining a modest price in comparison to rival launch monitors.
Read our full Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor Review
Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor | 19% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $485
Moving off watches and onto launch monitors, if you like ease of use but plenty of data then the Garmin Approach R10 could be the piece of tech for you.
It particularly excels when used at home with real golf balls, whether thats into a net in your back garden or in your garage. The 'Home Golf Hero' feature - essentially a mini simulator game, is a great, competitive but fun feature to add a bit of thrill to your practice sessions.
Read our full Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor Review
Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch | 25% off at Amazon
Was $199.99 Now $149.99
A stylish and sleek design with a colored touchscreen, the S12 Approach is one of the best golf watches you can buy right now. Available with around $50 off on Amazon's Garmin store, we found that the stand out features are the ease of use and looks but, be warned, it doesn't offer much in the way of off-course functionality.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
Garmin Approach S62 Watch | 23% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $385
The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is undoubtedly one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to track shots all in one place and use it off the course too. It’s unquestionably one of the most comprehensive, cutting-edge GPS watches around.
Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review
Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition Watch | 38% off at Amazon
Was $359.99 Now $224.99
For anyone who has a Samsung Android phone and has thought about purchasing a golf watch, this is the way to go. It's easy to use, packed full of features, and comes with all the other benefits of a smart watch, and amazingly the white version has as much as 38% off at the moment.
Read our full Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition Watch Review
SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch | 17% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $299.95 Now $249.95
The LX5 has a 3.5cm HD color touchscreen and comes pre-loaded with over 35,000 ground-verified worldwide courses. It may be a tad clunky on the wrist but, if you are after a model that is filled with information, it really is one of the best out there.
Read our full SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch Review
Arccos Link Pro | 25% off at Arccos
Was $224.99 Now $168.74
Finally I picked out the Arccos Link Pro, a shot-tracking device designed to improve all golfer's games. Improved battery life, added convenience and enhanced shot tracking combine to make the user experience even more seamless.
Read our full Arccos Link Pro Review
Golf Ball Deals (US)
As golfers we know the one piece of equipment we always need are golf balls and we have noticed that after Christmas is an ideal time to stock up because you can get high-quality models at a lower price point.
Titleist Pro V1 Two-Dozen Holiday Gift Box | 9% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $109.98 Now $99.98
The Titleist Pro V1 is the most used golf ball on the professional circuit and, with this deal, you can grab two-dozen for under $100. Along with the Pro V1, the Pro V1x is also reduced, with both receiving five stars in our review.
Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 19% off at Amazon
Was $42.99 Now $34.99
The look may divide opinion, but we found this to be an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models. The distance was good, as was the greenside spin and control, whilst those seeking help with alignment could definitely see improvements via the Stripe design.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls | $5 off at Carl's Golfland
Was $54.99 Now $49.99
Used by the professionals, the TP5x has increased its ball speed numbers and yardages, with stability in windy conditions, arguably, the best on the market.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball review
Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball | 17% off at Carl's Golfland
Was $24.99 Now $21.99
A fantastic value ball with outstanding performance, we definitely recommend these for senior players who don't want to spend lots on premium balls. They maintained distance for long clubs and had notable control around the greens.
Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade Soft Response Golf Ball | 2 for $50 at PGA TOUR Superstore
Perfect for the upcoming winter golf season, you can grab two dozen of these Soft Responses for $50. That's around $2 per golf ball.
Read our full TaylorMade Soft Response Golf Ball Review
Bridgestone Tour B RXS Balls | 20% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Were $49.99 Now $39.99
The 2022 Tour B RXS golf ball might not garner as much attention as some of Bridgestone's other premium golf balls but, in our testing, it performed exceptionally well. Right now you can get a dozen for $50 but you can get two dozen for $90.
Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | 18% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $42.99 Now $34.99
You will struggle to find a better Tour quality golf ball for under $35, with the RB Tour from Mizuno providing a stable and penetrating flight, as well as excellent durability and control around the greens.
Read our full Mizuno RB Tour Golf Ball Review
Shoe Deals (US)
At this time of year we regularly see golf shoes getting huge discounts. And importantly this is usually not on bad models, nor are retailers simply trying to get rid of stock. No there are usually plenty of deals on top brands, with lots of sizes and colors to choose from. Put simply, there is no longer an excuse to wear poor-quality golf shoes.
adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoes | 20% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Were $159.99 Now $127.99
Now into its third generation, the Codechaos 25 has excellent outsole grip, superb comfort and, importantly, the eye-catching looks we know and love!
Read our full Adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoe Review
FootJoy Tour Alpha Golf Shoes | $110 off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $199.95 Now $89.99
Featuring exceptional all-round comfort, the premium, modern styling is backed-up by exceptional swing support that allows you to commit to every shot. And right now you can get a great $110 off on the white finish.
Read our full FootJoy Tour Alpha Golf Shoe Review
Puma Proadapt Alphacat Golf Shoe | 68% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $160 Now $50.99
A solid spikeless shoe that excels in all round grip and support around the ankle. Make sure to get these half a size bigger than you normally would, or go and try them on first to be sure
Read our full Puma Proadapt Alphacat Shoe Review
FootJoy Pro/SLX Carbon Golf Shoes | 19% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $209.95 Now $169.99
Providing a superb and innovative new spikeless traction system, the new Pro/SLX is, arguably, the most comfortable golf shoe in the Pro/SL franchise, with the premium, athletic looks making it an excellent all-rounder!
Read our full FootJoy Pro/SLX Carbon Golf Shoe Review
adidas Codechaos Golf Shoes | $100 off at Carl's Golfland
Were $159.99 Now $59.99
This is a well-priced, great performing and ultimately eye-catching spikeless golf shoe. The tried-and-tested Boost midsole provides an effortless walk.
Read our full adidas Codechaos 22 Golf Shoe Review
adidas MC80 Golf Shoes | $90 off at Carl's Golfland
Were $179.99 Now $89.99
Incredible comfort, modern, stylish looks and overall quality. This shoe is near faultless, with the overall grip and stability one of the best in the spikeless shoe market.
Read our full Adidas MC80 Spikeless Golf Shoes Review
Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NRG Shoe | 21% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $190 Now $149.98
The NEXT% 2 from Nike has been updated to deliver game-changing comfort and performance. It also looks great and offers excellent stability and traction and this model is the US Open special edition version which looks fantastic.
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 Golf Shoe Review
adidas Summervent Golf Shoes | $50 off at Carl's Golfland
Were $89.99 Now $39.99
A summer shoe that offers superior trainer-like comfort, is incredibly lightweight and designed to keep your feet cool on a warm day. The sole puts a spring in your swing and you can get a pair for an ultra-cheap price right now.
Read our full Adidas Summervent Women's Golf Shoe Review