Best After Christmas Golf Sales 2024 - big reductions on Qi10, Darkspeed and Ai Smoke clubs

Christmas is done for 2024 but that means one thing, the after Christmas golf sales have started. So if you missed out on the golf equipment you wanted then there are still some excellent opportunities to get it. Every year we see golf retailers offer end-of-year sales on everything from clubs to bags to balls. We even see huge brands like Nike and adidas do huge sales at this time of year as well.

This is where this post comes in because I have collated some of my absolute top products with big discounts at the moment. Just one last thing I myself wanted to mention before we get to the deals - you are probably getting a lot of discounts and sales language thrown at you at the moment but I want to make it clear that at Golf Monthly we only shout about products we have actually tested and enjoyed during those tests. That way you know that if we post a product on this page, you know we liked it, you know it tested very well indeed, and you know that we think it is a good deal.

Anyway, without further ado, below are some of our favorite golf sales right now and further down the page are the specific deals we have picked out. Happy shopping... (but be sure to read our best golf gifts piece if you need more inspiration).

Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals

Jump to: UK top deals

PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver | Up to 66% off at PXG

Was $599 Now $199.99 Crammed with technology and customization options, you will struggle to find a better value driver than this 0311 XF Gen5 which is now up to 66% off. Designed with maximum forgiveness in mind, the variable thickness on the face was a particular standout. Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review

Cobra Aerojet Max Driver | Up to 55% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $249.98 Attention slicers. If you need to take the right side of the course out of play, this driver has the technology to help. It strikes the balance between being aspirational and user friendly while providing a nice, premium look and feel. Read our full Cobra Aerojet Max Driver Review

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Golf Rangefinder | 18% off at Amazon

Was $399.99 Now $329.98 The successor to the V5 and again this is a product we were very impressed with in testing. A simple to use, highly-accurate laser rangefinder with bright and clear optics, seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. Based on the user experience, this premium model is hard to beat. Read our full review of the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder

Scottie's Training Grip | Only $9.99 This molded rubber grip will guide your hands into place on the club for ultimate control and consistency. It may not be specifically on offer, but 10 bucks for a tool the best player in the world uses seems like a good deal to us. Read our full article on Scottie Scheffler's use of this grip

US Package Set Deals

If you're new to the game then finding all the clubs at the start of your journey can be daunting. Therefore one avenue we recommend to many is golf sets for beginners because they allow people to get all the clubs they need, along with a bag. Importantly these clubs are designed for beginners and higher handicap players so are easier to hit and have forgiveness at the core of their designs.

Strata Men's 12-Piece Golf Club Set | 5% off at Amazon

Was $399.99 Now $379.99 Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set is now 5% off at Amazon US right now and, given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly.

Club Deals (US)

Ranging from drivers to putters, there are hundreds from different retailers on some of the biggest brands like TaylorMade, Titleist, Ping and Callaway. In fact not only are older clubs discounted, but you can also get deals on new clubs like the Qi10, Darkspeed and Paradym Ai Smoke ranges. We've picked out our favorites below.

Ping G430 LST Driver | 31% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $579.99 Now $399.98 Receiving five stars out five in our review, the G430 LST is a hugely impressive driver that does a great job of balancing distance with consistency. It is a low spin model with a truly broad appeal. Read our full Ping G430 LST Driver Review

TaylorMade Qi10 Driver | 16% off at TaylorMade

Was $599.99 Now $499.99 Combining the best bits of both the Qi10 Max and Qi10 LS models, the standard Qi10 is an exceptional all-rounder, with the forgiveness and head shape particular stand outs. Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review

Titleist TSR2 Driver | $150 off at Carl's GolfLand

Was $599 Now $449 Save a whopping $150 on this TSR2 Driver which, at under $450, is at one of the cheapest prices we have ever seen! An exceptional all-rounder, we were particularly impressed with the consistency of flight and distance and, given this driver is not that old, the discount is one not to ignore. Read our full Titleist TSR2 Driver Review

Cobra Aerojet Fairway Wood | 48% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $329.99 Now $159.98 Featuring a powerful feel off the face, the Aerojet will allow players to dial this club to their exact specifications thanks to the MyFly hosel. Perimeter hits maintained speed and flight in our testing as well. Read our full Cobra Aerojet Fairway Review

Titleist T300 2021 Irons | $200 off at Carl's GolfLand

Was $999.99 Now $799.99 The T300 makes approach shots easier both through extra distance but also added control of direction. The strong flight cuts through the wind with ease and we loved the explosive feel off the face and thought it was an ideal option for the mid-to-high handicapper. Read our full 2021 Titleist T300 Iron Review

Ping i525 Irons| 29% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $1,400.99 Now $999.98 Ideal for the competent player that wants to rekindle the speed of yesteryear, or any mid-handicapper that likes a compact, players look at address with long and consistent carry distances. Read our full Ping i525 Irons Review

Wilson Staff Model Wedge | 29% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $139.99 Now $99.98 Save 29% on this Wilson Staff Model Wedge, which has been designed with direct input from Wilson's Tour players. Featuring very classic looks behind the ball, we found that it delivered a lovely soft feel at impact. Read our full Wilson Staff Model Wedge Review

Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge | 19% off at Amazon

Was $159.99 Now $129.98 Another outstanding wedge that is on sale right now. Designed with beginner golfers and high handicappers in mind, this may be the perfect chipper for you! Read our full Cleveland CBX ZipCore Review

Odyssey Eleven S Putter | 33% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $299.99 Now $199.97 Ideal for the golfer who lacks consistency on the greens. The Odyssey Eleven is a very stable high MOI putter with good choice of hosels and alignment lines to create more forgiveness on off centre strikes. Read our full Odyssey Eleven Putter Review

Ping 2024 Anser D Putter | 13% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $229.99 Now $199.98 The 2024 Ping Anser D putter is a slightly different adaptation of the classic Anser design. The deeper profile provides the golfer with some of the alignment help and forgiveness of a mallet putter without sacrificing any of the aesthetic appeal of the traditional Anser. The performance matches the looks - it is very hard to fault! Read our full Ping 2024 Answer Putter Review

Golf Tech Deals (US)

If you are in the market for a new rangefinder, a golf watch, launch monitor or another piece of technology, then now is definitely a time to strike. This is because there are loads of good deals on products from top brands like Garmin, Bushnell, Nikon, Shot Scope, Samsung and so many more. How do we know they are good? Well we test a lot of tech here at Golf Monthly and this section will look to make sure you get good deals on products we liked during testing.

Blue Tees Series 3 Max Rangefinder | 26% off at Amazon

Was $269.99 Now $199 A premium looking and performing laser rangefinder without the punchy price. The user experience was near faultless with the display showing accurate distances quickly with the minimum of fuss. A great deal for less than $200.

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder | 30% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $399.99 Now $279.98 We gave the Tour V5 Shift five stars out of five when we tested it, with exceptional clarity in the display and ease of use simply superb! It may have been replaced by the V6 model but that just means we can get a great discount on this model, with as much as 30% off right now. Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder Review

Bushnell Pro X3+ Rangefinder | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $599.99 Now $499.98 Another outstanding Bushnell model with a good discount right now is the X3+. We voted this model as the most accurate in our testing because of it factoring in elements like distance, slope, temperature and barometric pressure (elevation), to ensure you can get the most accurate yardages every single time. It is also waterproof and has a multitude of features to use. Read our full Bushnell Pro X3+ Laser Rangefinder Review

Shot Scope Pro L2 Laser Rangefinder | 13% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $149.99 Now $129.99 The Shot Scope L2 provides consistently reliable yardages on the course. The combination of zoom and target-lock vibration made finding the flag easy, while the slope-adjustment feature worked perfectly, compensating on shots that played up or down hill. Additionally its simplicity of use, and value price, makes it ideal for those who want a seamless laser experience. Read our full Shot Scope Pro L2 Rangefinder Review

Shot Scope Pro ZR Laser Rangefinder | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $299.99 Now $249.99 Priced sensibly, but packed with features and with a seriously sturdy construction, Shot Scope has produced a premium product here. Weightier than many of its competitors, some will see this as a drawback but others will value the extra stability in windy conditions. Read our full Shot Scope Pro ZR Laser Rangefinder Review

Nikon Coolshot 20i GIII Laser Rangefinder | 17% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $239.99 Now $199.99 Another model you can get for under $200 at the moment is the 20i GIII from Nikon, which we put into our Editor's Choice list in 2024. It is compact and yet it still packs a punch because the clarity of the screen is excellent and it has all of the features and range you could ever need. Read our full Nikon Coolshot 20i GIII Rangefinder Review

Alphard Club Booster V2 | Up to 11% off with Amazon

Was $899 Now $799 A unique, practical and altogether enjoyable piece of technology that successfully converts push carts into remote electric carts. While it has some quirky design features in places, there's no denying the performance is powerful and stable. Read our full Alphard Club Booster V2 Review

Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor | 30% off at Amazon

Was $499 Now $349 The Flightscope Mevo is the little brother of the Mevo+, providing a more affordable alternative that still offers an impressive selection of data points, including clubhead speed, spin rate and carry distance. Read our full Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor Review

Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor | 10% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $4999 Now $4499 Take practice range sessions to new levels of insight and detail with the Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor, the choice of weapon of Tiger Woods while on the driving range. Providing exceptional accuracy and ease of use, the KIT launch monitor hits the sweet spot of performance whilst remaining a modest price in comparison to rival launch monitors. Read our full Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor Review

Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor | 19% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $485 Moving off watches and onto launch monitors, if you like ease of use but plenty of data then the Garmin Approach R10 could be the piece of tech for you. It particularly excels when used at home with real golf balls, whether thats into a net in your back garden or in your garage. The 'Home Golf Hero' feature - essentially a mini simulator game, is a great, competitive but fun feature to add a bit of thrill to your practice sessions. Read our full Garmin Approach R10 Launch Monitor Review

Garmin Approach S62 Watch | 23% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $385 The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is undoubtedly one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to track shots all in one place and use it off the course too. It’s unquestionably one of the most comprehensive, cutting-edge GPS watches around. Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review

Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition Watch | 38% off at Amazon

Was $359.99 Now $224.99 For anyone who has a Samsung Android phone and has thought about purchasing a golf watch, this is the way to go. It's easy to use, packed full of features, and comes with all the other benefits of a smart watch, and amazingly the white version has as much as 38% off at the moment. Read our full Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition Watch Review

SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch | 17% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $299.95 Now $249.95 The LX5 has a 3.5cm HD color touchscreen and comes pre-loaded with over 35,000 ground-verified worldwide courses. It may be a tad clunky on the wrist but, if you are after a model that is filled with information, it really is one of the best out there. Read our full SkyCaddie LX5 GPS Watch Review

Arccos Link Pro | 25% off at Arccos

Was $224.99 Now $168.74 Finally I picked out the Arccos Link Pro, a shot-tracking device designed to improve all golfer's games. Improved battery life, added convenience and enhanced shot tracking combine to make the user experience even more seamless. Read our full Arccos Link Pro Review

Golf Ball Deals (US)

As golfers we know the one piece of equipment we always need are golf balls and we have noticed that after Christmas is an ideal time to stock up because you can get high-quality models at a lower price point.

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 19% off at Amazon

Was $42.99 Now $34.99 The look may divide opinion, but we found this to be an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models. The distance was good, as was the greenside spin and control, whilst those seeking help with alignment could definitely see improvements via the Stripe design. Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review

Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball | 17% off at Carl's Golfland

Was $24.99 Now $21.99 A fantastic value ball with outstanding performance, we definitely recommend these for senior players who don't want to spend lots on premium balls. They maintained distance for long clubs and had notable control around the greens. Read our full Callaway Supersoft Golf Ball Review

Bridgestone Tour B RXS Balls | 20% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Were $49.99 Now $39.99 The 2022 Tour B RXS golf ball might not garner as much attention as some of Bridgestone's other premium golf balls but, in our testing, it performed exceptionally well. Right now you can get a dozen for $50 but you can get two dozen for $90.

Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | 18% off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $42.99 Now $34.99 You will struggle to find a better Tour quality golf ball for under $35, with the RB Tour from Mizuno providing a stable and penetrating flight, as well as excellent durability and control around the greens. Read our full Mizuno RB Tour Golf Ball Review

Shoe Deals (US)

At this time of year we regularly see golf shoes getting huge discounts. And importantly this is usually not on bad models, nor are retailers simply trying to get rid of stock. No there are usually plenty of deals on top brands, with lots of sizes and colors to choose from. Put simply, there is no longer an excuse to wear poor-quality golf shoes.

Puma Proadapt Alphacat Golf Shoe | 68% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $160 Now $50.99 A solid spikeless shoe that excels in all round grip and support around the ankle. Make sure to get these half a size bigger than you normally would, or go and try them on first to be sure Read our full Puma Proadapt Alphacat Shoe Review